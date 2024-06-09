ADVERTISEMENT

UT's pitch to Michael Terry: Be the Next JT Sanders

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
297,465
484,098
113

Orangebloods just talked with 2025 San Antonio Alamo Heights athlete Michael Terry. Here's a quick breakdown of things...

a. Called it a good visit. He had a chance to spend a lot of time with the coaching staff, which is exactly what he wanted from the visit.

b. He mentioned that Texas quarterback coach AJ Milwee spoke to him him about a role that would be very similar to the one that JT Sanders played with the Longhorns. It's an idea that Terry seemed very open to, as he maintained that he'll play anywhere on the offensive side of the ball. His very clear preference remains being an offensive skill player in college.

c. He doesn't have a timeline for a decision at this point. His A&M visit is next weekend.
 
  • Like
Reactions: boernefan, el_Tony, woodrunnr and 21 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WesMillerOB

JT Toppin commits to the Red Raiders...a few thoughts on what does it mean for Texas?

Replies
150
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Bubba Don
Bubba Don
Suchomel

Texas a top option for Rivals250 ATH Michael Terry (via Amigo Provisions)

Replies
18
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

Three quarterback notes from Saturday's Elite Camp ...

Replies
72
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
jgarcia972
jgarcia972
Suchomel

Bo Davis trying to invade UT's turf with DT commitment Brandon Brown ... the latest

Replies
46
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
fan49
F
WesMillerOB

Around the World: What's next for Rodney Terry and Men's Basketball? (This roster is looking salty...)

Replies
41
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
bobarmstrong
B
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today