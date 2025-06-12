The Weekly Recruiting Board update ... lots of changes this week

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 105,615
-
- 398,842
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 52
Changed some percentages, moved several guys off the board that aren't scheduled to take Texas OVs and added a few new names (plus five new commitments)
****
QUARTERBACKS (1)
Next up for Bell will be his official visit to Texas in June.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Troy Huhn (Penn State), Keisean Henderson (Houston), Jared Curtis (Georgia)
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting: Semaj Beals
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
RUNNING BACKS (1 or 2)
KJ Edwards feels like a must-get for Texas.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jaylen McGill (Rutgers), Tradarian Ball (Oregon), Ja'Michael Jones (Ole Miss), Javian Osborne (Notre Dame), Deshonne Redeaux (USC), Dylan McCoy (NC State)
Offered and on the radar: Savion Hiter, Amari Latimer, Carsyn Baker
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
WIDE RECEIVERS (3 or 4)
Texas has options here if Jermaine Bishop plays on offense (same with Jalen Lott).
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: London Smith (Baylor), Madden Williams (Texas A&M), Devin Carter (Auburn), Dequane Prevo (Arkansas), Jonah Smith (UCLA), Daniel Odom (Oklahoma), Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State), Naeem Burroughs (Clemson), Trent Mosley (USC), Tristen Keys (LSU), Michael Brown (Texas A&M), Carson Clark (San Jose State), Aljour Miles II (SMU), Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State), Tyreek King (Tennessee), Aaron Gregory (Texas A&M)
Offered and on the radar: Marquez Daniel, Brayden Robinson, Zion Robinson, Jordan Clay, Messiah Hampton, Mason James
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Boobie Feaster
On the radar but not offered:
TIGHT ENDS (1 or 2)
The tight end board has been hard to figure out but Browne looks like a solid bet
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kendre' Harrison (Oregon), Brock Harris (BYU), Matt Ludwig (Michigan), Camden Jensen (UCLA), Mark Bowman (USC)
Offered and on the radar: Mack Sutter, JC Anderson, Xavier Tiller, Luke Sorensen, Kevin Sullivan
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (5 or 6)
Texas will look to load up along the OL.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kodi Greene (Washington), Brysten Martinez (LSU), Adam Guthrie (Clemson), Bear McWhorter (Michigan), Keenyi Pepe (USC), Pupungatoa Katoa (SMU), Samuelu Utu (Alabama), Noah Best (Oklahoma)
Offered and on the radar: Drew Evers, Breck Kolojay, Aaron Thomas
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Immanuel Iheanacho
On the radar but not offered:
DEFENSIVE ENDS (2 or 3)
Texas is in casting a wide net here.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jordan Carter (Texas A&M), Anthony Kennedy Jr. (Missouri), Zion Elee (Missouri), Jesse Ford (TCU), Jermaine Kinsler (Texas A&M), Shaun Scott (USC), Camron Brooks (Cal), Rodney Dunham (Notre Dame), Yahya Gaad (UCLA), Aiden Harris (South Carolina), Andrew Harris (South Carolina), Ashton Moore (Arkansas State), Zavion Griffin-Haynes (North Carolina)
Offered and on the radar: James Morrow, Anthony Jones, CJ Sibley, KJ Ford, Titan Davis, Calvin Carter, Payhton Porter, Damaad Lewis, Darryus McKinley
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (2 OR 3)
Looks like it will be out-of-state guys in this class unless things heat up with Keith Dotie or Jaimeon Winfield.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Richard Anderson (LSU), Tony Cumberland (Oregon), Trashawn Ruffin (Texas A&M), Tomuhini Topui (Oregon), Jaimeon Winfield (USC), Keith Dotie (SMU), Tiki Hola (Notre Dame)
Offered and on the radar: Preston Carey, Noah Clark, Manoah Faupusa, Elijah Golden, Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, Tajh Overton, Cam Brickle, Tico Crittendon Jr., James Johnson, Emanuel Ruffin, Valdin Sone
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: "Deuce" Geralds
On the radar but not offered:
LINEBACKERS (3 or 4)
Texas might need to load up here after some recent transfers and a small class in 2025.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Samu Moala (Texas A&M), Tristan Phillips (Oregon), Izayia Williams (Florida), Simeon Caldwell (Ohio State)
Offered and on the radar: Kenneth Goodwin, DaQuives Beck, Anthony Davis, Tai'Yion King
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Talanoa Ili
On the radar but not offered:
DEFENSIVE BACKS (3 or 4)
The DB targets are starting to come a bit more into focus.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: RJ Sermons (USC), Jamarion Vincent (Baylor), Jaelen Waters (Florida), Jontavius Wyman (Georgia), Blaine Bradford (Ohio State), Jorden Edmonds (Alabama), Havon Finney Jr. (LSU), Jordan Thomas (Ohio State), Markel Ford (SMU), Jaydin Broadnax (Louisville), Justice Fitzpatrick (Alabama), Camren Hamiel (Texas A&M)
Offered and on the radar: Dorian Barney, Jeron Jones, Nassir McCoy, Jamar Owens, Jett Washington, Brandon Arrington, Bralan Womack, CJ Hester, Isaiah Williams, Brock King, Donovan Webb, Blake Stewart
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
SPECIALISTS (0 or 1)
Texas added a long-snapper and is looking to bring in a punter and kicker as well.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Gaston Gramatica (South Florida)
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered: Gavin Strange, Michael Taylor
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
****
QUARTERBACKS (1)
Next up for Bell will be his official visit to Texas in June.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Dia Bell
Plantation (FL) American Heritage
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|Texas commit
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting: Semaj Beals
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
RUNNING BACKS (1 or 2)
KJ Edwards feels like a must-get for Texas.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|KJ Edwards
Carthage
|4
|6
|State No. 6
Rivals100
|65%
|Ezavier Crowell
Jackson (AL)
|4
|6
|Rivals100
|30%
|Derrek Cooper
Hollywood (FL) Chaminade Madonna
|5
|6.1
|Rivals100
|25%
DOWN
Offered and on the radar: Savion Hiter, Amari Latimer, Carsyn Baker
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
WIDE RECEIVERS (3 or 4)
Texas has options here if Jermaine Bishop plays on offense (same with Jalen Lott).
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Chris Stewart
Pearland Shadow Creek
|4
|5.8
|State No. 25
Rivals250
|Texas commit
|Kohen Brown
Waxahachie
|4
|5.8
|State No. 34
Rivals250
|Texas commit
|Jabari Mack
Destrehan (LA)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|25%
DOWN
|Kaydon Finley
Aledo
|4
|5.9
|State No. 13
Rivals100
|50%
DOWN
Offered and on the radar: Marquez Daniel, Brayden Robinson, Zion Robinson, Jordan Clay, Messiah Hampton, Mason James
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Boobie Feaster
On the radar but not offered:
TIGHT ENDS (1 or 2)
The tight end board has been hard to figure out but Browne looks like a solid bet
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Keawe Browne
Corona (CA) Centennial
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|65%
UP
|Heze Kent
Brunswick (GA)
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|40%
|Kaiden Prothro
Bowden (GA)
|4
|6.0
|Rivals100
|30%
DOWN
|Zachery Turner
Duncanville
|4
|5.8
|State No. 38
|20%
DOWN
Offered and on the radar: Mack Sutter, JC Anderson, Xavier Tiller, Luke Sorensen, Kevin Sullivan
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (5 or 6)
Texas will look to load up along the OL.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Maximus Wright
Melissa
|4
|5.9
|State No. 18
Rivals250
|Texas commit
|Nicolas Robertson
Klein
|4
|5.8
|State No. 32
Rivals250
|Texas commit
|John Turntine III
North Crowley
|4
|6.0
|State No. 5
Rivals100
|55%
|Felix Ojo
Mansfield Lake Ridge
|5
|6.1
|State No. 2
Rivals100
|60%
UP
|Zaden Krempin
Prosper
|4
|5.8
|State No. 26
Rivals250
|45%
DOWN
|Samuel Roseborough
Clearwater (FL)
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|60%
|Malakai Lee
Honolulu Kamehameha School
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|40%
UP
|Grayson McKeogh
Wyndmoor (PA) La Salle
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|35%
Offered and on the radar: Drew Evers, Breck Kolojay, Aaron Thomas
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Immanuel Iheanacho
On the radar but not offered:
DEFENSIVE ENDS (2 or 3)
Texas is in casting a wide net here.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Jamarion Carlton
Temple
|4
|5.9
|State No. 4
Rivals100
|65%
UP
|Bryce Perry-Wright
Buford (GA)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|40%
|JaReylan McCoy
Tupelo (MS)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|25%
DOWN
|Dre Quinn
Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|40%
DOWN
|Khamari Brooks
Bogart (GA) North Oconee
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|20%
DOWN
|Jake Kreul
IMG Academy
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|35%
|Richard Wesley
Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon
|5
|6.1
|Rivals100
|35%
|Luke Wafle
Princeton (NJ) Hun School
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|45%
|Landon Barnes
Duncanville
|4
|5.9
|State No. 21
Rivals250
|40%
|Trenton Henderson
Pensacola (FL) Catholic
|4
|5.8
|30%
UP
|Tieson Ejiawoko
Georgetown East View
|3
|5.7
|State No. 69
|45%
UP
Offered and on the radar: James Morrow, Anthony Jones, CJ Sibley, KJ Ford, Titan Davis, Calvin Carter, Payhton Porter, Damaad Lewis, Darryus McKinley
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (2 OR 3)
Looks like it will be out-of-state guys in this class unless things heat up with Keith Dotie or Jaimeon Winfield.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Dylan Berymon
Monroe (LA) Ouachita
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|Texas commit
|Corey Wells
Petal (MS)
|3
|5.7
|Texas commit
|Damari Simeon
Richland (NJ) St. Augustine
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|35%
|Vodney Cleveland
Birmingham (AL) Parker
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|35%
|Kendall Guervil
Forty Myers (FL)
|4
|5.8
|45%
DOWN
|Lamar Brown
Baton Rouge University Lab
|4
|6.0
|Rivals100
|50%
UP
Offered and on the radar: Preston Carey, Noah Clark, Manoah Faupusa, Elijah Golden, Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, Tajh Overton, Cam Brickle, Tico Crittendon Jr., James Johnson, Emanuel Ruffin, Valdin Sone
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: "Deuce" Geralds
On the radar but not offered:
LINEBACKERS (3 or 4)
Texas might need to load up here after some recent transfers and a small class in 2025.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Tyler Atkinson
Loganville (GA) Grayson
|5
|6.1
|Rivals100
|30%
|Kosi Okpala
Mayde Creek
|4
|5.9
|State No. 46
Rivals250
|55%
|Calvin Thomas
Cypress Ranch
|4
|5.8
|State No. 42
|50%
UP
|Brayden Rouse
Marietta (GA) Kell
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|40%
|Xavier Griffin
Gainesville (GA)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|60%
|Beau Jandreau
Chandler (AZ) Hamilton
|3
|5.7
|35%
Offered and on the radar: Kenneth Goodwin, DaQuives Beck, Anthony Davis, Tai'Yion King
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Talanoa Ili
On the radar but not offered:
DEFENSIVE BACKS (3 or 4)
The DB targets are starting to come a bit more into focus.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Hayward Howard
New Orleans Edna Karr
|4
|5.8
|Texas commit
|Jermaine Bishop Jr.
Willis
|4
|5.8
|State No. 22
Rivals250
|Texas commit
|Yaheim Riley
Austin Anderson
|3
|5.7
|State No. 76
|Texas commit
|Jalen Lott
Frisco Panther Creek
|4
|6.0
|State No. 7
Rivals100
|45%
|Chace Calicut
North Shore
|4
|5.9
|State No. 10
Rivals100
|65%
|Samari Matthews
Cornelius (NC) Hough
|4
|6.0
|Rivals100
|45%
DOWN
|Davon Benjamin
Westlake Village (CA) Oaks Christian
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|40%
UP
|Traeviss Stevenson
Quitman (GA) Brooks County
|3
|5.6
|35%
UP
|Paris Melvin Jr
Cypress Springs
|4
|5.8
|State No. 39
|50%
UP
Offered and on the radar: Dorian Barney, Jeron Jones, Nassir McCoy, Jamar Owens, Jett Washington, Brandon Arrington, Bralan Womack, CJ Hester, Isaiah Williams, Brock King, Donovan Webb, Blake Stewart
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
SPECIALISTS (0 or 1)
Texas added a long-snapper and is looking to bring in a punter and kicker as well.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Trott O'Neal
Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy
|2
|5.3
|Texas commit
|Mikey Bukauskas
Prosper
|Texas commit
|Jake Collett
Riggold (GA) Heritage
|Texas commit
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered: Gavin Strange, Michael Taylor
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.