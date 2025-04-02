Wednesday nuggets

Here are some nuggets worth passing along to you guys this morning.



1. According to my sources, Texas tight end Jordan Washington is getting an MRI on his shoulder. I was told Washington landed awkwardly on his shoulder during practice and sustained the injury.



2. Stanford Edge player David Bailey is still visiting Texas. I sense the visit is going well, but nobody wants to discuss details at the moment.



3. The Longhorns will be in full pads on Wednesday.