Truths or Lies: Is the 35-40 million number BS? Is OB in trouble over the On3/Rivals deal?

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 298,770
-
- 556,667
-
- 8,000,000
Official Orangebloods Bullshit Meter
5 - Total and undeniable bullshit (Vince Young hurt his hand in a fight the night before Texas/OU)
4 - Probably bullshit, but we probably shouldn't be emphatic about it
3 - There's enough of a possibility of it being true, that we should file it away just in case.
2 - You think it's probably going to happen, but things can change in the blink of an eye. (It's Austin.)
1 - Total and undeniable truth
Let's get on with it.
Rumor No. 1: Texas will have an NIL/Revenue Sharing expense between 35-40 million in 2025.
Grade: 1
Long-time Texas reporter/historian Kirk Bohls reported on Wednesday in the Houston Chronicle that "the budget for next season’s Texas roster has grown as well. It currently sits somewhere 'between $35 million and $40 million,' which counts the likely revenue-sharing allotment expected to be $20.5 million as well as payouts through the Texas One Fund, a connected source tells the Houston Chronicle." According to sources I spoke with yesterday, this is 100-percent accurate, as the number is between 35-40 million at this point, but slightly closer to $35 million than $40 million.
Rumor No. 2: Texas has reasons to believe that the 35-40 million number will decrease significantly in 2026?
Grade: 1
I'll get into the specifics of how all of this will work in tonight's War Room, but there are expected to be revenue-sharing guardrails in the settlement that have many believing that 2025's record number for NIL expenses will be a one-off. I'll be the first to admit that I have some serious doubts about the effectiveness of the guardrails, but there is the belief behind the scenes that the $35-40 million number will be cut in half at this time next year.
Rumor No. 3: On3 buying Rivals means trouble for Orangebloods?
Grade: 5
Might as well include us in the column today ...
A couple of important things I'd continue to stress to everyone in the aftermath of yesterday's historic news of Shannon Terry buying Rivals.com for the second time after originally selling it to the company he later purchased it from (the guy is a freaking mad man in all the best ways).
a. Orangebloods is not owned by Rivals. Orangebloods is a partner with Rivals/On3. The news from yesterday means that Orangebloods will continue to be associated with Rivals.com, but its new primary partner is On3.
b. Contracts currently exist that extend beyond the scope of the next 12 months for many of the parties (not just Texas websites) involved. Outside of the onboarding onto the On3 platforms, which should be very seamless for users, I don't think there's much to worry about from a hassle standpoint. It's going to take a while for the long-term dust to settle.
c. Orangebloods has been in the middle of discussions with Rivals about a contract extension and the word I have been given behind the scenes is that there is a desperate desire to lock Orangebloods up to a long-term deal within the 0n3 network. We have been described as Rivals.com's "crowned jewel," and it will be critically important for On3 for that relationship to grow stronger in the coming days, weeks, months, and years.
d. I'm quite excited about the events of the last 24 hours. @Suchomel and I have a combined 50+ years of relationships built with Terry and many of the people inside the On3 family. Many of those people we have relationships with reached out during the last 24 hours to express their excitement levels of us being together again from a professional standpoint.
Rumor No. 4: Alex January isn’t taking a back seat to the incoming portal transfers
Grade: 2.5
Cheating a bit on this grade because I couldn’t decide between a 2 and a 3. On one hand, Texas brought in five portal DTs for a reason. On the other hand, we’ve heard rumors this week that the new additions don’t have a ton to do with January’s development. One recent practice observer said January was a standout in that workout, saying “He’s a dog.” (Suchomel)
Rumor No. 5: Chad Scott has already alleviated any concerns of Tashard Choice’s departure
Grade: 2
When former running backs coach Tashard Choice left for the NFL, there was a sense from some Texas fans that it would be a huge hit to UT’s recruiting efforts. Replacing Choice is a tall task, to be sure, but we’ve heard recently that new RB coach Chad Scott has come in and eased any concerns at that position. When it was learned Choice was leaving, there were some in the program who were actually emotional – he was that beloved. But as those same people have gotten acquainted with Scott, there’s a sense that the Texas running backs room won’t have a drop-off in terms of performance or relationships. (Suchomel)
Rumor No. 6: Texas has emerged as the team to beat for RB Elijah Kimble
Grade: 2
We’re a long way from a decision from 2027 RB Elijah Kimble, but after his first visit to Texas last weekend, OB is hearing the Longhorns have moved into a strong early position for the Buffalo (NY) product. Kimble has been to places like Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State prior to the Texas visit, but OB hears that the Texas visit has been the best of the bunch. (Suchomel)
Rumor No. 7: Texas has a huge leg up for Zaden Krempin due to proximity and the McCombs School of Business
Rumor: 3
To clarify, OB wouldn’t say Texas has a “huge” leg up, but the Longhorns are in a strong position for offensive lineman Zaden Krempin. Proximity could come into play for the Prosper product and Krempin does want to study business, so academics could come into play as well. Krempin loves the McCombs School and loves the business opportunities in Austin. Texas is expected to showcase the McCombs School on Krempin’s official visit in June.
Last edited: