Truths and Lies: How close are we to the **** hitting the fan?

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 301,014
-
- 561,453
-
- 8,000,000
Official Orangebloods Bullshit Meter
5 - Total and undeniable bullshit (Vince Young hurt his hand in a fight the night before Texas/OU)
4 - Probably bullshit, but we probably shouldn't be emphatic about it
3 - There's enough of a possibility of it being true, that we should file it away just in case.
2 - You think it's probably going to happen, but things can change in the blink of an eye. (It's Austin.)
1 - Total and undeniable truth
Let's get on with it.
Rumor No. 1: Everyone behind the scenes at Texas is incredibly nervous about the House Settlement not being passed on June 5th with the start of the new settlement expected to kick in on July 1st when the new academic year begins.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.