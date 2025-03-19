Wednesday nugget

The Texas Longhorns are currently on spring break, but behind the scenes, people can't stop praising freshman offensive lineman Nick Brooks.



According to my sources, Brooks was a "pleasant surprise" during winter conditioning. As I previously reported, Brooks weighed 350 pounds and had less than 20 percent body fat after tipping the scales at 385 pounds in high school. Additionally, I was told Brooks was recently timed at nearly 18 miles per hour in his GPS vest.



On Wednesday, I was told Brooks has been the most impressive freshman so far, and staff members were thrilled with his workouts.



"Look, we still need to see what he looks like when the pads come on, but this kid has a chance to push some guys for playing time," one source told me. "It's early, but keep an eye on him in the spring."



I will keep you posted.