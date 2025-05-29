Truths and Lies: About that 40 million roster; Horns no longer lead for Ojo?

Ketchum
Official Orangebloods Bullshit Meter
5 - Total and undeniable bullshit (Vince Young hurt his hand in a fight the night before Texas/OU)
4 - Probably bullshit, but we probably shouldn't be emphatic about it
3 - There's enough of a possibility of it being true, that we should file it away just in case.
2 - You think it's probably going to happen, but things can change in the blink of an eye. (It's Austin.)
1 - Total and undeniable truth
Let's get on with it.
Rumor #1: About that whole Texas roster costing 35-40 million thing...
Grade: 2
This popped up as a talking point against yesterday in Destin, Florida at the SEC Spring Meetings when Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte bristled over questions about Houston Chronicle's Kirk Bohls' report that the cost of the Texas roster in 2025 would range between 35-40 million. Orangebloods confirmed through its own high-level sourcing last month that the cost of the roster was believed to be 36+ million (give or take a player or two that was added in the Portal in April).
A lot of what happened yesterday with Del Conte was a word salad of pushback that seemed to center specifically on the idea that the roster would cost 40 million, which was weirdly specific when you consider that the actual report listed the spend numbers between (35-40 million). From my perspective, it seemed like the kind of discussion I might get in to with @RLong68 or @CS when any or all three of us might cling to a really nitpicking detail as a way of undermining the other's ewtire point when in reality it's just a nitpick.
More than going out of his way to make sure that everyone knew that the number wasn't 40 million (nothing was said about a number in the 30s), Del Conte seemed to want to stress home the point that how he believes Bohls number was added together was wrong, focusing on the percentage of revenue from revenue sharing that he believes Bohls used vs. the actual percentage going to football.
Here's what I can tell you a about our info... it was just the total number spent and not broken down to me in a way that would be specific with regards to the amount coming from revenue sharing and the NIL collective. Also, nothing about the numbers are out of line from what I can tell. Last year, the Longhorns were in the 20 million range (along with Ohio State) and the cost of business has exploded in the last 6 months. Player that were making $750,000ish a year ago have added a 1 in front of those 6 digits... literally. A number one ranked recruiting class was added. These things don't occur by accident or free of charge.
One last thing I would add in this discussion... I've always believed Del Conte and Bohls have a very good relationship. Del Conte is a fan of newspaper guys. I have always believed that there's no way Bohls made his original report about all of this without communicating with Del Conte. Guys.... some of what we're watching behind the scenes here is Kabuki theater. Just know that. There's a better chance that CDC and Bohls had drinks last night over a steak dinner than there is that there's genuine beef between the two over this. Both guys have to do what both guys have to do. At the end of the day, it's important to Texas that they not be viewed as the ones pushing the limits in the cost explosion taking place. It's one thing to respond swiftly and strongly to dynamics that you cannot control and it's another to be viewed as the sport's Keyser Soze.
Rumor #2: Texas is no longer leading for Felix Ojo
Grade: 4
Felix Ojo has now taken four official visits, with a fifth trip set for this weekend (to Ohio State). There’s been a lot of talk lately about where Texas fits in for the 5-star offensive lineman, and whether or not Ojo’s list has changed due to his ongoing visits. Orangebloods does believe the race has tightened up some in recent weeks, but we continue to feel the Longhorns are setting the pace. One source we spoke with this week agreed with us, but noted that this one could still have a lot of movement once we get closer to decision time. (Suchomel)
Rumor #3: Ohio State is the biggest threat to Texas for Ojo
Grade: 2
So far, Ojo has visited Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Colorado and Florida. Ole Miss isn’t a factor. Neither is Colorado. Ojo will hit Ohio State this weekend and OB expects the Buckeyes to be the Longhorns’ biggest competition if NIL opportunities are equitable. I would expect to hear a lot of positive reports regarding Ohio State coming out of this weekend, and maybe some chatter of the Buckeyes surging in Ojo’s recruitment but Texas will get its chance to counterpunch in a couple of weeks. (Suchomel)
Rumor #4: Linebacker Xavier Griffin is still deciding on where he’ll play college
Grade: 4
It came out this week that former USC commitment Xavier Griffin will announce his college decision on June 29. Griffin will take visits to Ohio State, Alabama, Texas and Florida State in June before announcing his decision. Things can also take wild swings during official visit season and in the days before a player announces, but everything we’ve heard on Griffin is that his mind is pretty much made up. You won’t hear that from him publicly, but that’s the word behind the scenes. Texas and Alabama are the two teams that are believed to be possible landing spots and different people have different opinions on the final outcome. OB continues to like Texas’ chances based on what we’ve heard recently. (Suchomel)
Rumor #5: Texas can close on Jamarion Carlton
Grade: 3
Temple defensive end Jamarion Carlton is scheduled to announce his college decision on July 10. Texas has made a move in this one and will now get Carlton on campus for an official visit next weekend. LSU is the one out-of-state school that’s drawing strong consideration but there’s a sense that Carlton will stay in state. Texas A&M is a strong player. Texas Tech could be a factor and Baylor could even be a darkhorse. Texas isn’t the leader right now, but the Longhorns could close with a flurry if things go well on Carlton’s OV next week.