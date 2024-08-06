Tuesday evening injury update

Anwar Richardson
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Apr 24, 2014
-
- 34,135
-
- 155,598
-
- 113
I was told Texas running back CJ Baxter sustained a knee injury during practice on Tuesday.
According to those close to the situation, the injury occurred when Baxter was tackled during practice.
Baxter will receive an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Nobody is 100 percent sure how serious Baxter's knee injury is.
I will keep you posted.
According to those close to the situation, the injury occurred when Baxter was tackled during practice.
Baxter will receive an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Nobody is 100 percent sure how serious Baxter's knee injury is.
I will keep you posted.