ADVERTISEMENT

Truths Or Lies - Is Texas sitting on a couple of silent commitments?

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
105,605
398,751
1,000,000
52
1749736303942.png

Official Orangebloods Bullshit Meter

5 - Total and undeniable bullshit (Vince Young hurt his hand in a fight the night before Texas/OU)
4 - Probably bullshit, but we probably shouldn't be emphatic about it
3 - There's enough of a possibility of it being true, that we should file it away just in case.
2 - You think it's probably going to happen, but things can change in the blink of an eye. (It's Austin.)
1 - Total and undeniable truth

Let's get on with it.

Rumor: Lamar Brown is a silent commitment to Texas

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: Samtheman1982, bigdaddy1972, TowerLightJay and 51 others
Suchomel said:
View attachment 5882

Official Orangebloods Bullshit Meter

5 - Total and undeniable bullshit (Vince Young hurt his hand in a fight the night before Texas/OU)
4 - Probably bullshit, but we probably shouldn't be emphatic about it
3 - There's enough of a possibility of it being true, that we should file it away just in case.
2 - You think it's probably going to happen, but things can change in the blink of an eye. (It's Austin.)
1 - Total and undeniable truth

Let's get on with it.

Rumor: Lamar Brown is a silent commitment to Texas

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: Suchomel
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

Jamarion Carlton cancels A&M visit

Replies
73
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

The OB Rumor Mill - Texas trending up with out-of-state 5-star defender

Replies
23
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

Truths and Lies: Lots of juicy recruiting rumors to address

Replies
51
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
CenTex Horn
CenTex Horn
Ketchum

Truths and Lies: How close are we to the **** hitting the fan?

Replies
51
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Enjoying the Ride
E
Suchomel

Truths and Lies: Bijan almost went to USC? A&M made a strong push for new UT commit Jermaine Bishop?

Replies
60
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
HookemChargers
HookemChargers
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back