Truths and Lies: Is another Portal WR lined up and ready to go?

Ketchum

Ketchum

May 29, 2001
Gl8SWQBWAAAc_MQ


Official Orangebloods Bullshit Meter

5 - Total and undeniable bullshit (Vince Young hurt his hand in a fight the night before Texas/OU)
4 - Probably bullshit, but we probably shouldn't be emphatic about it
3 - There's enough of a possibility of it being true, that we should file it away just in case.
2 - You think it's probably going to happen, but things can change in the blink of an eye. (It's Austin.)
1 - Total and undeniable truth

Let's get on with it.

Rumor No. 1: Texas is waiting to accelerate its search for another wide receiver through the Portal after a player they've heard will enter the Portal actually does?

Grade: 3

The ability to enter the Portal this spring comes to an end on Friday and the talent at wide receiver in the Portal isn't barren, but there isn't a true take-the-top-off-a-defense speed merchant available this point. Yet, there continues to be whispers that the Longhorns know behind the scenes more than we do, but that was said last winter as well when the Longhorns were waiting for the likes of Kentucky's Barion Brown and Alabama's Isaiah Bond to enter the Portal and both decided against it, although Bond later entered the Portal after Nick Saban retired. After the run the Longhorns have had, it feels like anything might be possible, but it doesn't feel remotely likely a sure thing. (Ketchum)

Rumor No. 2: The Longhorns will have another player or two enter the Portal before the end of Friday's deadline?

