The ULM Coach said what... Players to Watch + NFL Draft Notes

INJURY REPORT - Nic Anderson : Anderson could have played last week against Tulane, but OU has been intentional about holding Anderson and assuring health for conference play. OU quarterback Jackson Arnold indicated on Monday that Anderson will be back on Saturday.

GAME DAY - Tennessee : "In the history of the SEC, it's really difficult and challenging to win on the road in the SEC," Venables said. "And you know, I will not be surprised if that's the kind of atmosphere that Oklahoma creates. It’s going to take that. That's part of it as well. But I think we'll have the center stage in college football on Saturday night, and our fans won't disappoint."

RECRUITING - Floyd Boucard Decommitment : Oklahoma lost Boucard, one of their three class of 2025 defensive tackle commits. Dropping their team ranking to 8th overall on Rivals.

QUARTERBACK UPDATE - Conner Weigman : "I'm fully expecting Marcel Reed to start again Saturday night. Not because he's now the fulltime starter, but because he's proven there's no reason to rush Conner Weigman back from his sprained AC joint. Those things are painful and, while you can play through them, there's no reason to in this case. - If Reed plays well again, then Mike Elko has a decision to make. But I think it'll be made for him this weekend." - Mark Passwaters

TEAMMATE NOTE - Albert Regis on Marcel Reed : "It was exciting to see him finally do it to someone else that's not us," defensive tackle Albert Regis said. "We dealt with that for Lord knows how long. I can't tell you the amount of times I seen him do that to our defense." - Albert Regis

Defensive Coordinator Earnest Hill on the Texas Offense: "Great Quarterback, Big O-Line, Great Skill-Players, the Running Back is one of the best. They got four, well actually six good wide receivers and three great tight ends, we have out hands full. They are the no. 1 team in the nation for a reason."

Defensive Coordinator Earnest Hill on the Message from HC Bryant Vincent: "If you wanted to play in a National Championship game, this is your opportunity to play in a National Championship Game. A lot of our kids wish they were at a school like Texas, but there is a reason why those guys are at Texas and there is a reason why we are here."

Defensive Coordinator Earnest Hill on Watching Texas: "This team is very explosive, a lot of screen game, explosive plays, run the football - explore your weaknesses and use them against you. - He sits over there and squats down and looks at the defense and It's like he is playing Madden out there at times. He is at Texas for a reason, he's done great everywhere he has been."

Defensive Coordinator Earnest Hill on Ewers/Manning dynamic: "The only thing that Ewers has on Manning, is he has played more games."

Defensive Coordinator Earnest Hill on Manning: "We actually have some kids that have played against him in New Orleans, and a couple of the guys have actually beaten him already - so they don't hold too much fear against him."