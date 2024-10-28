The WORST aDOT in the Power 5 | Behind Enemy Lines

CodyCarpentier
every like is another Jonathon Brooks rushing yard
Nov 25, 2023
Happy Victory Monday VII, narrowly 🤘
It's a Bye Week, so we're going to do some housekeeping, I love checking in Behind Enemy Lines each week to see what is going on at Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida, etc - but with the last few weeks unfolding the way they have, what better time than now to utilize the famed quote of “Clean up your own backyard, before pointing your finger at your neighbors".
7 Things through 7 Wins
* Can we stop with the Tre Wisner focus on Offense, please?
Total Touches over the last 2 games...
- Tre Wisner: (42-181) = 4.3 yards per touch
- Jaydon Blue: (20-119-1) = 5.95 yards per touch
- Gunnar Helm: (10-108) = 10.8 yards per touch
- DeAndre Moore: (6-72-2) = 12 yards per touch
Total Touches over the first 6 games...
- Jerrick Gibson: (51-252-3) = 4.94 yards per touch
- Jaydon Blue: (75-374-6) = 4.99 yards per touch
- Tre Wisner: (54-348-2) = 6.44 yards per touch
- Isaiah Bond: (23-420-4) = 18.2 yards per touch
- Gunnar Helm: (21-311-2) = 14.8 yards per touch
THOUGHT: At this point, if you are upset with Jaydon Blue and don't want to feature him out of the backfield, let's see how Jerrick Gibson or Ryan Niblett look in SEC play with 10+ carries, it can't be that much worse than Tre Wisner from an efficiency standpoint.
** Quinn Ewers is coming off of his 2nd career two-game stretch of 36+ pass attempts, the first time was at the end of 2023 with a blitzing of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and a loss to Washington, the difference in those two sets of games.
In 2023, he threw for 770 yards and averaged 8.65 yards per attempt (13.1 per completion), and in the last two games he has 499 yards and is averaging 6.2 yards per attempt (9.6 per completion).
*** Quinn Ewers' aDOT (average depth of target) in 2024 is now 5.9 yards.. ranking 79th of 79 in the Power 5.
In Week 7-9, Quinn's aDOT was 5.8
In Week 1-3, Quinn's aDOT was 6.2
In 2023, Quinn's aDOT was 8.4
In 2022, Quinn's aDOT was 10.6
THOUGHT: Both of these data points lead me in a weird direction, believing there is a level of protection being built into these game plans from Sark, for Quinn. NFL Teams are not going to love watching film after film of Quinn throwing the football time after time behind the LOS and within 5 yards of the LOS, time after time. I understand getting your guys into space and utilizing speed, but Quinn has shown in prior years his ability to push the football, I don't know if it's because of the Offensive Line, getting hurt, getting hit or game plan, but it's not championship level football
**** Drop Rate among targeted receivers for Texas is 5.1% (7 drops), ranking 36th in America, in 2023 that number was 3.6% (10 drops), ranking 9th in America.
- Jaydon Blue 5 drops
- Tre Wisner 3 drops
- Isaiah Bond 2 drops
THOUGHT: More Running Back stuff... sigh
***** According to PFF, DJ Campbell is the 3rd worst Zone Run Blocking Offensive Lineman in the SEC.
THOUGHT: @Alex Dunlap I know it's PFF, but I'm about ready to call for Cole Hutson to start, DJ needs a week to rest or a wake up call..
****** Punter, Michael Kern has the Worst Net Punting (37.9 yards) and the Worst Hangtime (3.54 seconds), in the SEC.
THOUGHT: S/A @Ketchum for appointing this a worry in the pre-season, when nobody else cared to say anything, nor attack Punter in the portal
******* Trey Moore has 13 pressures over the last 3 weeks and has out-snapped Collins Simmons who has 3 pressures, 141 snaps to 79 in that time. During the previous 3 games, Moore had 100 snaps to Simmons' 91, while Simmons was out-pressuring Moore 6 to 1.
THOUGHT: The SEC is #JustDifferent, I love that Trey Moore is finally coming on strong in the run and pass rush game, not all that worried about Simmons, the depth in that room will allow Simmons to get his 2nd half of the year legs.
My Week 9 Orangebloods SEC Power Poll
1. Georgia (Idle)
2. Texas (-)
3. Texas A&M (+2)
4. Tennessee (-1)
5. Vanderbilt (+2)
6. Alabama (-)
7. LSU (-2)
8. Ole Miss (-)
9. South Carolina (Idle)
10. Florida (Idle)
11. Missouri (-)
12. Arkansas (+1)
13. Auburn (+1)
14. Kentucky (-2)
15. Oklahoma (-)
16. Mississippi State (-)
Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 57 total (3rd in CFB)
Texas continues to dominate downfield, they currently ranks 3rd in the country with 57 plays of 20+ yards, just behind the Miami Hurricanes (65) and Ole Miss (58).
-- 8 vs. Vanderbilt --
DeAndre Moore 31-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Amari Niblack 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
DeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Gunnar Helm 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
DeAndre Moore 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Tre Wisner 20-yard rush vs. Vandy
Silas Bolden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Jaydon Blue 23-yard rush vs. Vandy
-- 4 vs. Georgia --
Arch Manning 21-yard rush vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 34-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Gunnar Helm 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
-- 9 vs. Oklahoma --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Gunnar Helm 30-yard reception from Matthew Golden vs. Oklahoma
Gunnar Helm 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Ryan Wingo 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Ryan Wingo 25-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
Tre Wisner 36-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
Tre Wisner 43-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
DeAndre Moore 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Matthew Golden 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
-- 9 vs. Mississippi State --
Matthew Golden 22-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 49-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Johntay Cook 31-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Arch Manning 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
Tre Wisner 38-yard rush vs. Miss State
Jaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Miss State
-- 5 vs. UL-Monroe --
Ryan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Matthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Isaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Jaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULM
Colin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULM
-- 7 vs. UTSA --
Gunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Isaiah Bond 51-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Arch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSA
Colin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSA
-- 8 vs. Michigan --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Jaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
DeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Isaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Ryan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. Michigan
-- 7 vs. Colorado State --
Gunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Jerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Ryan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Johntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
-- Team Leaders --
Running Backs with 11 total (4 for Blue, 2 for Page, 4 for Wisner, 1 for Gibson)
Gunnar Helm with 10 total (9 from Quinn, 1 from Golden)
Matthew Golden with 8 total (5 from Quinn, 3 from Arch)
Isaiah Bond with 7 total (2 from Quinn, 3 from Arch, 2 rush)
Ryan Wingo with 7 total (4 from Arch, 2 rush, 1 from Quinn)
DeAndre Moore with 7 total (5 from Quinn, 2 from Arch)
Week 10 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings (.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)
Tier 1 - (Championship Material)
1. Georgia Bulldogs (6-1) - .980 - IDLE
2. Oregon Ducks (7-0) - .979
3. Texas Longhorns (7-1) - .967
4. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) - .957
Tier 2 (Championship Contender)
5. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (8-0) - .941
6. Clemson Tigers (6-1) - .918- IDLE
7. Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) - .917 - IDLE
8. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-0) - .917
Tier 3 (Playoff Material)
9. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) - .910
10. Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) - .901
Tier 4 (Playoff Contender)
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) - .811
12. Iowa State (7-0) - .788 - IDLE
13. LSU (6-2) - .785 - (MOVEMENT: -1)
Tier 5 (The Bubble)
14. Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) - .780
15. BYU Cougars (8-0) - .774
16. Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) - .745
17. Boise State (6-1) - .741
18. Indiana Hoosiers (8-0) - .730
Tier 6 (Qualities of a Contender)
19. Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) - .713 - (MOVEMENT: +4)
Tier 7 (Unlikely Contender)
20. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-0) - .708 - (MOVEMENT: +5)
21. SMU Mustangs (6-1) - .704
22. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2) - .704 - (MOVEMENT: +3)
23. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) - .704
24. Washington State Cougars (7-1) - .704 - (MOVEMENT: +4)
25. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2) - .703 - (MOVEMENT: -5)
The Next Best (On Watch)
26. Louisville Cardinals (5-3) - .683 - (MOVEMENT: +1)
27. Navy Midshipman (6-1) - .677
28. Army Black Knights (7-0) - .673 - IDLE
29. Memphis Tigers (7-1) - .660
30. Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3) - .658
My Week 10 Heisman Watchlist Update
Tier 1
1. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (68%, 2,746 yards, 24 td 5 int) - 174.7 Rating - (42-186-3 Rushing)
2. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (60-757-8 Receiving) - (21 Tackles, 7 PD, 1 FF and 2 INT on Defense) - (MOVEMENT: +3)
Tier 2
3. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (159-1,376-18 Rushing) - (12-50-1 Receiving)
4. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (76.2%, 2,371 yards, 18 td 5 int) - 174.8 Rating (36-97-5 Rushing)
Tier 3
5. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (66.7%, 1,836 yards, 20 td 3 int) - 164.5 Rating - (41-227-4 Rushing)
Tier 4
6. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (70.6%, 2,695 yards, 15 td 3 int) - 180.8 Rating (67-207-3 Rushing)
7. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - QB - (73.3%, 2,591 yards, 21 td 6 int) - 165.0 Rating (61-(-18)-3 Rushing)
8. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - QB - (74.6%, 1,941 yards, 15 td 3 int) - 188.7 Rating - (24-45-2 Rushing) - (MOVEMENT: -1)
Dropped from Watchlist
1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)
2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)
3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)
4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)
5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)
6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)
7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)
8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)
9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)
10. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (Week 8)
11. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (Week 8)
12. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (Week 8)
13. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU - QB - (Week 9)
Have a great bye week 🤘 To good health and great recovery! Bring on the SWAMP!
Last edited: