Tuesday night nugget

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has not hired Blake Gideon's replacement but I was told the process is going well.



According to my sources, Sarkisian is going through the interview process with his potential candidates this week. I previously reported that Notre Dame DBs coach Mike Mickens, Pitt Assistant Head Coach (Secondary/Safeties) Cory Sanders, and Rutgers cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey are the top three candidates on Sarkisian’s list. That list seemingly has not changed since Monday morning.



If everything goes well, Sarkisian will have a replacement no later than this weekend.



I will keep you posted.