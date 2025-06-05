ADVERTISEMENT

Truths and Lies: How close are we to the **** hitting the fan?

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
301,014
561,453
8,000,000
Gl8SWQBWAAAc_MQ


Official Orangebloods Bullshit Meter

5 - Total and undeniable bullshit (Vince Young hurt his hand in a fight the night before Texas/OU)
4 - Probably bullshit, but we probably shouldn't be emphatic about it
3 - There's enough of a possibility of it being true, that we should file it away just in case.
2 - You think it's probably going to happen, but things can change in the blink of an eye. (It's Austin.)
1 - Total and undeniable truth

Let's get on with it.

Rumor No. 1: Everyone behind the scenes at Texas is incredibly nervous about the House Settlement not being passed on June 5th with the start of the new settlement expected to kick in on July 1st when the new academic year begins.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: TowerLightJay, ETXHORN, texashero and 49 others
Ketchum said:
Gl8SWQBWAAAc_MQ


Official Orangebloods Bullshit Meter

5 - Total and undeniable bullshit (Vince Young hurt his hand in a fight the night before Texas/OU)
4 - Probably bullshit, but we probably shouldn't be emphatic about it
3 - There's enough of a possibility of it being true, that we should file it away just in case.
2 - You think it's probably going to happen, but things can change in the blink of an eye. (It's Austin.)
1 - Total and undeniable truth

Let's get on with it.

Rumor No. 1: Everyone behind the scenes at Texas is incredibly nervous about the House Settlement not being passed on June 5th with the start of the new settlement expected to kick in on July 1st when the new academic year begins.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

Truths and Lies: Lots of juicy recruiting rumors to address

Replies
50
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
EdSimmonsPants
EdSimmonsPants
Ketchum

Truths and Lies: About that 40 million roster; Horns no longer lead for Ojo?

Replies
60
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Digginman420
Digginman420
Suchomel

Truths and Lies: Bijan almost went to USC? A&M made a strong push for new UT commit Jermaine Bishop?

Replies
60
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
HookemChargers
HookemChargers
Ketchum

Truths and Lies: Ojo's NIL offers blowing Fasusi's out of the water?

Replies
113
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
WelcomeToAustin
WelcomeToAustin
Ketchum

Truths and Lies: Is another Portal WR lined up and ready to go?

Replies
73
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
HornLegacy
H
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back