Wednesday nuggets

Anwar Richardson

Anwar Richardson

Well-Known Member
Staff
Apr 24, 2014
35,017
169,225
113
Here are some nuggets worth passing along to you guys this morning.

1. According to my sources, Texas tight end Jordan Washington is getting an MRI on his shoulder. I was told Washington landed awkwardly on his shoulder during practice and sustained the injury.

2. Stanford Edge player David Bailey is still visiting Texas. I sense the visit is going well, but nobody wants to discuss details at the moment.

3. The Longhorns will be in full pads on Wednesday.
 
  • Like
  • Wow
Reactions: jjgutz, bmoney35, whitenoize and 65 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M

SIAP: Texas interested in football portal edge

Replies
20
Views
1K
Inside the 40 Acres
Hookem9642
Hookem9642
Anwar Richardson

Report: Former Stanford Edge David Bailey will visit Texas

Replies
104
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
GGFisher
G
Anwar Richardson

Wednesday nugget

Replies
105
Views
10K
Inside the 40 Acres
txfight
T
B

Defensive scheme?

Replies
6
Views
300
Inside the 40 Acres
bobarmstrong
B
Anwar Richardson

Quick Monday nuggets: Torre Becton receives an extension

Replies
52
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
usmc88
usmc88

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back