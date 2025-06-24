Today is D-Day - Orangebloods.com has officially decided to...

With the recent acquisition of Rivals by On3 Media, the last 7 weeks have been quite an adventure, as we’ve taken time to evaluate our path forward for both the short- and long-term futures — and today, I’m excited to share what’s next for Orangebloods.



After exploring all options, we’ve decided not to join On3 or any other national network at this time. Instead, we’re going independent — building a Texas-only platform that exists to serve the needs of Orangebloods, especially for those that have been with us for so much of the last near quarter-century, but also for all future new members.



This is about putting our community first, subscribers and our staff alike. Orangebloods has always been home to the most passionate Longhorns, which is best-showcased with the best online community in the history of college sports message boards… and I refuse to ever let that change. Your current membership will continue to give you full access to the best Longhorns sports and recruiting coverage, plus the largest, most dedicated UT message board: Inside the 40 Acres.



We’re beyond energized by this new chapter, which feels like a new lease on life after a sometimes frustrating partnership with Rivals over the last decade — and we’ll need your support more than ever. We’ll also keep our options open. If, after next football season, it makes sense to revisit joining a network, we’ll consider what’s best for the OB community.



Thank you for being part of Orangebloods. We plan on building something great and dedicated to taking Orangebloods to heights that it hasn’t yet reached. We’ll share more details in the days ahead. For now, it’s status quo. Our official move to independence begins July 1, 2025.



— Geoff Ketchum

Owner & Publisher, Orangebloods



FAQ



Do we need to do anything with our membership or subscription to access the new independent Orangebloods?



No action is required. The Orangebloods site and message boards (Inside the 40 Acres) as you know them will redirect to our new independent platform on July 1, 2025. I worked out a deal with Yahoo! and your account, subscription, and user data will transfer automatically.



What do we need to do now—and on July 1?



It’s business as usual through June 30. On July 1, our new independent site will go live. You’ll retain full access using your existing subscription and login credentials.



Why didn’t Orangebloods join On3 or Rivals following the acquisition?



We certainly had the option to remain with Rivals. We have great respect for Shannon Terry and the entire team at On3 and Rivals, and we believe in what they’re building. However, I simply don’t feel that the dual-site setup within the same network aligned with the long-term best interests of either side. On top of that, we kind of want to see what it looks like to run as an independent for a while. If we ever enter a partnership with a network in the future, we’ll do so with a clear view of what it means to not be in a network. Perhaps this is the opportunity that we’ve always wanted/needed and this moment in time has been the shove in the back we’ve needed. There’s only one way to find out.



Did you have the option to join On3 or Rivals?



Yes. A short-term arrangement could have been made to allow two Texas-focused sites to coexist within the On3 network, but we all agreed that maintaining such a setup over time would be difficult and ultimately unsustainable.



Will we still have access to premium content on Rivals or On3?



No, access to Rivals premium content will end with the transition. However, we’ll be announcing an exciting new add-on soon that we believe more than makes up for it. Stay tuned—details coming shortly.



Do you think Orangebloods will join a network in the future?



We are excited about the opportunity to spread our wings as an independent operation for the 2025 season and we’ll potentially see how we feel about things in the next 12 months. Never say never. We are not ruling out the return to a network in the future. We’ve entertained conversations with multiple potential options and we want to continue to explore what the best long-term path for us might be.



#respectmydecision