Wednesday nugget: Jonah Williams related

Anwar Richardson

Anwar Richardson

Apr 24, 2014
Texas defensive back Jonah Williams began working out with the football team on June 2 (the first day of workouts) and has hit the ground running.

I was told Williams has been “fantastic” in early sessions, with one person going as far as to call him “special.” Another person noted his football IQ, describing him as “super smart” and someone who is quickly turning heads during workouts.

Williams, a multi-sport athlete, is making a smooth transition from baseball to football and is drawing early praise for how quickly he’s adjusted.
 
