The Texas Takeover - Key Matchups vs. Michigan

every like is another Jonathon Brooks rushing yard
Nov 25, 2023
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Michigan (3 days until)
- RECRUITING - Jaylen Pile: Michigan is hosting a handful of recruits this weekend, including ONE player from the state of Texas. Class of 2026, Wide Receiver Jaylen Pile from Parish Episcopal School. To read more about Pile, check out my prospect write-up from June, here.
- TEXAS TAKEOVER - Hotel Shenanigans: According to an anonymous poster on the Maize&Blue Review, There is a Texas Flag flying from the front of the Graduate Hotel by Hilton on Huron BLVD. in downtown Ann Arbor (The Hotel that Michigan stays at on Friday nights). The Poster claims to have called the hotel, to ask "why they are flying Texas flags and they told me Texas fans paid them to fly the flags."
- WILL JOHNSON UPDATE - Texas Receivers: "They got a lot of good receivers, played against Bond last year. I was actually on the same 7-on-7 team with Golden in high school. They're very explosive, a lot of experience, a good set of guys."
- Against Alabama in the CFB Playoffs, Will Johnson was targeted twice and allowed 0 receptions, according to PFF. Bond was targeted 5 times and finished with 4 receptions and 47 yards in total.
- KELVIN BANKS v. JOSAIAH STEWART - Matchup #1: In Week 1, Stewart was the star on the defensive line for Michigan, entering the season, expectations were of Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant to be the best defensive tackle duo in College, and if Michigan could compile some depth at EDGE, this DL would be scary. It's Scary... Stewart had 2 sacks in Week 1 against Fresno State and looks every bit the comparison to former Wolverine and 2nd round pick, David Ojabo. Banks allowed 0 pressures on 28 pass sets, while Cam Williams allowed 2 pressures on 30 pass sets, according to PFF.
