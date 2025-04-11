The Weekend - Longhorns legacies set to visit UT's "rivals"

Our big focus is on our own backyard this weekend with Texas expected to host a number of recruits on Saturday, but a handful of the Longhorns’ top targets will be hitting other campuses. Let’s take a look …


It’s been a busy few weeks for Ezavier Crowell. After visiting UT a couple of weeks ago, he was at Auburn last weekend and this weekend it will be Alabama’s chance to try to impress the in-state runner.

Five-star defensive end Richie Wesley visited Texas recently and he was at Ohio State last weekend. On Friday, he heads to College Station to check out Texas A&M.

Texas legacies hitting UT’s “rivals”


Top Texas wide receiver target Kaydon Finley is scheduled to be at A&M on Saturday.


WR/DB Jalen is scheduled to be at Oklahoma to give the Sooners a look.

2027 prospects set to see College Station

Richie Wesley gets his own mention, but a handful of 2027 Texas targets are also expected in College Station this weekend.




Texas is in the top five for JaReylan McCoy, but it’ll be Florida that has him on campus this weekend.

Felix Ojo is going to be doing some traveling if he sticks to his plans. Ojo was at Ohio State on Thursday and Friday and is also expected to visit Florida on Saturday.

Texas and Georgia are the top two teams battling it out for Mark Bowman, and the ultra-talented tight end will be at UGA this weekend. Of note, Georgia is actually hosting some official visitors this weekend as well … no UT targets, but that’s as early as I can remember for any school hosting OVs.

Some big names heading to Columbus


Five-star linebacker and UT target Tyler Atkinson is taking a multi-day visit to Ohio State.


Texas DT target Cam Brickle, who will visit UT on April 26, is expected in Columbus this weekend.


Ohio State is believed to be the team to beat for receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and he’s scheduled to give the Buckeyes a visit this weekend.

Lastly, I mentioned Jalen Lott visiting Oklahoma earlier, but some other players will be at OU for the Sooners’ first ever Crimson Combine. Some UT targets that are expected to be in Norman this weekend …



 
