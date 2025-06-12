ADVERTISEMENT

The Weekly Recruiting Board update ... lots of changes this week

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
105,615
398,842
1,000,000
52
Changed some percentages, moved several guys off the board that aren't scheduled to take Texas OVs and added a few new names (plus five new commitments)

****

QUARTERBACKS (1)
Next up for Bell will be his official visit to Texas in June.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Dia Bell
Plantation (FL) American Heritage		45.9Rivals100Texas commit
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Troy Huhn (Penn State), Keisean Henderson (Houston), Jared Curtis (Georgia)
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting: Semaj Beals
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


RUNNING BACKS (1 or 2)
KJ Edwards feels like a must-get for Texas.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
KJ Edwards
Carthage		46State No. 6
Rivals100		65%
Ezavier Crowell
Jackson (AL)		46Rivals10030%
Derrek Cooper
Hollywood (FL) Chaminade Madonna		56.1Rivals10025%
DOWN
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jaylen McGill (Rutgers), Tradarian Ball (Oregon), Ja'Michael Jones (Ole Miss), Javian Osborne (Notre Dame), Deshonne Redeaux (USC), Dylan McCoy (NC State)
Offered and on the radar: Savion Hiter, Amari Latimer, Carsyn Baker
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


WIDE RECEIVERS (3 or 4)
Texas has options here if Jermaine Bishop plays on offense (same with Jalen Lott).
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Chris Stewart
Pearland Shadow Creek		45.8State No. 25
Rivals250		Texas commit
Kohen Brown
Waxahachie		45.8State No. 34
Rivals250		Texas commit
Jabari Mack
Destrehan (LA)		45.9Rivals10025%
DOWN
Kaydon Finley
Aledo		45.9State No. 13
Rivals100		50%
DOWN
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: London Smith (Baylor), Madden Williams (Texas A&M), Devin Carter (Auburn), Dequane Prevo (Arkansas), Jonah Smith (UCLA), Daniel Odom (Oklahoma), Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State), Naeem Burroughs (Clemson), Trent Mosley (USC), Tristen Keys (LSU), Michael Brown (Texas A&M), Carson Clark (San Jose State), Aljour Miles II (SMU), Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State), Tyreek King (Tennessee), Aaron Gregory (Texas A&M)
Offered and on the radar: Marquez Daniel, Brayden Robinson, Zion Robinson, Jordan Clay, Messiah Hampton, Mason James
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Boobie Feaster
On the radar but not offered:


TIGHT ENDS (1 or 2)
The tight end board has been hard to figure out but Browne looks like a solid bet
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Keawe Browne
Corona (CA) Centennial		45.8Rivals25065%
UP
Heze Kent
Brunswick (GA)		45.8Rivals25040%
Kaiden Prothro
Bowden (GA)		46.0Rivals10030%
DOWN
Zachery Turner
Duncanville		45.8State No. 3820%
DOWN
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kendre' Harrison (Oregon), Brock Harris (BYU), Matt Ludwig (Michigan), Camden Jensen (UCLA), Mark Bowman (USC)
Offered and on the radar: Mack Sutter, JC Anderson, Xavier Tiller, Luke Sorensen, Kevin Sullivan
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (5 or 6)
Texas will look to load up along the OL.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Maximus Wright
Melissa		45.9State No. 18
Rivals250		Texas commit
Nicolas Robertson
Klein		45.8State No. 32
Rivals250		Texas commit
John Turntine III
North Crowley		46.0State No. 5
Rivals100		55%
Felix Ojo
Mansfield Lake Ridge		56.1State No. 2
Rivals100		60%
UP
Zaden Krempin
Prosper		45.8State No. 26
Rivals250		45%
DOWN
Samuel Roseborough
Clearwater (FL)		45.8Rivals25060%
Malakai Lee
Honolulu Kamehameha School		45.9Rivals25040%
UP
Grayson McKeogh
Wyndmoor (PA) La Salle		45.8Rivals25035%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kodi Greene (Washington), Brysten Martinez (LSU), Adam Guthrie (Clemson), Bear McWhorter (Michigan), Keenyi Pepe (USC), Pupungatoa Katoa (SMU), Samuelu Utu (Alabama), Noah Best (Oklahoma)
Offered and on the radar: Drew Evers, Breck Kolojay, Aaron Thomas
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Immanuel Iheanacho
On the radar but not offered:


DEFENSIVE ENDS (2 or 3)
Texas is in casting a wide net here.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Jamarion Carlton
Temple		45.9State No. 4
Rivals100		65%
UP
Bryce Perry-Wright
Buford (GA)		45.9Rivals10040%
JaReylan McCoy
Tupelo (MS)		45.9Rivals25025%
DOWN
Dre Quinn
Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian		45.9Rivals25040%
DOWN
Khamari Brooks
Bogart (GA) North Oconee		45.9Rivals10020%
DOWN
Jake Kreul
IMG Academy		45.9Rivals10035%
Richard Wesley
Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon		56.1Rivals10035%
Luke Wafle
Princeton (NJ) Hun School		45.9Rivals10045%
Landon Barnes
Duncanville		45.9State No. 21
Rivals250		40%
Trenton Henderson
Pensacola (FL) Catholic		45.830%
UP
Tieson Ejiawoko
Georgetown East View		35.7State No. 6945%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jordan Carter (Texas A&M), Anthony Kennedy Jr. (Missouri), Zion Elee (Missouri), Jesse Ford (TCU), Jermaine Kinsler (Texas A&M), Shaun Scott (USC), Camron Brooks (Cal), Rodney Dunham (Notre Dame), Yahya Gaad (UCLA), Aiden Harris (South Carolina), Andrew Harris (South Carolina), Ashton Moore (Arkansas State), Zavion Griffin-Haynes (North Carolina)
Offered and on the radar: James Morrow, Anthony Jones, CJ Sibley, KJ Ford, Titan Davis, Calvin Carter, Payhton Porter, Damaad Lewis, Darryus McKinley
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


DEFENSIVE TACKLES (2 OR 3)
Looks like it will be out-of-state guys in this class unless things heat up with Keith Dotie or Jaimeon Winfield.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Dylan Berymon
Monroe (LA) Ouachita		45.8Rivals250Texas commit
Corey Wells
Petal (MS)		35.7Texas commit
Damari Simeon
Richland (NJ) St. Augustine		45.8Rivals25035%
Vodney Cleveland
Birmingham (AL) Parker		45.9Rivals25035%
Kendall Guervil
Forty Myers (FL)		45.845%
DOWN
Lamar Brown
Baton Rouge University Lab		46.0Rivals10050%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Richard Anderson (LSU), Tony Cumberland (Oregon), Trashawn Ruffin (Texas A&M), Tomuhini Topui (Oregon), Jaimeon Winfield (USC), Keith Dotie (SMU), Tiki Hola (Notre Dame)
Offered and on the radar: Preston Carey, Noah Clark, Manoah Faupusa, Elijah Golden, Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, Tajh Overton, Cam Brickle, Tico Crittendon Jr., James Johnson, Emanuel Ruffin, Valdin Sone
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: "Deuce" Geralds
On the radar but not offered:


LINEBACKERS (3 or 4)
Texas might need to load up here after some recent transfers and a small class in 2025.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Tyler Atkinson
Loganville (GA) Grayson		56.1Rivals10030%
Kosi Okpala
Mayde Creek		45.9State No. 46
Rivals250		55%
Calvin Thomas
Cypress Ranch		45.8State No. 4250%
UP
Brayden Rouse
Marietta (GA) Kell		45.9Rivals10040%
Xavier Griffin
Gainesville (GA)		45.9Rivals10060%
Beau Jandreau
Chandler (AZ) Hamilton		35.735%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Samu Moala (Texas A&M), Tristan Phillips (Oregon), Izayia Williams (Florida), Simeon Caldwell (Ohio State)
Offered and on the radar: Kenneth Goodwin, DaQuives Beck, Anthony Davis, Tai'Yion King
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Talanoa Ili
On the radar but not offered:


DEFENSIVE BACKS (3 or 4)
The DB targets are starting to come a bit more into focus.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Hayward Howard
New Orleans Edna Karr		45.8Texas commit
Jermaine Bishop Jr.
Willis		45.8State No. 22
Rivals250		Texas commit
Yaheim Riley
Austin Anderson		35.7State No. 76Texas commit
Jalen Lott
Frisco Panther Creek		46.0State No. 7
Rivals100		45%
Chace Calicut
North Shore		45.9State No. 10
Rivals100		65%
Samari Matthews
Cornelius (NC) Hough		46.0Rivals10045%
DOWN
Davon Benjamin
Westlake Village (CA) Oaks Christian		45.9Rivals10040%
UP
Traeviss Stevenson
Quitman (GA) Brooks County		35.635%
UP
Paris Melvin Jr
Cypress Springs		45.8State No. 3950%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: RJ Sermons (USC), Jamarion Vincent (Baylor), Jaelen Waters (Florida), Jontavius Wyman (Georgia), Blaine Bradford (Ohio State), Jorden Edmonds (Alabama), Havon Finney Jr. (LSU), Jordan Thomas (Ohio State), Markel Ford (SMU), Jaydin Broadnax (Louisville), Justice Fitzpatrick (Alabama), Camren Hamiel (Texas A&M)
Offered and on the radar: Dorian Barney, Jeron Jones, Nassir McCoy, Jamar Owens, Jett Washington, Brandon Arrington, Bralan Womack, CJ Hester, Isaiah Williams, Brock King, Donovan Webb, Blake Stewart
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


SPECIALISTS (0 or 1)
Texas added a long-snapper and is looking to bring in a punter and kicker as well.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Trott O'Neal
Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy		25.3Texas commit
Mikey Bukauskas
Prosper		Texas commit
Jake Collett
Riggold (GA) Heritage		Texas commit
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Gaston Gramatica (South Florida)
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered: Gavin Strange, Michael Taylor

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Jarreth, slimibkt, ptborange and 14 others
Suchomel said:
Changed some percentages, moved several guys off the board that aren't scheduled to take Texas OVs and added a few new names (plus five new commitments)

****

QUARTERBACKS (1)
Next up for Bell will be his official visit to Texas in June.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Dia Bell
Plantation (FL) American Heritage		45.9Rivals100Texas commit
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Troy Huhn (Penn State), Keisean Henderson (Houston), Jared Curtis (Georgia)
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting: Semaj Beals
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


RUNNING BACKS (1 or 2)
KJ Edwards feels like a must-get for Texas.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
KJ Edwards
Carthage		46State No. 6
Rivals100		65%
Ezavier Crowell
Jackson (AL)		46Rivals10030%
Derrek Cooper
Hollywood (FL) Chaminade Madonna		56.1Rivals10025%
DOWN
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jaylen McGill (Rutgers), Tradarian Ball (Oregon), Ja'Michael Jones (Ole Miss), Javian Osborne (Notre Dame), Deshonne Redeaux (USC), Dylan McCoy (NC State)
Offered and on the radar: Savion Hiter, Amari Latimer, Carsyn Baker
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


WIDE RECEIVERS (3 or 4)
Texas has options here if Jermaine Bishop plays on offense (same with Jalen Lott).
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Chris Stewart
Pearland Shadow Creek		45.8State No. 25
Rivals250		Texas commit
Kohen Brown
Waxahachie		45.8State No. 34
Rivals250		Texas commit
Jabari Mack
Destrehan (LA)		45.9Rivals10025%
DOWN
Kaydon Finley
Aledo		45.9State No. 13
Rivals100		50%
DOWN
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: London Smith (Baylor), Madden Williams (Texas A&M), Devin Carter (Auburn), Dequane Prevo (Arkansas), Jonah Smith (UCLA), Daniel Odom (Oklahoma), Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State), Naeem Burroughs (Clemson), Trent Mosley (USC), Tristen Keys (LSU), Michael Brown (Texas A&M), Carson Clark (San Jose State), Aljour Miles II (SMU), Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State), Tyreek King (Tennessee), Aaron Gregory (Texas A&M)
Offered and on the radar: Marquez Daniel, Brayden Robinson, Zion Robinson, Jordan Clay, Messiah Hampton, Mason James
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Boobie Feaster
On the radar but not offered:


TIGHT ENDS (1 or 2)
The tight end board has been hard to figure out but Browne looks like a solid bet
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Keawe Browne
Corona (CA) Centennial		45.8Rivals25065%
UP
Heze Kent
Brunswick (GA)		45.8Rivals25040%
Kaiden Prothro
Bowden (GA)		46.0Rivals10030%
DOWN
Zachery Turner
Duncanville		45.8State No. 3820%
DOWN
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kendre' Harrison (Oregon), Brock Harris (BYU), Matt Ludwig (Michigan), Camden Jensen (UCLA), Mark Bowman (USC)
Offered and on the radar: Mack Sutter, JC Anderson, Xavier Tiller, Luke Sorensen, Kevin Sullivan
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (5 or 6)
Texas will look to load up along the OL.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Maximus Wright
Melissa		45.9State No. 18
Rivals250		Texas commit
Nicolas Robertson
Klein		45.8State No. 32
Rivals250		Texas commit
John Turntine III
North Crowley		46.0State No. 5
Rivals100		55%
Felix Ojo
Mansfield Lake Ridge		56.1State No. 2
Rivals100		60%
UP
Zaden Krempin
Prosper		45.8State No. 26
Rivals250		45%
DOWN
Samuel Roseborough
Clearwater (FL)		45.8Rivals25060%
Malakai Lee
Honolulu Kamehameha School		45.9Rivals25040%
UP
Grayson McKeogh
Wyndmoor (PA) La Salle		45.8Rivals25035%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kodi Greene (Washington), Brysten Martinez (LSU), Adam Guthrie (Clemson), Bear McWhorter (Michigan), Keenyi Pepe (USC), Pupungatoa Katoa (SMU), Samuelu Utu (Alabama), Noah Best (Oklahoma)
Offered and on the radar: Drew Evers, Breck Kolojay, Aaron Thomas
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Immanuel Iheanacho
On the radar but not offered:


DEFENSIVE ENDS (2 or 3)
Texas is in casting a wide net here.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Jamarion Carlton
Temple		45.9State No. 4
Rivals100		65%
UP
Bryce Perry-Wright
Buford (GA)		45.9Rivals10040%
JaReylan McCoy
Tupelo (MS)		45.9Rivals25025%
DOWN
Dre Quinn
Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian		45.9Rivals25040%
DOWN
Khamari Brooks
Bogart (GA) North Oconee		45.9Rivals10020%
DOWN
Jake Kreul
IMG Academy		45.9Rivals10035%
Richard Wesley
Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon		56.1Rivals10035%
Luke Wafle
Princeton (NJ) Hun School		45.9Rivals10045%
Landon Barnes
Duncanville		45.9State No. 21
Rivals250		40%
Trenton Henderson
Pensacola (FL) Catholic		45.830%
UP
Tieson Ejiawoko
Georgetown East View		35.7State No. 6945%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jordan Carter (Texas A&M), Anthony Kennedy Jr. (Missouri), Zion Elee (Missouri), Jesse Ford (TCU), Jermaine Kinsler (Texas A&M), Shaun Scott (USC), Camron Brooks (Cal), Rodney Dunham (Notre Dame), Yahya Gaad (UCLA), Aiden Harris (South Carolina), Andrew Harris (South Carolina), Ashton Moore (Arkansas State), Zavion Griffin-Haynes (North Carolina)
Offered and on the radar: James Morrow, Anthony Jones, CJ Sibley, KJ Ford, Titan Davis, Calvin Carter, Payhton Porter, Damaad Lewis, Darryus McKinley
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


DEFENSIVE TACKLES (2 OR 3)
Looks like it will be out-of-state guys in this class unless things heat up with Keith Dotie or Jaimeon Winfield.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Dylan Berymon
Monroe (LA) Ouachita		45.8Rivals250Texas commit
Corey Wells
Petal (MS)		35.7Texas commit
Damari Simeon
Richland (NJ) St. Augustine		45.8Rivals25035%
Vodney Cleveland
Birmingham (AL) Parker		45.9Rivals25035%
Kendall Guervil
Forty Myers (FL)		45.845%
DOWN
Lamar Brown
Baton Rouge University Lab		46.0Rivals10050%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Richard Anderson (LSU), Tony Cumberland (Oregon), Trashawn Ruffin (Texas A&M), Tomuhini Topui (Oregon), Jaimeon Winfield (USC), Keith Dotie (SMU), Tiki Hola (Notre Dame)
Offered and on the radar: Preston Carey, Noah Clark, Manoah Faupusa, Elijah Golden, Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, Tajh Overton, Cam Brickle, Tico Crittendon Jr., James Johnson, Emanuel Ruffin, Valdin Sone
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: "Deuce" Geralds
On the radar but not offered:


LINEBACKERS (3 or 4)
Texas might need to load up here after some recent transfers and a small class in 2025.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Tyler Atkinson
Loganville (GA) Grayson		56.1Rivals10030%
Kosi Okpala
Mayde Creek		45.9State No. 46
Rivals250		55%
Calvin Thomas
Cypress Ranch		45.8State No. 4250%
UP
Brayden Rouse
Marietta (GA) Kell		45.9Rivals10040%
Xavier Griffin
Gainesville (GA)		45.9Rivals10060%
Beau Jandreau
Chandler (AZ) Hamilton		35.735%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Samu Moala (Texas A&M), Tristan Phillips (Oregon), Izayia Williams (Florida), Simeon Caldwell (Ohio State)
Offered and on the radar: Kenneth Goodwin, DaQuives Beck, Anthony Davis, Tai'Yion King
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Talanoa Ili
On the radar but not offered:


DEFENSIVE BACKS (3 or 4)
The DB targets are starting to come a bit more into focus.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Hayward Howard
New Orleans Edna Karr		45.8Texas commit
Jermaine Bishop Jr.
Willis		45.8State No. 22
Rivals250		Texas commit
Yaheim Riley
Austin Anderson		35.7State No. 76Texas commit
Jalen Lott
Frisco Panther Creek		46.0State No. 7
Rivals100		45%
Chace Calicut
North Shore		45.9State No. 10
Rivals100		65%
Samari Matthews
Cornelius (NC) Hough		46.0Rivals10045%
DOWN
Davon Benjamin
Westlake Village (CA) Oaks Christian		45.9Rivals10040%
UP
Traeviss Stevenson
Quitman (GA) Brooks County		35.635%
UP
Paris Melvin Jr
Cypress Springs		45.8State No. 3950%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: RJ Sermons (USC), Jamarion Vincent (Baylor), Jaelen Waters (Florida), Jontavius Wyman (Georgia), Blaine Bradford (Ohio State), Jorden Edmonds (Alabama), Havon Finney Jr. (LSU), Jordan Thomas (Ohio State), Markel Ford (SMU), Jaydin Broadnax (Louisville), Justice Fitzpatrick (Alabama), Camren Hamiel (Texas A&M)
Offered and on the radar: Dorian Barney, Jeron Jones, Nassir McCoy, Jamar Owens, Jett Washington, Brandon Arrington, Bralan Womack, CJ Hester, Isaiah Williams, Brock King, Donovan Webb, Blake Stewart
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


SPECIALISTS (0 or 1)
Texas added a long-snapper and is looking to bring in a punter and kicker as well.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Trott O'Neal
Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy		25.3Texas commit
Mikey Bukauskas
Prosper		Texas commit
Jake Collett
Riggold (GA) Heritage		Texas commit
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Gaston Gramatica (South Florida)
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered: Gavin Strange, Michael Taylor

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

The weekly Recruiting Board update - About to be some wild fluctuations with OV season heating up

Replies
8
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
utx
U
Suchomel

Weekly Recruiting Board update ... quite a bit of movement this week

Replies
15
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
BullSprig_a_Work
BullSprig_a_Work
Suchomel

Weekly Recriting Board update - Texas trending up with several Rivals100 members

Replies
9
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
hilltophorn
hilltophorn
Suchomel

The weekly update to the Recruiting Board - Lots of positive movement at DL

Replies
18
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
Suchomel
Suchomel
Suchomel

The Recruiting Board update - Some slight % adjustments on top Texas targets

Replies
29
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Suchomel
Suchomel
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back