UT's pitch to Michael Terry: Be the Next JT Sanders

Orangebloods just talked with 2025 San Antonio Alamo Heights athlete Michael Terry. Here's a quick breakdown of things...
a. Called it a good visit. He had a chance to spend a lot of time with the coaching staff, which is exactly what he wanted from the visit.
b. He mentioned that Texas quarterback coach AJ Milwee spoke to him him about a role that would be very similar to the one that JT Sanders played with the Longhorns. It's an idea that Terry seemed very open to, as he maintained that he'll play anywhere on the offensive side of the ball. His very clear preference remains being an offensive skill player in college.
c. He doesn't have a timeline for a decision at this point. His A&M visit is next weekend.