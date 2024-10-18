The TCH War Room (You're gonna want to read this...)

Ketchum

Ketchum

May 29, 2001
GaIOIBFW4AA60kG


(Geoff)

A few things to get us started...

* Talked to multiple sources this week who told me this week that the agent work for the upcoming Portal window is December is already taking place and that Texas is receiving interest from several potential Portal "difference makers" at multiple positions. "Yes, we're being used as leverage for those players to get deals from their schools, but we're hearing that we're the first choice for a number of guys."

* The ability of this staff to get the most out of high-level prospects has made them a favorite for possible five-stars that have gotten off to slow starts at other schools. "Everyone wants to play for Sark," one source said. "I don't know that we will have room for guys we would have cut off arms for a year or two ago."

