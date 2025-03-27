The TCH/Hijack Poker War Room: TEXAS FOOTBALL INFO OVERLOAD!

Ketchum
* Texas spring football began earlier this week, and it has only taken redshirt freshman receiver Parker Livingstone a few days to stand out. Livingstone has received first-team reps this week, along with Ryan Wingo and Daylan McCutcheon (DeAndre Moore is limited this spring due to an injury). Multiple people told me Livingstone has taken the next step, and the staff is happy with his progression. “He’s reliable, smart, and taking advantage of his opportunity,” one person said.
* Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is focused on spring football, but the staff knows the transfer portal window will reopen soon. The spring transfer portal is from April 16 through April 25. According to my sources, Texas will keep an eye on three positions next month – receiver, tight end, and defensive tackle. I was told the staff loves the talent that is currently on campus. Nevertheless, if an opportunity to add a veteran player who can fit into the rotation arises, Texas will kick the tires.
* Texas currently has two scholarship kickers (Bert Auburn and Will Stone), two scholarship punters (Michael Kern and Jack Bouwmeester), and a long snapper on scholarship (Lance St. Louis). However, Texas may not enter the 2025 season with two punters and two kickers. This spring could be huge for those four guys.
* Former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was a busy man this week. According to my sources, Ewers met with the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans the night before Texas held Pro Day. Ewers could not participate in media interviews because he had a meeting with the Miami Dolphins after Pro Day.
* I was also told Ewers is scheduled to visit/work out for the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts. Visits will begin next week.
* One person told me, “If I were a betting man, New Orleans is going to be his landing spot.” Veteran quarterback Derek Carr is expected to start this season. However, this could be his last season in New Orleans, which could give Ewers a year to sit and learn before competing for the No. 1 spot in 2026.
*****
(Alex)
* Texas had to close practice to the media on Thursday due to inclement weather, but here are some notes from speaking with sources since the start of the week about how things are looking, two practices in.
* I asked a source if the defensive rotation was looking any different from Day 1
