The TCH War Room (Situation with Cook: “It got ugly")

* Steam is definitely picking up on the Michael Fasusi front, as Texas sources I communicated this week are indicating that it's not a dead situation and Oklahoma sources seem to be more nervous than ever that there's real reason for concern that he'll ditch the Sooners before signing day. I don't yet have a strong sense for the NIL dollars involved and whether Texas will step up against the top offers that Fasusi has in front of him, but there's more positivity on this front in November than there has been since June.
* The potential wildcard in this recruitment is Texas A&M, which continues to recruit Fasusi very aggressively. "Another school that people keep leaving out is A&M," Fasusi told the OU Rivals site this week. "They have been there since the start of my recruitment and they are still pushing really hard every single day. They are still showing a lot of love, too." Fasusi told the OU Rivals site that he will likely visit A&M at some point, although no date has been set.
* It sounds like Texas was very much in favor of there being 34 scholarship spots available, but most of the conference pushed for the 24-25 number that was reported on Thursday by YahooSports. One person told me this week that most schools outside of the states of Texas, Mississippi and Alabama are pushing for the lower number.
* Talked to a basketball team source on Thursday afternoon and was told that Rodney Terry listing Tramon Mark as out indefinitely with an ankle injury is just a precautionary label designed to eliminate expectations for when he'll actually make his debut. "I don't think he's that far away, but they aren't going to rush him at all," the source said. "They don't want this to be a thing that lingers throughout the season because of needs this early in the season. Don't get too freaked out about it."
* There's lot of continued buzz behind the scenes that second-year safety Jelani McDonald is pushing for an increased profile in the Texas defense after seeing substantial playing time against Vanderbilt in the face of injuries to Andrew Mukuba and Derek Williams. "He's the opposite of Johntay," a source said on Thursday. "It's been crowded at his position and he's needed to be both patient and intent on following instructions from the staff. They told him he would get his chance and that he just needed to keep his head down and get ready for the moment. One coach I spoke with right after the game was glowing about his performance. The staff thinks he can be a difference maker down the stretch."
* I've been told that freshman punter Michael Kern is gutting through an ankle issue that sidelined him for a couple of weeks in October. It sounds like something he'll play through for the rest of the season.
* Here's a look at the updated Texas scholarship board:
*****
(Anwar)
* Why did Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian feel compelled to part ways with Johntay Cook II, a former 5-star receiver who was a huge acquisition in the 2023 class? The answer is simple, frustrating for those involved, and one can only hope that Cook learns from his mistakes at Texas.
* The issues with Cook began in the spring of this year. From what I was told, Cook expected to emerge as one of the team’s starting receivers. However, Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden stood out during winter conditioning and spring football. In addition, freshman receiver Ryan Wingo hit the ground running as an early enrollee. It became clear that Cook would need to battle for playing time. Unfortunately, that is when Cook became disengaged. I was told he did not display the best attitude during the spring, which did not leave a great impression on receivers coach Chris Jackson. One person close to the situation warned me in the spring that if the situation did not improve, Cook would not last through the 2024 season because of his personality.
* During the summer, the situation did not improve. I was told Cook started arriving late for meetings, missed meetings, and the wedge between him and staff began to increase. Unfortunately, that situation did not improve during training camp, or when the season began.
* One person told me Jackson did everything he could to save Cook. I was told Jackson consistently called people within Cook’s circle – including family members – to inform them of the receiver’s actions because he sensed it may not end well. Jackson did his best to get through to Cook but to no avail.
* The “—it” hit the fan this week when Longhorn strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton learned Cook broke a major team rule. Becton confronted Cook and I was told the receiver became verbally combative. Cook allegedly became disrespectful and I was told “It got ugly.” Once Sarkisian learned about Cook’s latest incident, that is when the coach decided to part ways with the receiver. I was told Sarkisian gave Cook several chances, but disrespecting a staff member crossed the line. Sarkisian had to do something or risk having other players believing it was okay to disrespect members of his staff.
* Since news of Cook’s departure, at least eight schools have reached out to the former Longhorn receiver. However, one person close to the situation told me, “Unless he matures, this could happen again. Let’s hope he learns from this.”
* I asked around and was told Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers feels great after a week the bye week. Ewers visited a physical therapist during the bye week and underwent red light scraping to relieve muscle pain and improve blood circulation. Everyone inside the building is optimistic Ewers is healthy again.
* Speaking of health, I was told receiver Isaiah Bond has performed well in practice this week.
* Just take a mental note with this nugget. Longhorn right tackle Cam Williams missed two days of practice this week for personal reasons. Trevor Goosby received all the first team reps at right tackle over Brandon Baker. Goosby is back as the backup left tackle. Nevertheless, it is important to remember who was the first backup tackle inserted into the lineup when needed.
*****
(Suchomel)
* Texas continues to search for another cornerback commitment in the 2025 class and the Longhorns will host new target Graceson Littleton for an official visit this weekend. The Wesley Chapel (FL) Wiregrass product picked up a UT offer last week. “Obviously, it’s a brand new relationship. Texas offered right before he decommitted from Clemson. It was one of the catalysts for that move,” a source said. “The overall appeal for Texas and the appeal of the SEC resonates. Michigan is involved, so NIL will be a pretty important part of the puzzle.”
* Behind the scenes, Littleton has maintained that Clemson is still in the mix, but you don’t often see a kid decommit from a school this late only to recommit a month later. Littleton did take a Michigan official visit last week. “There’s confidence at UM. But ever since Texas offered, he’s said he’ll do his due diligence,” the source said. “It’s a late swing by Texas, and others are trying to get involved, but I get the sense it’s a Texas-Michigan battle.”
* Linebacker is another position where the Longhorns want to add one more player, and they’ll host recent offer Kellen Wiley Jr. (Seffner FL. Armwood) as another official visitor this weekend. Wiley’s still pretty new to the radar, but in checking around this week, he’s an intriguing prospect. He’s played football for only two years so he’s still scratching the surface of his potential. I’m told he’s a legit 6-3 to 6-4 with tremendous athleticism.
“He has a great pass rusher body. He has pass rusher traits but plays sideline to sideline in high school and is still making plays,” a source said.
There’s some thought that Miami is the team to beat but we’ll see if Texas can close the gap there. He’s scheduled to visit Miami later this month.
“I know Miami feels good. They’re the in-state program to watch but Florida could be sneaky program to watch too if he wants to stay home. This thing is fairly open though.”
* Our weekly check on 5-star DE Javion Hilson … “I think the ball is still in Texas’ court like it has been,” one source said. Hilson has a final four of Texas, Texas A&M, Syracuse and new contender Pittsburgh. He’s supposed to visit Pittsburgh next weekend and then is still scheduled to be at A&M when the Longhorns come to town. One source this week described Syracuse as a dark horse contender because they’re selling Hilson that he can come in and be an impact player from day one. There’s been some A&M buzz of late, but for what it’s worth, other schools continue to feel Texas is the team to beat.
* 5-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng will take his Texas official visit for the Kentucky game. I asked someone this week if the Longhorns were legitimate threats in this one, or if landing the IMG Academy standout was more of a pipe dream for Texas fans. “Oh, they have a real puncher’s chance. He’s said he feels he has to take this trip because Texas has pressured him the most” the source said. “I get the sense it’s Notre Dame/Michigan at the top, but Texas has room to crash that party.”
* Defensive tackle Kevin Wynn’s name comes up from time to time so I asked about him as well. Most of the buzz of late has him staying in the Georgia/Florida/South Carolina area. He’s still committed to Florida State but Georgia’s still a threat and word is that South Carolina is making a late surge as well.
* Some unofficial visitors of note for this weekend’s game …
2026 WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Rivals100) – He’s been a visit of UT’s on a few different occasions and will be on hand for the game this weekend.
2027 TE Mark Bowman (Rivals100) – The No. 8-ranked player in his class and a teammate of Dixon-Wyatt’s at Mater Dei.
2026 DT Bryce Perry-Wright (Rivals100) – Texas would kill to eventually get this guy in the fold and he’s been on campus multiple times so the Longhorns have a shot.
2027 RB Jakoby Dixon – One of the state’s best in his class and the Longhorns are the early leaders.