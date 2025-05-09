Truths and Lies: Ojo's NIL offers blowing Fasusi's out of the water?

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 299,296
-
- 558,157
-
- 8,000,000
Official Orangebloods Bullshit Meter
5 - Total and undeniable bullshit (Vince Young hurt his hand in a fight the night before Texas/OU)
4 - Probably bullshit, but we probably shouldn't be emphatic about it
3 - There's enough of a possibility of it being true, that we should file it away just in case.
2 - You think it's probably going to happen, but things can change in the blink of an eye. (It's Austin.)
1 - Total and undeniable truth
Let's get on with it.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited by a moderator: