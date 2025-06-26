ADVERTISEMENT

Truths Or Lies - Has the "dream school" curse been broken?

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
105,968
402,332
1,000,000
52
1750958326123.png

Official Orangebloods Bullshit Meter

5 - Total and undeniable bullshit (Vince Young hurt his hand in a fight the night before Texas/OU)
4 - Probably bullshit, but we probably shouldn't be emphatic about it
3 - There's enough of a possibility of it being true, that we should file it away just in case.
2 - You think it's probably going to happen, but things can change in the blink of an eye. (It's Austin.)
1 - Total and undeniable truth

Let's get on with it.

Rumor: Tyler Atkinson IS NOT a lock for Georgia

Grade: 1

We wrote about 5-star Tyler Atkinson in this column last week, but in talking to some folks earlier this week,

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: ChicagoUT, rgvsarrman88, Orangeblood1987 and 46 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

Truths Or Lies - Can Texas win these big-time OOS recruiting races?

Replies
37
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
eastexbigeasy
eastexbigeasy
Suchomel

Truths Or Lies - Is Texas sitting on a couple of silent commitments?

Replies
26
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
PuravidaLonghorn
PuravidaLonghorn
Suchomel

The OB Rumor Mill - What we're hearing coming out of the Rivals Five-Star (Ojo, Calicut, Samari Matthews, more)

Replies
67
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

Exclusive - Richie Wesley talks with OB about his commitment to Texas ("My recruitment is 100 percent shut down")

Replies
22
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
I Hear Voices
I Hear Voices
Suchomel

Quick-hitter updates on several official visitors (More good news on the way?)

Replies
35
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
tex17
tex17
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back