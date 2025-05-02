The TCH/Hijack Poker War Room: WARNING: All the gory NIL details...

Ketchum
- May 29, 2001
(Ketchum)
* One of the big topics this week has been the report by Kirk Bohls that stated that "the budget for next season’s Texas roster has grown as well. It currently sits somewhere 'between $35 million and $40 million,' which counts the likely revenue-sharing allotment expected to be $20.5 million as well as payouts through the Texas One Fund." In talking to sources this week with knowledge of the Texas football NIL landscape, the number was confirmed to me to be closer to $35 million than $40 million, but the source admitted that the number could actually be higher than the one he told me.
* This big number does include the percentage of the expected $20.5 million revenue-sharing allotment that the entire sports word is waiting to be confirmed in a courtroom as soon as this week. The official splitting up of that revenue and the percentages dedicated to which sports hasn't been announced by the schools, but a massive percentage will go to football and the rest will be dedicated to men's basketball. It's possible that some money could be set aside for other sports, but @AgaveHorn mentioned this week in a thread responding to the Bohls report with the following: "Huge massive disservice to baseball, volleyball, WBB and our other non-settlement sports for saying our collective is going away, Texas One Fund will be more important than ever."
Guys, if baseball and women's basketball are going to be "non-settlement sports," then it's not rocket science to figure out where the money is going to go.
* It's important to note that the TexasOne Fund will not be going away, even if the hope is that the settlement money does the overwhelming majority of the heavy lifting in future seasons. As @AgaveHorn mentioned, there's going to be a ton of work still needed from the TexasOne Fund in every area.
* A general ballpark number for last year's roster build spend was around $20 million. That does not include anything that Quinn Ewers or anyone else was able to collect outside of the work of the collective. That was at a time when the ballpark ceiling for NIL dollars for any given player on the team was $750,000ish.
* The market has absolutely exploded in 2025 for all of the reasons that have been reported on at length all off-season, which has led to some of the players that were in the $750,000 range landing in a neighborhood more than twice that rate. Think pre-season All-Americans.
* Meanwhile, the marketplace in the transfer portal is pretty freaking bonkers and while I have not been able to lock down the exact specifics of what a guy like Maraad Watson is going to make after his transfer from Syracuse, it's been whispered from the Syracuse side that the number was in 7 figures. I was merely told, "It was not cheap." In order to get Watson to commit days after hitting the Portal before exploring opportunities at a place like Ohio State, Texas would have had to deliver the goods on a strong NIL deal. Duh.
* None of these numbers are out of the extreme. The settlement will ensure that every power conference team has the capability of going beyond $20+ million this season in football. The Ohio States and Georgias of the world will be in the same neighborhood in the spending department.
* If you're at your wits end over all of this and you believe this is out of control (for the record, the revenue split that the NFL has with its players would suggest the schools are getting off super light in this settlement), I have been told that the expectations are that these numbers will plummet next season once the settlement kicks in. Per a source with strong knowledge of all of these dynamics, there will be auditors from Deloitte that will inspect every NIL deal in the future and flag any deal that doesn't pass the "market-value" test.
* This source reported to me that the anticipation moving forward is that the 2026 numbers will actually drop below the numbers from the 2024 season ($20 million-ish). All of this will be dependent on the market value of players dropping once the settlement goes through. I was told that star players will be in the million range, but everyone else will be on numbers closer to low six figures. There's a real belief that the auditors from Deloitte will eliminate the BS.
* Full transparency - I don't personally understand how all of this will work after the values of players have skyrocketed in the last 18-24 months. I don't know what could possibly control the compulsive spending of schools that want to go YOLO in the name of winning. All it would take IMO to throw off the plan is for other schools to simply offer your players more money. It feels like the first time Deloitte flags a kid's contract, the only thing from blowing the whole thing up is a lawsuit and if the going rate for mid-level defensive tackles in the Portal LAST year was $500K+, I don't understand how you ever put the genie back in the bottle. But, I am being told it's going to happen and I'm passing that along because my sourcing has never steered me wrong.
(Anwar)
* The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal was nearly a week ago. When the final group of players appeared on Sunday, the Longhorn staff analyzed what remained and determined that the heavy lifting was done. I was told Texas is happy with its roster and is not actively looking to add additional players through the transfer portal.
* However, there is a slight chance Texas looks to the transfer portal in the future. According to my sources, Texas could add another player if the team needs depth due to… I will not put any bad mojo out there, but read between the lines (i.e., the addition of Velton Gardner through the transfer portal after CJ Baxter’s unfortunate setback during training camp before last season).
* In addition, I was told there is a possibility a walk-on player could receive a scholarship during training camp. That remains in the air.
* There are high expectations for former Syracuse defensive tackle Maraad Watson. Multiple people I spoke to this week shared their excitement about having depth at that position.
* It is also worth noting that there is equal excitement about what the defensive interior bodies this team will have in 2026: Alex January is a sophomore, Myron Charles is a freshman, Justus Terry is a freshman, Josiah Sharma is a freshman, and Melvin Hills III is a redshirt freshman. There is a lot of excitement about the present and future.
* I asked one person behind the scenes who was the most impressive player this spring and was told running back Quintrevion Wisner looked fantastic. I was told Wisner was more explosive during the spring than what we saw last season, and there are high hopes he will remain a key contributor in 2025.
* Once again, I was told everyone inside the building loves the running back room. One person pointed to Texas not pursuing a running back in the transfer portal as evidence of their confidence in that room.
* “We are six deep at that position,” I was told. “The running backs took another step in spring ball. We love that room.”
* To nobody’s surprise, Texas quarterback Arch Manning had an excellent spring. According to my sources, outside of Manning’s passing and athletic ability, he displayed a ton of confidence this spring, and the team fed off his energy. It appears the quarterback change gave the Longhorns more juice in practice than in previous years.
* In addition, former Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence had a strong spring at Texas. Spence played well enough to be in contention for meaningful reps in the fall.
(Suchomel)
- From the “slipped through the cracks” file … Meant to put this in a column earlier in the week, but in case you missed it, Ryan Wingo was back in action at last Saturday’s scrimmage. Actually, I’m told Wingo had been back for nearly a couple of weeks, but it somehow stayed quiet until he put on a show at the scrimmage. One source said he was back in top form and had four or five connections with Arch Manning. Spring season is over, but that’s good news that Wingo was back healthy and finished with a bang.
- Offensive tackle Zaden Krempin spent multiple days in Austin last week on an unofficial visit and things went exceptionally well. There’s been a lot of discussion about offensive tackle and whether or not Texas could take two out of Krempin, Felix Ojo and John Turntine (to go along with current commitment Max Wright). Krempin said he has no problems coming to Texas if any of those other guys are on the commitment list.
“I don’t care. It’s more competing for myself. It elevates me,” Krempin said. “I know I’ve got competition regardless.”
- Krempin mentioned in our conversation a couple of elements that could help Texas’ efforts. The idea of staying close to home is appealing, and he wants to study business. Texas plans to dig into the second part of that when Krempin visits in June.
“It’s a good business school, and Austin is a great business town. That’s very important,” Krempin said. “The game of football could end tomorrow. You never know. To have that insurance of what a good education can provide is important.”
- In case you missed it this week, Texas put an offer on the table for long-snapper Trott O’Neal on Wednesday after Jeff Banks watched him work out at his school. In talking to O’Neal, there’s still some uncertainty on if the offer will be a traditional scholarship offer, or if NIL money will cover his tuition, but Texas did offer and plans to bring him in for an official visit. OB expects this one to move very quickly, as in before the week is over.
- Texas put an offer on the table for 2026 WR Aljour Miles this week and the Longhorns have immediately moved into contention for the Kaufman (TX) product. Miles tells OB he’ll be in Austin in early June for an unofficial visit and he’s trying to carve out some time for an official visit as well. He has already taken OVs to Stanford and Oklahoma State, he’ll be at SMU this weekend and Kansas in late May, and he has June OVs locked in for Texas Tech, USC and Oklahoma.
- 2027 Rivals100 WR Antayvious Ellis made his first visit to the Forty Acres last weekend and Texas made a strong enough impression that it should be a legitimate contender for the Crowley product.
“They're definitely high on my board now. This was my first time being down here. I haven't been down here, so with it being my first time, it was very consistent. I loved it,” Ellis said. “I loved the culture. I loved the campus. I love the offensive scheme. So they're very high on my board right now.”
