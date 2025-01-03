The Texas Card House War Room: Latest on the Portal...

Ketchum
* Things are still petty slow out there in Portal land. The vibe I'm getting is that Texas is kicking the tires on a few players, but there's no one that is shaking the earth with their presence in the Portal. Whenever the Longhorns start to fill some Portal needs, it will likely involve non-SEC players.
* That would seem to include Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas. I wasn't given a "no" when I asked about him on Thursday, but there was just a general sense that there's no one that has everyone acting with urgency.
* I'm not hearing that there's any positive momentum when it comes to keeping receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond. Nothing is concrete at this point, but there is definitely a vibe that exists that both are more likely to leave than stay.
* I asked one source about his thoughts about Bond following his performance against Arizona State. "What you see is what we've got," the source said. "They are doing everything they can to get him better. He desperately wants to play. There's no magic answer with that ankle."
* Had someone tell me this morning that had a chance to speak with Quinn Ewers on Wednesday night that he felt like the conclusion of the game was exactly what the Texas starting quarterback needed going into the match-up against Ohio State. "His smile was about 10 feet wide after the game," a source said. "This is a game he'll have dreamed about playing in. I think he believes this team is going to win two more games and the national championship."
*****
(Anwar)
* One requirement during the college football playoff quarterfinals is both teams had to make every member of their coaching staff available before the bowl game for media day. I shared some of the highlights from the Peach Bowl Media Day on Monday.
https://texas.forums.rivals.com/threads/everything-you-need-to-know-from-texas-media-days.654463/
Unfortunately, I could not interview every assistant coach during that time frame, and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen was not in attendance. However, I was able to chat with defensive line coach Kenny Baker, and passing game coordinator Terry Joseph.
* Baker said when he watched the tape of Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton after joining the Longhorns, he believed they were outstanding players who just needed fine-tuning.
* Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski gave Baker a key role this season. Baker was placed in charge of the pass-rush game plan and implemented his ideas during position meetings.
* Baker’s favorite saying to his players is “Fundamentals are the great equalizer.”
“Techniques, details, details,” Baker said. “In this part of the season, especially when you remove some of the banging from practice, and the physical piece of it, the mental approach, the pro mentality, and then just the fundamentals and details. You can't let those things leave you.”
* Baker on trying to recruit players as a first-year coach against coaches who have recruited the athletes for multiple years: “Yeah, you are a little bit behind, but at the end of the day, and I know some people may say the money and stuff, but I still believe I'm a little old school now, that the relationship still drives it. Obviously, with me coming in, you kind of had to expedite that process, and then just kind of trying to figure out who you are, what you're about, how you coach, family, everything. It's been a little bit of an uphill climb. We've been able to get some, and then we also lost some. But I feel much better about this year's class just because you've gotten an earlier start with the 26s and the 27s.
“But it's definitely a grind, but attribute to our staff who's been here. I'm the new guy. Those guys have kind of held it together while there was a little bit of transition. Even though we're trying to figure coach Baker out, the new guy, I still know PK. I still know Gideon, I still know T Joe, It's been good, but definitely playing from behind.”
* I asked Joseph to share how the pass defense improved from what we saw against Washington in the playoff last year becoming one of the best secondaries in the country this year: “Leaving the Superdome probably was a low point, but when I got back to Austin and I really watched the tape, credit to that kid [Michael Penix Jr.]. He had a hell of a night, because we were in position on a few of those balls, and he made some great throws. Receivers made some great catches, and our performance that night was not good enough. As we started to try to retool, obviously, we got some other players. As far as the system and the scheme, we stayed true to who we were and we just got back to work. Like we tried to tell those guys, yes, we had a bad night, but that's not going to define who we are.
“The offseason was great, and then you can start seeing, especially early in the season, because we played Colorado State, which was a run-and-shoot type deal, we had Michigan, who was more of a pro-style, and then we went Louisiana Monroe, UTSA, different offenses, they were able to adjust and play really well. That was kind of a startup. You could see the confidence rise.”
* I asked Joseph to name the guys who he expects to have an impact after this season. Joseph said Kobe Black’s future is bright and believes he will be a phenomenal player. Warren Roberson has “everything you need to be a cover corner.” Joseph said Wardell Mack could be the next Jahdae Barron. In addition, Joseph expressed his confidence in Xavier Filsaime and Jordon Johnson-Rubell as safeties.
* Joseph said safety Derek Williams is enduring a tough recovery from the ACL injury. However, Williams has become a student-coach. He helps Joseph coach during practice and carries a script. Joseph said Williams is growing mentally as a player.
* Jackson said Matthew Golden had the hardest transition of any of his receivers this season because he went from an Air Raid offense to Pro Style in a month. However, Golden’s professionalism helped him to excel.
* Jackson said Ryan Wingo separated himself from the receivers in his class and there are high hopes for him in the future.
* Jackson has not sat down with Isaiah Bond to discuss whether the receiver should enter the NFL Draft after this season. However, he said Bond’s speed could appeal to NFL teams if he decides to turn pro.
*****
(Suchomel)
* With all the focus on the Peach Bowl, some of you may have missed our updates on defensive end Yahya Gaad. Early this week, the plan was for Gaad to announce his decision on Thursday out of a final grouping of Texas, Georgia, Florida State and Washington. Gaad was ready to go, but that decision would wind up getting pushed back for a variety of reasons. As we’ve stated, we like UT’s position in this one if the staff continues to push for an early pledge. Gaad visited Texas for the Kentucky game, picked up an offer on that visit, and he’s been sky-high on Texas ever since.
* The plan is for Gaad to try to get back to Austin sometime before the dead period kicks in on February 3. Common sense should tell you that the powerful defensive end wouldn’t be working to make those plans if he was going somewhere else. We’ll see how the staff decides to handle this one but Texas is in the catbird seat.
* In talking to Carthage linebacker DaQuives Beck this week, he’s pretty open but I get the impression that this one could come down to an SEC battle, and possibly even an in-state SEC battle. In January/February, Beck plans to visit both Texas and Texas A&M and “then just go from there.”
“Me and my dad talked about (location). He was just telling me that at Texas or A&M or an in-state school, it would help for him to be able to come to my games and to see me more,” Beck said. “Say for instance something happened, I’d be closer to home. Really though I look at it as whatever school is the better fit for me.”
* An interesting note on Beck, who is a Rivals250 member. Having his dad talk about location can’t be bad for Texas. Having his dad be a Longhorn fan certainly can’t be bad for Texas. “Me and my dad talk about Texas. He’s a Texas fan. So we talk about Texas a lot,” Beck said. Texas would like to land both Beck and his Carthage teammate KJ Edwards, and the Longhorns are in a pretty good spot with both.
* Rivals250 wide receiver Chris Stewart remains committed to Texas and he’s happy with his decision, but the Longhorns are going to have to fend off other programs. Stewart continues to hear from just about every school that offered him, meaning his phone is pretty active. And he wants to get out to see some other schools just to compare apples to apples. “I’m going to take as many (official visits) as I can,” Stewart said. “The top schools I’ll go to are Texas, Bama, Tennessee, USC, Florida. I’ve got other offers, I’ll take some of those as well.”
* Stewart was last in Austin for the Longhorns’ home game against Kentucky. He’ll likely be back in town for a Texas junior day in late January/early February.
* Quick update on Carthage running back KJ Edwards … He hasn’t yet dropped a list of favorites but the Longhorns continue to be very strong players in this one. Look for Edwards to get to Austin for a junior day visit in the coming weeks.
* One thing that’s very important with Edwards is relationships and Texas has done a very good job in that department. In fact, a member of the UT support staff actually FaceTimed with Edwards right before the Longhorns’ game with Arizona State, showing him that he’s a huge priority.
* We’ll see Rivals100 WR Jordan Clay next week down in San Antonio for Navy All-American Bowl practices. The San Antonio Madison product was busy in the fall with game-day visits to Texas A&M, Texas and Baylor. With 27 offers, Clay says he’s still completely open with his recruitment. That may be true, but Texas should be a strong contender in this one. Clay has yet to set up dates for official visits, but he has a few stops he knows he’ll make. Look for Texas to get one of those OVs.
“Coach (Chris) Jackson, he’s a great coach, great energy,” Clay said of what he likes about Texas. “I love the energy from him. He’s definitely a coach I would love to be coached by. Texas is definitely up there for me for sure. They’re high on my list.”
* Of note, Armour Under Armour Next All-America Football Game was dealt some bad programming luck with it kicking off at the same time as the Sugar Bowl after the Sugar Bowl was moved to Thursday. We’ll check with Rivals.com personnel who were in Orlando for the practices/games in the coming days to get a report on how the Longhorn signees/targets looked.
*****
(Ketch)
With the release of the 2026 LSR Top 100 list this week, I thought I would include a quick snapshot of the recruitments of each player currently ranked in the top 10.
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Snapshot: The Longhorns have hosted Turntine on campus almost a half-dozen times over the course of the last year or so, so they very clearly have his attention. Other schools in the mix include Georgia, LSU, Ohio, Oregon and Texas A&M. Expect the Longhorns to get him on campus for a Junior Day and it will be full speed ahead all the way until he makes a decision.
Key Quote: Via OB this summer: “Texas is definitely up there at the top of my list because I’ve been here so many times. I just love Austin,” Turntine said following a visit in June. “I feel like if I would go to school anywhere in Texas, this would be one of them. I’m just still trying to get that final decision where I want to go. But Texas is definitely up there.”
“(Visiting so often) is a sign to me. I’ve been here so many times. I’m still coming out here. They’re up top on my list,” Turntine said. “That’s why I come out here so much. When that day comes, I may stay here. You never know.”
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Snapshot: Oregon, Texas A&M, LSU, USC, Tennessee and Miami are schools of interest, but the Longhorns are the team to beat for this Texas legacy. Of the chasing pack, A&M and Oregon are the two that seem to be standing out as his recruitment starts to pick up pace.
Key Quote: To OB back in 2023: “It's a really great program,” Lott said. “Just a really great place to be. I love the atmosphere. The stadium is really loud and the players get hyped for each other. UT is just a great place.”
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Snapshot: Henderson has been committed to Houston since late May of 2024, but that commitment is being tested in a major way by programs all over the country. The Longhorns have offered, but aren't really a major factor in his recruitment, primarily because they have Dia Bell committed to as a quarterback prospect and there's a good chance that's where Henderson will play at the next level.
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Snapshot: The Longhorns are squarely in the mix for Charlton, who plans to visit Texas for a Junior Day in January. He visited twice this season (Mississippi State and Kentucky games) and visited in the off-season as well. Earlier in the fall, A&M was thought to be a potential leader and it's very possible that this comes down to a battle between the on-state rivals.
Key Quote: Via OB in December: “Texas is a pretty great school. How they have everything laid out defensive-wise, my position and everything, it could be a major fit. I like how they operate their stuff. The coaches are pretty good. That could work out pretty well.”
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Snapshot: The Longhorns are in his top five, but he has recently mentioned that Ole Miss and Michigan were standing out the most on his list as 2024 was coming to a close. The Longhorns are in the mix, but have a lot of work to do.
Key Quote: To Orangebloods in December: “Texas fits pretty high on my list right now,” Ojo said. “I’m probably going to come down in the spring, see a practice or two, then probably come down for an OV.”
“With Texas, it’s just the development of the offensive line, and the way they run their offense,” Ojo said. “They’ve they talked to me about that being one of the best business schools in the country,” Ojo said of his conversations with the UT staff. “I feel like academics will play a big part of my decision. I want to go somewhere where I can not only have good football, but get a good degree.”
Has Texas Offered: No
Snapshot: The Longhorns have targeted other running backs in the 2026 in-state crop at this point. Overall, it feels like Oklahoma, A&M and SMU are some of the teams he's listed early in his recruitment, but it's been pretty quiet on that front for the last few months.
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Snapshot: Michigan was viewed as a team to beat for Osborne as recent as the last few months, but the Longhorns and Aggies have made serious in-roads with Osborne, who is at the top of UT's 2026 in-state RB list. This is one that would feel like a disappointment if the Longhorns can't close the deal.
Has Texas Offered: No
Snapshot: Pile has been committed to Michigan since early October and there's been no sign at this point that he's shaky at all. The fact that the Longhorns haven't offered tells you this isn't a recruitment to worry about at the moment.
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Snapshot: The Longhorns really like Edwards and Edwards really likes the Longhorns. This is a kid that has the feel of a future Longhorns commitment.
Has Texas Offered: Yes
Snapshot: The son of former Texas star Jermichael Finley, it's kind of assumed that the Longhorns are the team to bear for the dynamic playmaker. Texas is the betting favorite and it will be a disappointment if he's not in the class.
Last edited by a moderator: