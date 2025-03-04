Tuesday nuggets - position changes on defense

According to my sources, Texas is experimenting with a few position changes during winter conditioning.

I was told Texas moved Trey Moore from Edge to outside linebacker.

When I asked about the change, I was told, "It would tailor more to his skillset and increase his ability to get drafted higher if he could play off the line as well."

Here are two more changes:

1. Jelani McDonald has switched from safety to the Star position.

2. Jaylon Guilbeau has switched from Star to cornerback. The staff currently views Guilbeau as Jahdae Barron's replacement in 2025.

I will keep you posted.
 
