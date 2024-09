Vernon Broughton Hesitant Optimism (DEEP DIG)

SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET​

Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?

Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?

Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?

Are you…Andy can help!!!Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.p: 404-973-9901e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar *****We're back.As always, we'll give some quick analysis along with the tiered rankings (Now through just one game of 2024) and are derived via a proprietary scoring formula, and based on the following advanced charting statistics (please note the distinctions in how tackles, etc. are counted and why these stats will almostdiffer from the official university stats and cockamamie PFF):***Also, Please note: -1 point has been added for any defensive penalty outside of defensive pass interference which is always considered a coverage burn and is not double-counted. Also, please note that missed tackles that result in blown contains are counted as blown contains (-1) and are not double-counted as both a blown contain and a missed tackle.Also, please note that exact snap-count numbers may differ from other sources at times, as the Deep Dig does not count plays as defensive player snaps that are blown dead due to penalty, punts, opponent victory formations, opponent kneel downs, opponent spiked balls, extra points or other plays where the player is not technically playing on defense***This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.