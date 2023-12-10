ADVERTISEMENT

UTSA Transfer Trey Moore Update

Ketchum

Ketchum

A couple of notes.

a. I can confirm that he visited Texas this weekend (yesterday)

b. There is still an expectation that he will take another visit or two. Ohio State has been mentioned as a possibility.

c. Texas is the betting favorite.

I'll post more when I have more (No pun intended).
 
