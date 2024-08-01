The TCH War Room: Thursday practices notes and some pretty critical recruiting Intel

Ketchum
May 29, 2001
287,817
489,834
113
(Alex)
* It was a very abbreviated media window Thursday, but here are a few quick takeaways from the second practice of fall camp:
* As Anwar reported earlier, Michael Taaffe is in a green no-contact jersey. By the eyeball test, he looks totally fine to me, but I'm sure Sark will have an update on that when he addresses the media post-practice.
* For the second straight day, there were no pads.
* Perhaps the biggest thing I noticed from the day came in pre-stretch team drills was that Matthew Golden, who I reported on Wednesday was working at the slot WR with the second group was actually working with the first group, again at the slot. Maybe that will shape up to be a competition with Golden and Deandre Moore.
* Two guys I did not see taking part in any drills at all yesterday -- WR Freddie Dubose Jr. and TE Will Randle, were both present today for the stretch period.
* The starting and second team offensive lines were the same as Wednesday:
