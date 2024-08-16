The TCH War Room: About those uncommitted five-stars...

Ketchum
A few things to get us started...
* In speaking with sources this week, there's growing confidence in Texas landing 5-star defensive back Jonah Williams and 4-star tackle Nicolai Brooks. Considerably kind of surprised by the confidence level associated with Williams, but there's a sense that Texas is in very good shape.
* I'm also told that there's confidence in 5-star wide receiver Jamie Ffrench. There always seems to be a caveat in any conversation about Ffrench, but things look good.
