The Texas Card House War Room Part II: Recruiting

Some recruiting quick-hitters from my time down in San Antonio for Navy All-American Bowl practices …
- 2026 defensive tackle Bryce Perry-Wright looked good in the East workout I was able to watch. The national top-50 player is a bit of a tweener along the defensive line in that he’s a little small for a traditional defensive tackle but a little big as a guy coming off the edge, so it’ll be interesting to see how his body develops over the next couple of years. Good looking player though.
- Perry-Wright really likes Texas. He said he’s now visited UT three or four times and he plans to get back to Austin soon. It doesn’t hurt that he’s cousins with Vernon Broughton and he said Broughton has told him nothing but great things about his experience in Austin.
“He says he could have left but he’s stayed for a reason,” Perry-Wright said.
Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Miami, Clemson, Georgia and Auburn were the schools Perry-Wright listed as standing out.
- Potential 5-star wide receiver Aaron Gregory committed to Texas A&M back in October (I know, I don’t get it either). The Douglasville (GA) product said the Longhorns are one of the teams that are still aggressively recruiting him, so we’ll keep an eye on that situation.
- 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson has already visited Texas a couple of times and he said he’s going to be getting back out to Austin as soon as he can. Look for the Longhorns to get an official visit from the Loganville (GA) Grayson product, likely in the summer.
Atkinson said the plan is that the next time he gets to Austin for a visit, he and the UT staff will sit down and really go over Texas’ schemes in depth so he can see how he’d fit in.
Atkinson said he’s keeping things open right now. Georgia is obviously going to be heavily involved. He did mention that he’ll likely visit Oregon soon so the Ducks are another program to watch.
- Rivals100 safety Bralan Womack released a top four this week of Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee. Those schools are obviously in a good spot, but Womack said he’s still keeping things open to other schools, including Texas.
The Brandon (MS) Hartfield Academy product visited UT in the summer and was close to returning a couple of other times, but things like family commitments and state championship games got in the way. Womack stays in touch with Pete Kwiatkowski and Blake Gideon and said he’ll likely visit Texas again.
“It’s just some things that got in the way of me getting back up there, but I think we’re going to make a visit back up there soon and see how it goes,” he said.
- An analyst from the Texas football department hit up offensive lineman Felix Ojo with a FaceTime call just before the team’s game against Arizona State. He’s one of a handful of players who have told me they received a similar call. Smart move by the UT staff.
“It makes me feel important,” Ojo said. “For you, while you’re preparing for your game, for you to think about a recruit that’s coming in the next couple of years, it feels great and makes me feel like a priority over at Texas.”
Ole Miss, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, SMU, OU, Florida and USC are some of the schools standing out for Ojo.
- Defensive end Jamarion Carlton knows of three upcoming visits. He’ll hit Florida State, Texas (January 25) and USC. Texas is in a good spot with the standout from Temple.
“They really want me to just stay close. They say they have the best environment,” Carlton said about his conversations with the UT coaches. “They say I can go out there and get a whole lot of experience against other good players that go there.”