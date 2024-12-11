Wednesday nuggets (Updated at 8:50 a.m.)

I checked behind the scenes and was told that Texas is deliberately moving slowly in the transfer portal this year.



1. Defensive Line Concerns

The biggest concern is finding players to compete on the defensive line—a concern that was relayed to me multiple times this week. So far, no defensive lineman has caught the staff’s attention. They are waiting to see who may enter the portal in the coming days.



2. Running Back Prospects

I was told not to be surprised if Texas takes a look at running backs entering the portal. This is a position they want to strengthen if possible.



3. CJ Baxter’s Status

It appears unlikely that CJ Baxter will participate in spring football. The staff plans to take a cautious approach to the upcoming season.



4. Offensive Line Outlook

The staff seems content with the offensive linemen returning for the 2025 season. However, there’s uncertainty about whether Cam Williams will return for another year. At the moment, pursuing offensive linemen in the portal is not a high priority.



5. Receiver Targets

Texas is expected to explore receivers in the portal. I’m currently investigating whether the Longhorns are interested in former Georgia Tech receiver Eric Singleton. However, there is currently no interest in former Texas Tech receiver Micah Hudson.



6. Injury Updates

The staff remains unsure whether LT Kelvin Banks and WR Isaiah Bond will play next week against Clemson. If Texas had to play on Wednesday, neither player would be able to go. Both players will continue to receive treatments on their respective ankles.



7. I’ll keep you posted