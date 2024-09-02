Vernon Broughton Hesitant Optimism (DEEP DIG)

Alex Dunlap

Alex Dunlap

Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
*****

We're back.

As always, we'll give some quick analysis along with the tiered rankings (Now through just one game of 2024) and are derived via a proprietary scoring formula, and based on the following advanced charting statistics (please note the distinctions in how tackles, etc. are counted and why these stats will almost always differ from the official university stats and cockamamie PFF):

DEEP DIG DEFENSIVE LEGEND

***Also, Please note: -1 point has been added for any defensive penalty outside of defensive pass interference which is always considered a coverage burn and is not double-counted. Also, please note that missed tackles that result in blown contains are counted as blown contains (-1) and are not double-counted as both a blown contain and a missed tackle.

Also, please note that exact snap-count numbers may differ from other sources at times, as the Deep Dig does not count plays as defensive player snaps that are blown dead due to penalty, punts, opponent victory formations, opponent kneel downs, opponent spiked balls, extra points or other plays where the player is not technically playing on defense***

Defensive Snap Counts By Week and Percentage of Total Defensive Snaps Played - Through Week 1

