The weekly update to the Recruiting Board - Lots of positive movement at DL

Next up for Bell will be his official visit to Texas in June.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Dia Bell
Plantation (FL) American Heritage
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|Texas commit
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting: Jared Curtis, Semaj Beals
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
Notes: None
RUNNING BACKS (1 or 2)
KJ Edwards feels like a must-get at this point and Derrek Cooper surges after his recent visit.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|KJ Edwards
Carthage
|4
|6
|State No. 6
Rivals100
|65%
UP
|Ezavier Crowell
Jackson (AL)
|4
|6
|Rivals100
|30%
|Amari Latimer
Tyrone (GA) Sandy Creek
|3
|5.7
|30%
|Derrek Cooper
Hollywood (FL) Chaminade Madonna
|5
|6.1
|Rivals100
|40%
UP
Offered and on the radar: Deshonne Redeaux, Savion Hiter, Dylan McCoy
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Javian Osborne
On the radar but not offered:
Notes: Texas is suddenly a legitimate threat for 5-star Derrek Cooper after his recent visit.
WIDE RECEIVERS (3 or 4)
Texas will look to take a couple out-of-state players in addition to one or two in-state guys.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Chris Stewart
Pearland Shadow Creek
|4
|5.8
|State No. 22
Rivals250
|Texas commit
|Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei
|4
|6.0
|Rivals100
|20%
DOWN
|Kaydon Finley
Aledo
|4
|5.9
|State No. 13
Rivals100
|55%
|Boobie Feaster
DeSoto
|5
|6.1
|State No. 3
Rivals100
|30%
|Aaron Gregory
Douglasville (GA) Douglas County
|4
|6.0
|Rivals100
|35%
|Jabari Mack
Destrehan (LA)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|35%
|Mason James
Norman (OK)
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|35%
Offered and on the radar: Marquez Daniel, Brayden Robinson, Zion Robinson, Jordan Clay, Messiah Hampton, Aljour Miles II
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
Notes: Feels like I should probably take Kayden Dixon-Wyatt off the board at this point since he'll decide this weekend and it won't be Texas.
TIGHT ENDS (2)
Turner moves to the board after visiting Texas last weekend.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Mark Bowman
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei
|4
|6
|Rivals100
|45%
|Heze Kent
Brunswick (GA)
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|40%
|Kaiden Prothro
Bowden (GA)
|4
|6.0
|Rivals100
|35%
|Zachery Turner
Duncanville
|4
|5.8
|State No. 38
|25%
UP
Offered and on the radar: Camden Jensen, Mack Sutter, JC Anderson, Matt Ludwig, Xavier Tiller, Luke Sorensen
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
Notes: Took Luke Sorensen off the board since he and Texas are no longer a real possibility, and added Zachery Turner as a bit of a wildcard after he visited last weekend.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (5 or 6)
Texas will look to load up along the OL and it's a deep year in state.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Maximus Wright
Melissa
|4
|5.9
|State No. 17
Rivals250
|Texas commit
|Nicolas Robertson
Klein
|4
|5.8
|State No. 30
Rivals250
|Texas commit
|John Turntine III
North Crowley
|4
|6.0
|State No. 4
Rivals100
|55%
|Felix Ojo
Mansfield Lake Ridge
|5
|6.1
|State No. 2
Rivals100
|60%
DOWN
|Zaden Krempin
Prosper
|4
|5.8
|State No. 23
Rivals250
|50%
UP
|Drew Evers
Flower Mound
|4
|5.8
|State No. 33
Rivals250
|20%
|Samuel Roseborough
Clearwater (FL)
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|40%
|Samuelu Utu
Orange (CA) Lutheran
|4
|5.8
|50%
|Breck Kolojay
IMG Academy
|4
|5.8
|25%
Offered and on the radar: Malakai Lee, Noah Best
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Immanuel Iheanacho, Lamar Brown, Pupungatoa Katoa
On the radar but not offered:
Notes: I'm dropping Felix Ojo just a bit after all the recent OVs but I still like Texas' position there. Zaden Krempin gets a bump up after his recent visit.
DEFENSIVE ENDS (2 or 3)
Texas is in on some top in-state and out-of-state talent.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Jamarion Carlton
Temple
|4
|5.9
|State No. 5
Rivals100
|35%
|Shaun Scott
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|35%
|Bryce Perry-Wright
Buford (GA)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|35%
|Zavion Griffin-Haynes
Rolesville (NC)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|30%
|JaReylan McCoy
Tupelo (MS)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|50%
UP
|Dre Quinn
Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|55%
UP
|Trenton Henderson
Pensacola (FL) Catholic
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|35%
|Khamari Brooks
Bogart (GA) North Oconee
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|35%
|Jake Kreul
IMG Academy
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|35%
UP
|Richard Wesley
Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon
|5
|6.1
|Rivals100
|35%
DOWN
|Damaad Lewis
Charlotte (NC) Ballantyne Ridge
|3
|5.7
|30%
|Luke Wafle
Princeton (NJ) Hun School
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|40%
UP
Offered and on the radar: Camron Brooks, Aiden Harris, Andrew Harris, Darryus McKinley, James Morrow, Rodney Dunham, Anthony Jones, Ashton Moore, CJ Sibley, KJ Ford, Titan Davis, Calvin Carter, Payhton Porter, Yahya Gaad
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
Notes: Lots of positive movement here after some recent visits.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (2 OR 3)
A few new names hit the board after recent trips to Austin.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Dylan Berymon
Monroe (LA) Ouachita
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|55%
|Cam Brickle
IMG Academy
|3
|5.7
|35%
|Tico Crittendon Jr.
Lithonia (GA)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|30%
|James Johnson
Miami Northwestern
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|35%
|Damari Simeon
Richland (NJ) St. Augustine
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|35%
|Corey Wells
Petal (MS)
|3
|5.7
|35%
|Vodney Cleveland
Birmingham (AL) Parker
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|35%
UP
|Emanuel Ruffin
Bessemer (AL) City High School
|4
|5.8
|35%
UP
|Valdin Sone
St. George (VA) Blue Ridge
|4
|5.8
|20%
|Kendall Guervil
Forty Myers (FL)
|4
|5.8
|60%
UP
Offered and on the radar: Preston Carey, Noah Clark, Manoah Faupusa, Elijah Golden, Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, Tajh Overton,
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting: Tiki Hola
Offered but not considering Texas: "Deuce" Geralds
On the radar but not offered:
Notes: Same story as the defensive ends ... lots of positive movement with this group.
LINEBACKERS (3 or 4)
Texas might need to load up here after some recent transfers and a small class in 2025.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Tyler Atkinson
Loganville (GA) Grayson
|5
|6.1
|Rivals100
|30%
|Kosi Okpala
Mayde Creek
|4
|5.9
|State No. 45
Rivals250
|55%
|Tai'Yion King
Port Arthur Memorial
|4
|5.9
|State No. 41
Rivals100
|40%
|Anthony Davis
Loganville (GA) Grayson
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|30%
|Talanoa Ili
Kahuku (HI)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|30%
|Calvin Thomas
Cypress Ranch
|4
|5.8
|State No. 36
|45%
|Brayden Rouse
Marietta (GA) Kell
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|55%
UP
Offered and on the radar: Kenneth Goodwin, DaQuives Beck
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
Notes: Pretty quiet with this group, although Brayden Rouse bumps above 50%.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (3 or 4)
The DB targets are starting to come a bit more into focus.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Jalen Lott
Frisco Panther Creek
|4
|6.0
|State No. 7
Rivals100
|40%
|Chace Calicut
North Shore
|4
|5.9
|State No. 11
Rivals100
|65%
|Isaiah Williams
Fort Bend Marshall
|4
|5.8
|State No. 40
Rivals250
|25%
|Brock King
Port Arthur Memorial
|3
|5.6
|45%
|Blake Stewart
College Park (GA) Woodward Academy
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|30%
|Aaron Bradshaw
North Crowley
|4
|5.8
|State No. 49
|20%
|Jermaine Bishop Jr.
Willis
|4
|5.8
|State No. 26
Rivals250
|65%
UP
|Donovan Webb
Frisco Panther Creek
|4
|5.9
|State No. 19
Rivals250
|25%
|Camren Hamiel
Goodyear (AZ) Desert Edge
|4
|5.8
|40%
|Samari Matthews
Cornelius (NC) Hough
|4
|6
|Rivals100
|50%
|Justice Fitzpatrick
Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|35%
UP
|Yaheim Riley
Austin Anderson
|3
|5.7
|State No. 76
|65%
|Hayward Howard
New Orleans Edna Karr
|4
|5.8
|40%
Offered and on the radar: Dorian Barney, Davon Benjamin, Jeron Jones, Jordan Thomas, Nassir McCoy, Jamar Owens, Jett Washington, Brandon Arrington, Bralan Womack, Havon Finney Jr., Markel Ford, CJ Hester
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
Notes: Not a ton of movement here, although I feel a bit stronger about Texas' chances with Jermaine Bishop.
SPECIALISTS (0 or 1)
Texas will probably look to bring in a kicker in this cycle.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|1
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
Notes: Still waiting for more offers to go out here, although Trott O'Neal probably needs to be added to the board.