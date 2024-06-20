ADVERTISEMENT

The TCH War Room: Betting favorites for all the 5-stars?

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
284,821
478,680
113
8 Things to get us started...

* Every single vibe that Texas quarterback commitment K.J. Lacey is that he's fully locked into his commitment to Texas. If there was an shakiness last year when he took multiple visits to Auburn, there's a strong sense now that it is gone. However, a high-level source told me on Thursday that if Auburn misses on trying to flip 5-star Julian Lewis, the expectation is that Auburn will try to turn the heat up on its pursuit of Lacey, even if Lacey seems mostly uninterested.

* The vibe down at the Elite 11 is that the Longhorns are in great shape with Kaliq Lockett and Jamie Ffrench. In fact, one player at the Elite 11 mentioned that he felt even stronger about Ffrench and Lockett than he does about Dakorien Moore ending up at Texas. A second source told me minutes before I posted the War Room that " feeling is that Texas is absolutely the frontrunner for Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett (although Alabama could be the team to watch there) and there is still some uncertainty around Dakorien Moore"

