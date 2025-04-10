The weekly Recruiting Board update - Adding a couple committed out-of-state WR studs to the board

QUARTERBACKS (1)
In talking to Dia bell recently, he's completely locked in with his Texas commitment.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Dia Bell
Plantation (FL) American Heritage		45.9Rivals100Texas commit
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Troy Huhn (Penn State), Keisean Henderson (Houston)
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting: Jared Curtis, Semaj Beals
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: Not much to report, other than Dia Bell will be in Austin this weekend.


RUNNING BACKS (1 or 2)
Texas has to land one of these top two options.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
KJ Edwards
Carthage		46State No. 4
Rivals100		65%
UP
Ezavier Crowell
Jackson (AL)		46Rivals10035%
DOWN
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jaylen McGill (Rutgers), Tradarian Ball (Oregon), Ja'Michael Jones (Ole Miss)
Offered and on the radar: Deshonne Redeaux, Amari Latimer, Savion Hiter, Derrek Cooper, Dylan McCoy
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Javian Osborne
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: I'm bumping Texas' odds with Edwards ahead of this weekend's visit. Crowell takes a dip after a recept trip to Auburn and a trip to Bama this weekend.


WIDE RECEIVERS (3 or 4)
Texas took a nice WR haul in 2025 so this may not be a huge group.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Chris Stewart
Pearland Shadow Creek		45.8State No. 25
Rivals250		Texas commit
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei		46.0Rivals10035%
DOWN
Kaydon Finley
Aledo		45.9State No. 12
Rivals100		45%
DOWN
Boobie Feaster
DeSoto		56.1State No. 3
Rivals100		35%
Aaron Gregory
Douglasville (GA) Douglas County		46.0Rivals10035%
UP
Jabari Mack
Destrehan (LA)		45.9Rivals10035%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: London Smith (Baylor), Madden Williams (Texas A&M), Devin Carter (Auburn), Dequane Prevo (Arkansas), Jonah Smith (UCLA), Daniel Odom (Oklahoma), Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State), Naeem Burroughs (Clemson), Trent Mosley (USC), Tristen Keys (LSU), Michael Brown (Texas A&M), Carson Clark (San Jose State)
Offered and on the radar: Marquez Daniel, Brayden Robinson, Zion Robinson, Mason James, Jordan Clay, Messiah Hampton
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: This one gets a little interesting. Two commits (Aarong Gregory - Texas A&M and Jabari Mack - LSU) are on the board since they're both visiting Texas. Slight movement with some other guys too.


TIGHT ENDS (2)
Texas is chasing some big-time out-of-state tight ends.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Mark Bowman
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei		46Rivals10055%
UP
Heze Kent
Brunswick (GA)		45.8Rivals25040%
Luke Sorensen
Anaheim Servite		35.730%
DOWN
Kaiden Prothro
Bowden (GA)		46.0Rivals10035%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kendre' Harrison (Oregon), Brock Harris (BYU)
Offered and on the radar: Camden Jensen, Mack Sutter, Zachery Turner, JC Anderson, Matt Ludwig, Xavier Tiller
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: I'm bumping Texas' odds on Mark Bowman above 50% after talking to him last weekend.


OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (5 or 6)
Texas will look to load up along the OL and it's a deep year in state.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Maximus Wright
Melissa		45.9State No. 19
Rivals250		Texas commit
Nicolas Robertson
Klein		45.8State No. 27
Rivals250		Texas commit
John Turntine III
North Crowley		46.0State No. 5
Rivals100		55%
Felix Ojo
Mansfield Lake Ridge		56.1State No. 2
Rivals100		65%
Zaden Krempin
Prosper		45.8State No. 20
Rivals250		40%
Drew Evers
Flower Mound		45.8State No. 34
Rivals250		20%
Samuel Roseborough
Clearwater (FL)		45.8Rivals25040%
Samuelu Utu
Orange (CA) Lutheran		45.850%
Breck Kolojay
IMG Academy		45.835%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kodi Greene (Oregon), Brysten Martinez (LSU), Adam Guthrie (Clemson), Bear McWhorter (Michigan)
Offered and on the radar: Malakai Lee, Keenyi Pepe, Noah Best
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Immanuel Iheanacho, Lamar Brown, Pupungatoa Katoa
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: Pretty much in a holding pattern here.


DEFENSIVE ENDS (2 or 3)
Texas is in on some top in-state and out-of-state talent.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Jamarion Carlton
Temple		45.9State No. 10
Rivals100		40%
Shaun Scott
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei		45.8Rivals25035%
Bryce Perry-Wright
Buford (GA)		45.9Rivals10030%
Zavion Griffin-Haynes
Rolesville (NC)		45.9Rivals10030%
JaReylan McCoy
Tupelo (MS)		45.9Rivals25035%
Dre Quinn
Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian		45.9Rivals25030%
Trenton Henderson
Pensacola (FL) Catholic		45.8Rivals25030%
Khamari Brooks
Bogart (GA) North Oconee		45.9Rivals10035%
Jake Kreul
IMG Academy		45.9Rivals10025%
Richard Wesley
Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon		56.1Rivals10040%
Damaad Lewis
Charlotte (NC) Ballantyne Ridge		30%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jordan Carter (Texas A&M), Anthony Kennedy Jr. (Missouri), Tieson Ejiawoko (Texas Tech), Zion Elee (Missouri), Jesse Ford (TCU), Jermaine Kinsler (Texas A&M)
Offered and on the radar: Camron Brooks, Aiden Harris, Andrew Harris, Darryus McKinley, James Morrow, Luke Wafle, Rodney Dunham, Anthony Jones, Ashton Moore, CJ Sibley, KJ Ford, Titan Davis, Calvin Carter, Payhton Porter, Yahya Gaad
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: Not a lot of action with this group this week.


DEFENSIVE TACKLES (2 OR 3)
I'm expecting more legitimate targets to surface in the coming weeks.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Dylan Berymon
Monroe (LA) Ouachita		45.8Rivals25055%
UP
Valdin Sone
St. George (VA) Blue Ridge		45.820%
Cam Brickle
IMG Academy		35.735%
Tico Crittendon Jr.
Lithonia (GA)		45.9Rivals25030%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Richard Anderson (LSU), Tony Cumberland (Oregon), Trashawn Ruffin (Texas A&M), Tomuhini Topui (Oregon), Jaimeon Winfield (USC)
Offered and on the radar: Preston Carey, Noah Clark, Vodney Cleveland, Manoah Faupusa, Elijah Golden, Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, James Johnson, Tajh Overton, Emanuel Ruffin, Damari Simeon, Kendall Guervil, Corey Wells
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting: Tiki Hola
Offered but not considering Texas: "Deuce" Geralds
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: I'm bumping Berymon a tad since it doesn't look like LSU is pushing there.


LINEBACKERS (3 or 4)
Texas might need to load up here after some recent transfers and a small class in 2025.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Tyler Atkinson
Loganville (GA) Grayson		56.1Rivals10030%
Kosi Okpala
Mayde Creek		45.9State No. 44
Rivals250		50%
UP
Tai'Yion King
Port Arthur Memorial		45.9State No. 21
Rivals100		45%
Anthony Davis
Loganville (GA) Grayson		45.9Rivals25030%
DaQuives Beck
Carthage		45.8State No. 38
Rivals250		25%
Talanoa Ili
Kahuku (HI)		45.9Rivals10030%
Calvin Thomas
Cypress Ranch		45.8State No. 3745%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Xavier Griffin (USC), Samu Moala (Texas A&M), Tristan Phillips (Oregon), Izayia Williams (Florida), Simeon Caldwell (Ohio State)
Offered and on the radar: Kenneth Goodwin, Brayden Rouse
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: Okpala visited Texas recently and could be back this weekend so he gets a bump.


DEFENSIVE BACKS (3 or 4)
With a DB coaching shake-up, DB recruiting is a bit unpredictable.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Jalen Lott
Frisco Panther Creek		46.0State No. 8
Rivals100		40%
Chace Calicut
North Shore		45.9State No. 11
Rivals100		55%
Isaiah Williams
Fort Bend Marshall		45.8State No. 33
Rivals250		25%
DOWN
Brock King
Port Arthur Memorial		35.655%
UP
Blake Stewart
College Park (GA) Woodward Academy		45.9Rivals25030%
Aaron Bradshaw
North Crowley		45.8State No. 4520%
Jermaine Bishop Jr.
Willis		45.8State No. 24
Rivals250		55%
Donovan Webb
Frisco Panther Creek		45.9State No. 17
Rivals250		25%
DOWN
Camren Hamiel
Goodyear (AZ) Desert Edge		45.840%
Samari Matthews
Cornelius (NC) Hough		46Rivals10045%
Justice Fitzpatrick
Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas		45.9Rivals25030%
Yaheim Riley
Austin Anderson		35.750%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: RJ Sermons (USC), Jamarion Vincent (Baylor), Jaelen Waters (Florida), Jontavius Wyman (Georgia), Blaine Bradford (Ohio State), Jorden Edmonds (Alabama)
Offered and on the radar: Dorian Barney, Davon Benjamin, Hayward Howard, Jeron Jones, Jordan Thomas, Nassir McCoy, Jamar Owens, Jett Washington, Brandon Arrington, Bralan Womack, Havon Finney Jr., Markel Ford, CJ Hester
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: Not a ton of action here other than moving some %s down on guys who haven't visited in a while.


SPECIALISTS (0 or 1)
Texas will look to bring in a kicker in this cycle and has one offer out.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Gaston Gramatica
Tampa (FL) Cambridge Christian		155%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere:
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: I'm pushing Gramatica above 50 percent for no real reason other than it just makes sense.
 
