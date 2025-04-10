Truths and Lies: Is West Virginia RB Jahiem White in play or not?

Ketchum
Official Orangebloods Bullshit Meter
5 - Total and undeniable bullshit (Vince Young hurt his hand in a fight the night before Texas/OU)
4 - Probably bullshit, but we probably shouldn't be emphatic about it
3 - There's enough of a possibility of it being true, that we should file it away just in case.
2 - You think it's probably going to happen, but things can change in the blink of an eye. (It's Austin.)
1 - Total and undeniable truth
Let's get on with it.
Rumor No. 1: Texas is just waiting to pounce on West Virginia running back Jahiem White in two weeks via the Portal
Grade: 3
All is very quiet on the White front in Morgantown, as he has missed almost the entirety of the spring with an injury, but if he's unhappy with his decision to stay at West Virginia, he's not giving indications to the local side of the story. Meanwhile, sources inside the Texas program have conveyed to Orangebloods this week that they are fairly pleased and content with their top 5 backs. White has rushed for 1,687 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He’s also averaged 10.3 yards per reception. (Ketch)
Rumor No. 2 - Texas is going to go back to Savion Red in the Portal
Grade: 4.5
I had someone reach out to me this week and tell me that there are some baseline conversations taking place between the two parties and that a reunion isn't unthinkable. We reached out to sources this week to double-check on the matter and were told that he isn't in play. (Ketch)
Rumor No. 3 - Rivals won't rate Dia Bell as a 5-star because he won't visit Rivals events
Grade: 5
Rivals has Bell rated lower than every major service, but they have seen him many times in person, including at Rivals events. I reached out to part of the Rivals national team and asked about Bell's ranking and was told, "Questions about physical development and consistency. After he got hurt their offense looked better and smoother." Obviously, he's rated very highly, but those are the reservations as things stand. The good news is that there's plenty of time for those issues to be answered, including at the Rivals 5-star camp this summer. (Ketch)
Rumor No. 4: Texas is the runaway leader for Felix Ojo
Grade: 2
There’s no doubt that Texas is leading the race for 5-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, but it might be closer than some fans realize. Ojo himself has been open about his feelings about Texas and there’s confidence in Austin, but no sources OB has talked to feels this one is a complete lock. To be clear, Texas does lead, but other programs are nipping at the Longhorns’ heels. (Suchomel)
Rumor No. 5: Location won’t matter to Felix Ojo
Grade: 3
Felix Ojo has told OB directly that location won’t play a factor in his commitment, but we’re not fully buying it. Ojo is close with his family and brought both of his parents and his two younger brothers up to Austin for a multi-day visit last week, and word is that his parents would like for Felix to stay closer to home. Could he override their input and pick a program like Ohio State or Michigan? It’s certainly possible but it could be Oklahoma that gives Texas some tough competition due to proximity. (Suchomel)
Rumor No. 6: Aaron Gregory is close to decommitting from Texas A&M
Grade: 4
We’ve been hearing for about a month that Texas A&M wide receiver commitment Aaron Gregory is close to peeling off of that pledge, but the Rivals100 pass-catcher seems pretty content with his decision when we’ve checked in with him. Gregory is trying to find a time this spring to get to Austin and he is still planning to take his Texas official visit in June so we’re not betting against a decommitment at some point, it just may not be in the immediate future. (Suchomel)
Rumor No. 7: Linebacker Taven Epps’ ties to Texas were the reason he committed to UT
Grade: 4
2027 linebacker Taven Epps lived in the DFW area before relocating to California about four years ago. Epps’ father and some of his cousins still live in Texas and there’s some speculation that those ties are a big reason why he chose to commit to Texas. Not quite. The familiarity with the UT program certainly didn’t hurt, but Epps tells OB that having family in the state really didn’t have anything to do with his decision. It was more about UT’s plan on how he’ll be used, the trajectory of the Texas program, his relationship with coaches like Johnny Nansen and Epps simply being blown away on his multiple visits to the UT campus. (Suchomel)
Rumor No. 8: Christian Clark’s emergence is being fueled by injuries to other backs.
Grade: 4
Christian Clark has created a lot of buzz this spring, which is pretty incredible considering he suffered his Achilles injury about eight months ago. Clark has earned the praise he’s received with the work he’s put in to get healthy and the results he’s shown in practice, but it’s kind of flown under the radar that Quintrevion Wisner was banged up coming out of the season and was brought along slowly through winter conditioning. Wisner is healthy now and has been a full participant in spring drills, so Clark’s success has come from his own merits. (Suchomel)
Rumor No. 9: Michael Kern is actually beating Utah transfer Jack Bouwmeester in the punting battle.
Grade: 3
I've heard varying reports on the punter battle this spring, but there's no question that sophomore Michael Kern is giving Bouwmeester all he can handle in the battle for the starting job. In fact, I've had two people this week tell me that Kern has had the better spring. Just something to file away for the rest of the spring. (Ketch)
Rumor No. 10 - Oklahoma has a need at wide receiver and will target Central Oklahoma star Terrill Davis
Grade: 2
The 6-0, 180-pound receiver, who is originally from Choctaw, Oklahoma, entered the Portal this week after posting 1,609 yards (1st in Division II) and 15 touchdowns (3rd in Division II) in 2024. The early word on the Portal streets is that Oklahoma is very much in the thick of things and he's probably just the kind of player that new OU general manager Jim Nagy would likely target. (Ketch)
Rumor No. 11 - 2026 Edge Ashari Charles desperately wants a Texas offer
Grade: 1
The 6-3, 225-pound edge is No. 239 in the latest Rivals250 and currently has officials scheduled for Miami, Kentucky, Louisville and Missouri. He told someone at Rivals recently that a Texas offer would be a game-changing offer if it came to him. Charles dazzled at the Rivals Miami Camp and is seeing his stock rise this spring. (Ketch)
