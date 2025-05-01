ADVERTISEMENT

The weekly update to the Recruiting Board - Lots of positive movement at DL

QUARTERBACKS (1)
Next up for Bell will be his official visit to Texas in June.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Dia Bell
Plantation (FL) American Heritage		45.9Rivals100Texas commit
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Troy Huhn (Penn State), Keisean Henderson (Houston)
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting: Jared Curtis, Semaj Beals
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: None


RUNNING BACKS (1 or 2)
KJ Edwards feels like a must-get at this point and Derrek Cooper surges after his recent visit.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
KJ Edwards
Carthage		46State No. 6
Rivals100		65%
UP
Ezavier Crowell
Jackson (AL)		46Rivals10030%
Amari Latimer
Tyrone (GA) Sandy Creek		35.730%
Derrek Cooper
Hollywood (FL) Chaminade Madonna		56.1Rivals10040%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jaylen McGill (Rutgers), Tradarian Ball (Oregon), Ja'Michael Jones (Ole Miss)
Offered and on the radar: Deshonne Redeaux, Savion Hiter, Dylan McCoy
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Javian Osborne
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: Texas is suddenly a legitimate threat for 5-star Derrek Cooper after his recent visit.


WIDE RECEIVERS (3 or 4)
Texas will look to take a couple out-of-state players in addition to one or two in-state guys.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Chris Stewart
Pearland Shadow Creek		45.8State No. 22
Rivals250		Texas commit
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei		46.0Rivals10020%
DOWN
Kaydon Finley
Aledo		45.9State No. 13
Rivals100		55%
Boobie Feaster
DeSoto		56.1State No. 3
Rivals100		30%
Aaron Gregory
Douglasville (GA) Douglas County		46.0Rivals10035%
Jabari Mack
Destrehan (LA)		45.9Rivals10035%
Mason James
Norman (OK)		45.8Rivals25035%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: London Smith (Baylor), Madden Williams (Texas A&M), Devin Carter (Auburn), Dequane Prevo (Arkansas), Jonah Smith (UCLA), Daniel Odom (Oklahoma), Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State), Naeem Burroughs (Clemson), Trent Mosley (USC), Tristen Keys (LSU), Michael Brown (Texas A&M), Carson Clark (San Jose State)
Offered and on the radar: Marquez Daniel, Brayden Robinson, Zion Robinson, Jordan Clay, Messiah Hampton, Aljour Miles II
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: Feels like I should probably take Kayden Dixon-Wyatt off the board at this point since he'll decide this weekend and it won't be Texas.


TIGHT ENDS (2)
Turner moves to the board after visiting Texas last weekend.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Mark Bowman
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei		46Rivals10045%
Heze Kent
Brunswick (GA)		45.8Rivals25040%
Kaiden Prothro
Bowden (GA)		46.0Rivals10035%
Zachery Turner
Duncanville		45.8State No. 3825%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kendre' Harrison (Oregon), Brock Harris (BYU)
Offered and on the radar: Camden Jensen, Mack Sutter, JC Anderson, Matt Ludwig, Xavier Tiller, Luke Sorensen
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: Took Luke Sorensen off the board since he and Texas are no longer a real possibility, and added Zachery Turner as a bit of a wildcard after he visited last weekend.


OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (5 or 6)
Texas will look to load up along the OL and it's a deep year in state.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Maximus Wright
Melissa		45.9State No. 17
Rivals250		Texas commit
Nicolas Robertson
Klein		45.8State No. 30
Rivals250		Texas commit
John Turntine III
North Crowley		46.0State No. 4
Rivals100		55%
Felix Ojo
Mansfield Lake Ridge		56.1State No. 2
Rivals100		60%
DOWN
Zaden Krempin
Prosper		45.8State No. 23
Rivals250		50%
UP
Drew Evers
Flower Mound		45.8State No. 33
Rivals250		20%
Samuel Roseborough
Clearwater (FL)		45.8Rivals25040%
Samuelu Utu
Orange (CA) Lutheran		45.850%
Breck Kolojay
IMG Academy		45.825%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kodi Greene (Washington), Brysten Martinez (LSU), Adam Guthrie (Clemson), Bear McWhorter (Michigan), Keenyi Pepe (USC)
Offered and on the radar: Malakai Lee, Noah Best
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Immanuel Iheanacho, Lamar Brown, Pupungatoa Katoa
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: I'm dropping Felix Ojo just a bit after all the recent OVs but I still like Texas' position there. Zaden Krempin gets a bump up after his recent visit.


DEFENSIVE ENDS (2 or 3)
Texas is in on some top in-state and out-of-state talent.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Jamarion Carlton
Temple		45.9State No. 5
Rivals100		35%
Shaun Scott
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei		45.8Rivals25035%
Bryce Perry-Wright
Buford (GA)		45.9Rivals10035%
Zavion Griffin-Haynes
Rolesville (NC)		45.9Rivals10030%
JaReylan McCoy
Tupelo (MS)		45.9Rivals25050%
UP
Dre Quinn
Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian		45.9Rivals25055%
UP
Trenton Henderson
Pensacola (FL) Catholic		45.8Rivals25035%
Khamari Brooks
Bogart (GA) North Oconee		45.9Rivals10035%
Jake Kreul
IMG Academy		45.9Rivals10035%
UP
Richard Wesley
Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon		56.1Rivals10035%
DOWN
Damaad Lewis
Charlotte (NC) Ballantyne Ridge		35.730%
Luke Wafle
Princeton (NJ) Hun School		45.9Rivals10040%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jordan Carter (Texas A&M), Anthony Kennedy Jr. (Missouri), Tieson Ejiawoko (Texas Tech), Zion Elee (Missouri), Jesse Ford (TCU), Jermaine Kinsler (Texas A&M)
Offered and on the radar: Camron Brooks, Aiden Harris, Andrew Harris, Darryus McKinley, James Morrow, Rodney Dunham, Anthony Jones, Ashton Moore, CJ Sibley, KJ Ford, Titan Davis, Calvin Carter, Payhton Porter, Yahya Gaad
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: Lots of positive movement here after some recent visits.


DEFENSIVE TACKLES (2 OR 3)
A few new names hit the board after recent trips to Austin.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Dylan Berymon
Monroe (LA) Ouachita		45.8Rivals25055%
Cam Brickle
IMG Academy		35.735%
Tico Crittendon Jr.
Lithonia (GA)		45.9Rivals25030%
James Johnson
Miami Northwestern		45.8Rivals25035%
Damari Simeon
Richland (NJ) St. Augustine		45.8Rivals25035%
Corey Wells
Petal (MS)		35.735%
Vodney Cleveland
Birmingham (AL) Parker		45.9Rivals25035%
UP
Emanuel Ruffin
Bessemer (AL) City High School		45.835%
UP
Valdin Sone
St. George (VA) Blue Ridge		45.820%
Kendall Guervil
Forty Myers (FL)		45.860%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Richard Anderson (LSU), Tony Cumberland (Oregon), Trashawn Ruffin (Texas A&M), Tomuhini Topui (Oregon), Jaimeon Winfield (USC), Keith Dotie (SMU)
Offered and on the radar: Preston Carey, Noah Clark, Manoah Faupusa, Elijah Golden, Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, Tajh Overton,
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting: Tiki Hola
Offered but not considering Texas: "Deuce" Geralds
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: Same story as the defensive ends ... lots of positive movement with this group.


LINEBACKERS (3 or 4)
Texas might need to load up here after some recent transfers and a small class in 2025.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Tyler Atkinson
Loganville (GA) Grayson		56.1Rivals10030%
Kosi Okpala
Mayde Creek		45.9State No. 45
Rivals250		55%
Tai'Yion King
Port Arthur Memorial		45.9State No. 41
Rivals100		40%
Anthony Davis
Loganville (GA) Grayson		45.9Rivals25030%
Talanoa Ili
Kahuku (HI)		45.9Rivals10030%
Calvin Thomas
Cypress Ranch		45.8State No. 3645%
Brayden Rouse
Marietta (GA) Kell		45.9Rivals10055%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Xavier Griffin (USC), Samu Moala (Texas A&M), Tristan Phillips (Oregon), Izayia Williams (Florida), Simeon Caldwell (Ohio State)
Offered and on the radar: Kenneth Goodwin, DaQuives Beck
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: Pretty quiet with this group, although Brayden Rouse bumps above 50%.


DEFENSIVE BACKS (3 or 4)
The DB targets are starting to come a bit more into focus.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Jalen Lott
Frisco Panther Creek		46.0State No. 7
Rivals100		40%
Chace Calicut
North Shore		45.9State No. 11
Rivals100		65%
Isaiah Williams
Fort Bend Marshall		45.8State No. 40
Rivals250		25%
Brock King
Port Arthur Memorial		35.645%
Blake Stewart
College Park (GA) Woodward Academy		45.9Rivals25030%
Aaron Bradshaw
North Crowley		45.8State No. 4920%
Jermaine Bishop Jr.
Willis		45.8State No. 26
Rivals250		65%
UP
Donovan Webb
Frisco Panther Creek		45.9State No. 19
Rivals250		25%
Camren Hamiel
Goodyear (AZ) Desert Edge		45.840%
Samari Matthews
Cornelius (NC) Hough		46Rivals10050%
Justice Fitzpatrick
Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas		45.9Rivals25035%
UP
Yaheim Riley
Austin Anderson		35.7State No. 7665%
Hayward Howard
New Orleans Edna Karr		45.840%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: RJ Sermons (USC), Jamarion Vincent (Baylor), Jaelen Waters (Florida), Jontavius Wyman (Georgia), Blaine Bradford (Ohio State), Jorden Edmonds (Alabama)
Offered and on the radar: Dorian Barney, Davon Benjamin, Jeron Jones, Jordan Thomas, Nassir McCoy, Jamar Owens, Jett Washington, Brandon Arrington, Bralan Womack, Havon Finney Jr., Markel Ford, CJ Hester
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: Not a ton of movement here, although I feel a bit stronger about Texas' chances with Jermaine Bishop.


SPECIALISTS (0 or 1)
Texas will probably look to bring in a kicker in this cycle.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
1
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Gaston Gramatica (South Florida)
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:

Notes: Still waiting for more offers to go out here, although Trott O'Neal probably needs to be added to the board.
 
