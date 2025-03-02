Time to give Barryn Sorrell his flowers (Via Mercury Exteriors)...

Jalenb
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Feb 8, 2024
-
- 258
-
- 1,227
-
- 93
Every month, the fellas over at Mercury Exteriors have sponsored a content piece that will shine light on a University of Texas athlete that might not have received the mount of credit that they deserve for their contributions in their respective sport.
We're calling it the Unsung Hero of the Month.
The February Unsung Hero of the Month is Barryn Sorrell.
**********
The Unsung Hero:
Although the month of February is typically when offseason conversations on how college teams can improve for their upcoming season start to rise, those who take that leap into the next level are just as important for those programs who want to decorate their developmental resume.
With February kicking off with the Reese’s Senior Bowl and concluding with the NFL Draft Combine, there are significant opportunities to establish yourself on NFL teams’ draft board closer to draft day and Barryn Sorrell is doing just that.
Turning heads in Mobile:
To kick off the second month of 2025, the Reese’s Senior Bowl commenced in Mobile, Alabama, and while Texas has a very decorated graduating class, Barryn Sorrell was the lone Longhorn who participated in this year’s event and to say that he represented the University well in Mobile is an understatement, being named top DL on the American squad from the OL group at practice.
With multiple noticeable names participating in this year’s event, scouts were impressed by Sorrell’s performance and his major honor at the Senior Bowl, and if you were wondering why the high praise, well I’ll let you be the judge:
Combine your skills:
Texas had the second most invites to the NFL Combine this year and while people would be paying attention to a Jim Thorpe Award winner, and a top-five QB in this year's class, as they should, Barryn Sorrell made sure his name should be in that mix.
Barryn Sorrell in the 2025 NFL Draft Combine:
- 4.68 40-Yard Dash (T-7th amongst DL)
- 7.06 3 Cone (2nd amongst DL)
- 28 Bench Press Reps (T-3rd amongst DL
- 4.36 Short Shuffle (4th amongst DL)
Mix that with an amazing Relative Athletic Score of 9.10/10 and you are bound to make noise in Indianapolis, and even some Front Offices at the pro level.
The Eye Test:
Longhorn Nation doesn’t need to be sold on just how well Barryn Sorrell performed this season, they’re very much aware of what he brings to the table. Countless films and highlights will show you what people across the Forty Acres have known, the young man is a game wrecker for opposing teams, and while Sorrell leads by example on the field, he’s an even bigger leader off:
Founded by proud UT graduates (Garner, B.S. Geology and Chris BBA and MBA from McCombs), Mercury Exteriors is dedicated to helping Texans improve their homes. Whether it is repairing damage caused by bad weather or upgrading the exterior of a home, Mercury is trusted by Longhorn fans across the state (disclaimer: we will also help Aggies, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs, as long as they behave themselves).
For a free estimate, please contact us at 512-729-ROOF (7663) or [EMAIL]info@mercuryexteriors.com[/EMAIL].
Last edited: