The ULM Coach said what... Players to Watch + NFL Draft Notes

Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Oklahoma (24 days until)
A&M (73 days until)
UL-Monroe Coach Press Conference Notes 🤦♂️
Head Coach Bryant Vincent's Record as a Coach/OC against Power-5 Ranked Opponents since 2018
Players to Watch for ULM
Cody's Week 4 Prediction (3-0) with a (+/- of 23 pts)
Texas 48
ULM 6
Texas has started the season in historical form, for the first time since 1977 they have beaten TWO opponents in the first three weeks, by 7+ touchdowns. Opportunity to build on a great first three weeks of the season, with a combined score of 83-10 in the first half of the last three games. Look for Texas to continue to dominate on run defense after limiting UTSA almost entirely outside of the one long touchdown run. The Warhawks in the first two games against Jackson State and UAB didn't get off to great starts, leading both games a combined 10-3 through the first quarter.
Player of the Game: Jerrick Gibson, RB (18-121-1 Rushing)
The line in the game is Texas -44.5 with a game total of 52.5. This implies a score of 48.5-4.0 in favor of Texas.
For those that don't know, I also work at RosterWatch with @Alex Dunlap as we cover not only Fantasy Football but also the NFL Draft. This Mock Draft is up at RosterWatch and will be updated bi-weekly!
Longhorns Involved
No. 12 – Las Vegas Raiders – Quinn Ewers, QB – Texas
No. 13 – Chicago Bears – Kelvin Banks, OT – Texas
No. 24 – Pittsburgh Steelers – Isaiah Bond, WR – Texas
Upcoming Texas Opponents with Projected 1st Round Picks
ULM: 0
Miss State: 0
Oklahoma: 0
Georgia: 3
No. 1 – Carolina Panthers – Carson Beck, QB – Georgia
No. 15 – Dallas Cowboys – Mykel Williams, EDGE – Georgia
No. 19 – Philadelphia Eagles – Malaki Starks, S – Georgia
Vandy: 0
Florida: 0
Arkansas: 1
No. 29 – Kansas City Chiefs – Landon Jackson, DL – Arkansas
Kentucky: 1
No. 8 – Baltimore Ravens – Deone Walker, DL – Kentucky
Texas A&M: 1
No. 17 – Detroit Lions – Nic Scourton, EDGE – Texas A&M
ICYMI - Football with Friends on Tuesday
Oklahoma (24 days until)
- RECRUITING - Floyd Boucard Decommitment: Oklahoma lost Boucard, one of their three class of 2025 defensive tackle commits. Dropping their team ranking to 8th overall on Rivals.
- GAME DAY - Tennessee: "In the history of the SEC, it's really difficult and challenging to win on the road in the SEC," Venables said. "And you know, I will not be surprised if that's the kind of atmosphere that Oklahoma creates. It’s going to take that. That's part of it as well. But I think we'll have the center stage in college football on Saturday night, and our fans won't disappoint."
- NATIONAL DPOY - Mason Thomas: "Thomas earned the award, after his dominant fourth-quarter performance in last week's win over Tulane, totaling three sacks, a pass break-up, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery."
- INJURY REPORT - Nic Anderson: Anderson could have played last week against Tulane, but OU has been intentional about holding Anderson and assuring health for conference play. OU quarterback Jackson Arnold indicated on Monday that Anderson will be back on Saturday.
A&M (73 days until)
- TEAMMATE NOTE - Albert Regis on Marcel Reed: "It was exciting to see him finally do it to someone else that's not us," defensive tackle Albert Regis said. "We dealt with that for Lord knows how long. I can't tell you the amount of times I seen him do that to our defense." - Albert Regis
- QUARTERBACK UPDATE - Conner Weigman: "I'm fully expecting Marcel Reed to start again Saturday night. Not because he's now the fulltime starter, but because he's proven there's no reason to rush Conner Weigman back from his sprained AC joint. Those things are painful and, while you can play through them, there's no reason to in this case. - If Reed plays well again, then Mike Elko has a decision to make. But I think it'll be made for him this weekend." - Mark Passwaters
UL-Monroe Coach Press Conference Notes 🤦♂️
- Defensive Coordinator Earnest Hill on the Texas Offense: "Great Quarterback, Big O-Line, Great Skill-Players, the Running Back is one of the best. They got four, well actually six good wide receivers and three great tight ends, we have out hands full. They are the no. 1 team in the nation for a reason."
- Defensive Coordinator Earnest Hill on the Message from HC Bryant Vincent: "If you wanted to play in a National Championship game, this is your opportunity to play in a National Championship Game. A lot of our kids wish they were at a school like Texas, but there is a reason why those guys are at Texas and there is a reason why we are here."
- Defensive Coordinator Earnest Hill on Watching Texas: "This team is very explosive, a lot of screen game, explosive plays, run the football - explore your weaknesses and use them against you. - He sits over there and squats down and looks at the defense and It's like he is playing Madden out there at times. He is at Texas for a reason, he's done great everywhere he has been."
- Defensive Coordinator Earnest Hill on Ewers/Manning dynamic: "The only thing that Ewers has on Manning, is he has played more games."
- Defensive Coordinator Earnest Hill on Manning: "We actually have some kids that have played against him in New Orleans, and a couple of the guys have actually beaten him already - so they don't hold too much fear against him."
- Defensive Coordinator Earnest Hill on Texas Preparation: "Somebody get's upset every week, things happen. We gotta prepare, it doesn't matter what people say. Texas knows they are playing against a mediocre Group of 5 team, Let's be honest, they aren't going to prepare like they usually do. We are and we will see how the chips fall."
Head Coach Bryant Vincent's Record as a Coach/OC against Power-5 Ranked Opponents since 2018
- 2021: UAB @ 2. Georgia (Lost 56-7)
- 2022: UAB @ 6. LSU (Lost 41-10)
- 2023: New Mexico @ 23. Texas A&M (Lost 52-10)
Players to Watch for ULM
- Billy Pullen - First-team junior college All-American edge rusher and MACCC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. In two games, Pullen has 9 pressures and 4 sacks in his first season at UL-Monroe. So far in 2024, Monroe has four Edge Rushers with more than 35 total snaps and three with north of 60 defensive snaps. Each have more than 4 pressures.
- Wydett Williams Jr. - voted Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2. Williams plays Safety and has allowed just 1 reception on 4 targets in 2024, according to PFF.
- General Booty - The former Oklahoma Sooner quarterback (never started at OU), is currently graded as the 134th best quarterback in the country, out of 149 at PFF. Booty has 1 touchdown, 9 first downs, and 191 total passing yards.
- Jay Mickle - Mickle is graded as the 291st overall guard in college football out of 326, according to PFF. Through 2 games against Jackson State and UAB, Mickle has allowed two pressures from the Righ Guard position.
- Ahmad Hardy - Leads all Running Backs that Texas has played thus far and all of Texas Running Back sin Missed Tackls Forced through the first 3 weeks,
ICYMI - Football with Friends on Tuesday
