Truths and Lies: The NIL clock is ticking for CDC....

Official Orangebloods Bullshit Meter
5 - Total and undeniable bullshit (Vince Young hurt his hand in a fight the night before Texas/OU)
4 - Probably bullshit, but we probably shouldn't be emphatic about it
3 - There's enough of a possibility of it being true, that we should file it away just in case.
2 - You think it's probably going to happen, but things can change in the blink of an eye. (It's Austin.)
1 - Total and undeniable truth
Let's get on with it.
Rumor No. 1: It's a moment of truth for Chris Del Conte and NIL
Grade: 1
Guys, get ready the assault on your senses because the push to finance all of the Texas NIL commitments in all sports is about to become a very loud and in-your-face deal. Millions are still needed across the board in multiple sports, including football, men's basketball and baseball. This is being described as a major test for Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, who hasn't always been at the forefront of NIL fundraising, but has a more definitive leadership role as the NCAA settlement case reaches a conclusion and the direct involvement of the school has become more front and center. The bottom line is that there's a lot of work to do and less than 90 days to do it. (Ketchum)
Rumor No. 2 - Texas knows of names that haven't entered the Portal but soon will
Grade: 1
This is an easy buy. I was digging around yesterday looking for information on Cal tight end Jack Endrie and was told that nothing that has happened so far in the Portal has been a surprise and there is an expectation that other names the Texas staff will be interested in will eventually become public entrees. "This is like free agency in the NBA. A lot of these deals are done before the clock strikes midnight. The agents are doing their jobs," one source told me on Wednesday. (Ketchum)
Rumor No. 3 - Kobe Black is making moves at cornerback
Grade: 3
Hearing that Kobe Black caught people’s attention at a recent practice isn’t exactly a surprise – he was one of the top players in the country in the 2024 recruiting cycle, after all. Things have been fairly quiet for the former Waco Connelly product, but he received mention from multiple observers of a recent Texas practice as a player who stood out. Black still figures to be behind guys like Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau in the cornerback pecking order, but maybe the light is starting to come on for the talented sophomore. (Suchomel)
Rumor No. 4: An in-state committed offensive prospect would be receptive to a Texas offer
Grade: 1
We can’t name names, but we have good reason to believe that there’s a certain in-state player who is committed elsewhere that would be very receptive should Texas eventually offer. The two parties have played footsy in the past but things have cooled of late. If that changes, even late in the process, it could be a situation worth monitoring. It wouldn’t be a story that would send shockwaves through the recruiting world if it came to fruition, but it’s a situation we’ll continue to monitor and we’ll of course keep OB updated if things eventually heat up. (Suchomel)
Rumor No. 5: Texas will take only a couple of in-state receivers in the 2026 class
Grade: 2
According to the Rivals database, Texas has nine in-state offers out to wide receivers. One of those players (Chris Stewart) is currently committed to the Longhorns. Many of the other offers are no longer being prioritized as Texas is instead looking to add one more in-state guy to go along with a couple of out-of-state guys. It’s the reason you’ve seen things cool a bit in Texas’ pursuit of guys like Boobie Feaster and Jordan Clay. The main in-state focus seems to be on Kaydon Finley. (Suchomel)
Rumor No. 6: Kaydon Finley’s interest in Notre Dame isn’t as strong as some in South Bend think
Grade: 3
If you pay attention to FutureCasts (or Crystal Balls, or RPMs), you’re probably aware that there are a number of Notre Dame predictions being put in for Texas legacy Kaydon Finley. I’m not saying the Irish aren’t a legitimate threat in the race for the Rivals100 member – they are – but I’ve always thought those might be a bit premature, especially since so many of those came shortly after Finley spent time in South Bend. The rumor OB heard this week is that the Notre Dame confidence is misguided, and Texas is still in a very good spot. The Longhorns will get their chance to make an impression on Finley when he visits on Friday. (Suchomel)
Rumor No. 7: K.J. Edwards is to the running back position what Felix Ojo is to the offensive line in 2026 recruiting.
Grade: 1
Texas is battling Texas A&M mainly for the four-star running back from Carthage, Texas, but the Longhorns could have expanded their lead after Edwards visited over the weekend. The amount of love shown by the Texas staff really stood out and it was made clear to Edwards that he’s the No. 1 RB on Texas’ board. He was told with his versatility and being a threat in the passing game that he’d be a “perfect fit” in Texas’ offense. (Gorney)
Rumor No. 8: The Longhorns are a major factor in Samari Matthews Recruitment
Grade: 1
South Carolina is not going to give up easily and the Gamecocks are probably the team to beat for the four-star cornerback from Cornelius (N.C.) Hough but Texas is one to watch. Austin reminded Matthews of Charlotte so there’s a hometown feel there but more than anything, Matthews loved that the Longhorns play a national schedule and they’re “knocking on the door” of a national championship. (Gorney)
