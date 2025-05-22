Weekly Recriting Board update - Texas trending up with several Rivals100 members

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 105,172
-
- 395,464
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 52
QUARTERBACKS (1)
Next up for Bell will be his official visit to Texas in June.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Troy Huhn (Penn State), Keisean Henderson (Houston), Jared Curtis (Georgia)
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting: Semaj Beals
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
RUNNING BACKS (1 or 2)
Texas has expanded its search a bit with the offer to Carsyn Baker.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jaylen McGill (Rutgers), Tradarian Ball (Oregon), Ja'Michael Jones (Ole Miss), Javian Osborne (Notre Dame), Deshonne Redeaux (USC)
Offered and on the radar: Savion Hiter, Dylan McCoy
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
WIDE RECEIVERS (3 or 4)
Look for Kohen Brown to set up a June OV to Texas.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: London Smith (Baylor), Madden Williams (Texas A&M), Devin Carter (Auburn), Dequane Prevo (Arkansas), Jonah Smith (UCLA), Daniel Odom (Oklahoma), Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State), Naeem Burroughs (Clemson), Trent Mosley (USC), Tristen Keys (LSU), Michael Brown (Texas A&M), Carson Clark (San Jose State), Aljour Miles II (SMU), Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State), Tyreek King (Tennessee)
Offered and on the radar: Marquez Daniel, Brayden Robinson, Zion Robinson, Jordan Clay, Messiah Hampton
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Boobie Feaster
On the radar but not offered:
TIGHT ENDS (2)
The tight end board is hard to figure out.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kendre' Harrison (Oregon), Brock Harris (BYU), Matt Ludwig (Michigan)
Offered and on the radar: Camden Jensen, Mack Sutter, JC Anderson, Xavier Tiller, Luke Sorensen
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (5 or 6)
Texas will look to load up along the OL and it's a deep year in state.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kodi Greene (Washington), Brysten Martinez (LSU), Adam Guthrie (Clemson), Bear McWhorter (Michigan), Keenyi Pepe (USC), Pupungatoa Katoa (SMU)
Offered and on the radar: Noah Best, Drew Evers, Breck Kolojay, Grayson McKeogh
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Immanuel Iheanacho
On the radar but not offered:
DEFENSIVE ENDS (2 or 3)
Texas is in casting a wide net here.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jordan Carter (Texas A&M), Anthony Kennedy Jr. (Missouri), Tieson Ejiawoko (Texas Tech), Zion Elee (Missouri), Jesse Ford (TCU), Jermaine Kinsler (Texas A&M), Shaun Scott (USC), Camron Brooks (Cal), Rodney Dunham (Notre Dame)
Offered and on the radar: Aiden Harris, Andrew Harris, James Morrow, Anthony Jones, Ashton Moore, CJ Sibley, KJ Ford, Titan Davis, Calvin Carter, Payhton Porter, Yahya Gaad, Zavion Griffin-Haynes, Trenton Henderson, Damaad Lewis, Darryus McKinley
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (2 OR 3)
Looks like it will be out-of-state guys in this class unless things heat up with Keith Dotie or Jaimeon Winfield.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Richard Anderson (LSU), Tony Cumberland (Oregon), Trashawn Ruffin (Texas A&M), Tomuhini Topui (Oregon), Jaimeon Winfield (USC), Keith Dotie (SMU), Tiki Hola (Notre Dame)
Offered and on the radar: Preston Carey, Noah Clark, Manoah Faupusa, Elijah Golden, Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, Tajh Overton, Cam Brickle, Corey Wells
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: "Deuce" Geralds
On the radar but not offered:
LINEBACKERS (3 or 4)
Texas might need to load up here after some recent transfers and a small class in 2025.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Samu Moala (Texas A&M), Tristan Phillips (Oregon), Izayia Williams (Florida), Simeon Caldwell (Ohio State)
Offered and on the radar: Kenneth Goodwin, DaQuives Beck, Anthony Davis
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
DEFENSIVE BACKS (3 or 4)
The DB targets are starting to come a bit more into focus.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: RJ Sermons (USC), Jamarion Vincent (Baylor), Jaelen Waters (Florida), Jontavius Wyman (Georgia), Blaine Bradford (Ohio State), Jorden Edmonds (Alabama), Havon Finney Jr. (LSU), Jordan Thomas (Ohio State), Markel Ford (SMU), Jaydin Broadnax (Louisville)
Offered and on the radar: Dorian Barney, Davon Benjamin, Jeron Jones, Nassir McCoy, Jamar Owens, Jett Washington, Brandon Arrington, Bralan Womack, CJ Hester, Isaiah Williams, Brock King, Donovan Webb, Blake Stewart
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
SPECIALISTS (0 or 1)
Texas added a long-snapper and may look to bring in a kicker as well.
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Gaston Gramatica (South Florida)
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered: Gavin Strange, Michael Taylor
Next up for Bell will be his official visit to Texas in June.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Dia Bell
Plantation (FL) American Heritage
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|Texas commit
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting: Semaj Beals
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
RUNNING BACKS (1 or 2)
Texas has expanded its search a bit with the offer to Carsyn Baker.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|KJ Edwards
Carthage
|4
|6
|State No. 6
Rivals100
|65%
|Ezavier Crowell
Jackson (AL)
|4
|6
|Rivals100
|30%
|Amari Latimer
Tyrone (GA) Sandy Creek
|3
|5.7
|30%
|Derrek Cooper
Hollywood (FL) Chaminade Madonna
|5
|6.1
|Rivals100
|40%
|Carsyn Baker
Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|30%
Offered and on the radar: Savion Hiter, Dylan McCoy
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
WIDE RECEIVERS (3 or 4)
Look for Kohen Brown to set up a June OV to Texas.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Chris Stewart
Pearland Shadow Creek
|4
|5.8
|State No. 22
Rivals250
|Texas commit
|Kaydon Finley
Aledo
|4
|5.9
|State No. 13
Rivals100
|55%
|Aaron Gregory
Douglasville (GA) Douglas County
|4
|6.0
|Rivals100
|20%
DOWN
|Jabari Mack
Destrehan (LA)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|30%
|Mason James
Norman (OK)
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|45%
UP
|Kohen Brown
Waxahachie
|4
|5.8
|State No. 34
Rivals250
|40
UP
Offered and on the radar: Marquez Daniel, Brayden Robinson, Zion Robinson, Jordan Clay, Messiah Hampton
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Boobie Feaster
On the radar but not offered:
TIGHT ENDS (2)
The tight end board is hard to figure out.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Mark Bowman
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei
|4
|6
|Rivals100
|40%
|Heze Kent
Brunswick (GA)
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|40%
|Kaiden Prothro
Bowden (GA)
|4
|6.0
|Rivals100
|40%
|Zachery Turner
Duncanville
|4
|5.8
|State No. 38
|25%
|Kevin Sullivan
Kansas City Rockhurs
|3
|5.6
|25%
Offered and on the radar: Camden Jensen, Mack Sutter, JC Anderson, Xavier Tiller, Luke Sorensen
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (5 or 6)
Texas will look to load up along the OL and it's a deep year in state.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Maximus Wright
Melissa
|4
|5.9
|State No. 17
Rivals250
|Texas commit
|Nicolas Robertson
Klein
|4
|5.8
|State No. 30
Rivals250
|Texas commit
|John Turntine III
North Crowley
|4
|6.0
|State No. 4
Rivals100
|55%
|Felix Ojo
Mansfield Lake Ridge
|5
|6.1
|State No. 2
Rivals100
|55%
|Zaden Krempin
Prosper
|4
|5.8
|State No. 23
Rivals250
|50%
|Samuel Roseborough
Clearwater (FL)
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|60%
UP
|Samuelu Utu
Orange (CA) Lutheran
|4
|5.8
|45%
UP
|Malakai Lee
Honolulu Kamehameha School
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|30%
|Aaron Thomas
Phoenix Mountain Pointe
|4
|5.8
|45%
UP
Offered and on the radar: Noah Best, Drew Evers, Breck Kolojay, Grayson McKeogh
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Immanuel Iheanacho
On the radar but not offered:
DEFENSIVE ENDS (2 or 3)
Texas is in casting a wide net here.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Jamarion Carlton
Temple
|4
|5.9
|State No. 5
Rivals100
|40%
UP
|Bryce Perry-Wright
Buford (GA)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|40%
UP
|JaReylan McCoy
Tupelo (MS)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|60%
UP
|Dre Quinn
Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|55%
|Khamari Brooks
Bogart (GA) North Oconee
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|35%
|Jake Kreul
IMG Academy
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|35%
|Richard Wesley
Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon
|5
|6.1
|Rivals100
|20%
DOWN
|Luke Wafle
Princeton (NJ) Hun School
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|45%
|Landon Barnes
Duncanville
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|40%
UP
Offered and on the radar: Aiden Harris, Andrew Harris, James Morrow, Anthony Jones, Ashton Moore, CJ Sibley, KJ Ford, Titan Davis, Calvin Carter, Payhton Porter, Yahya Gaad, Zavion Griffin-Haynes, Trenton Henderson, Damaad Lewis, Darryus McKinley
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (2 OR 3)
Looks like it will be out-of-state guys in this class unless things heat up with Keith Dotie or Jaimeon Winfield.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Dylan Berymon
Monroe (LA) Ouachita
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|45%
|Tico Crittendon Jr.
Lithonia (GA)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|30%
|James Johnson
Miami Northwestern
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|30%
|Damari Simeon
Richland (NJ) St. Augustine
|4
|5.8
|Rivals250
|35%
|Vodney Cleveland
Birmingham (AL) Parker
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|35%
|Emanuel Ruffin
Bessemer (AL) City High School
|4
|5.8
|35%
|Valdin Sone
St. George (VA) Blue Ridge
|4
|5.8
|25%
|Kendall Guervil
Forty Myers (FL)
|4
|5.8
|65%
|Lamar Brown
Baton Rouge University Lab
|4
|6.0
|Rivals100
|35%
UP
Offered and on the radar: Preston Carey, Noah Clark, Manoah Faupusa, Elijah Golden, Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, Tajh Overton, Cam Brickle, Corey Wells
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: "Deuce" Geralds
On the radar but not offered:
LINEBACKERS (3 or 4)
Texas might need to load up here after some recent transfers and a small class in 2025.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Tyler Atkinson
Loganville (GA) Grayson
|5
|6.1
|Rivals100
|30%
|Kosi Okpala
Mayde Creek
|4
|5.9
|State No. 45
Rivals250
|55%
|Tai'Yion King
Port Arthur Memorial
|4
|5.9
|State No. 41
Rivals100
|35%
|Talanoa Ili
Kahuku (HI)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|30%
|Calvin Thomas
Cypress Ranch
|4
|5.8
|State No. 36
|45%
|Brayden Rouse
Marietta (GA) Kell
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|55%
|Xavier Griffin
Gainesville (GA)
|4
|5.9
|Rivals100
|60%
UP
|Beau Jandreau
Chandler (AZ) Hamilton
|3
|5.7
|35%
UP
Offered and on the radar: Kenneth Goodwin, DaQuives Beck, Anthony Davis
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
DEFENSIVE BACKS (3 or 4)
The DB targets are starting to come a bit more into focus.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Hayward Howard
New Orleans Edna Karr
|4
|5.8
|Texas commit
|Jermaine Bishop Jr.
Willis
|4
|5.8
|State No. 26
Rivals250
|Texas commit
|Yaheim Riley
Austin Anderson
|3
|5.7
|State No. 76
|Texas commit
|Jalen Lott
Frisco Panther Creek
|4
|6.0
|State No. 7
Rivals100
|45%
|Chace Calicut
North Shore
|4
|5.9
|State No. 11
Rivals100
|65%
|Justice Fitzpatrick
Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
|4
|5.9
|Rivals250
|35%
|Samari Matthews
Cornelius (NC) Hough
|4
|6.0
|Rivals100
|50%
|Camren Hamiel
Goodyear (AZ) Desert Edge
|4
|5.8
|45%
Offered and on the radar: Dorian Barney, Davon Benjamin, Jeron Jones, Nassir McCoy, Jamar Owens, Jett Washington, Brandon Arrington, Bralan Womack, CJ Hester, Isaiah Williams, Brock King, Donovan Webb, Blake Stewart
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:
SPECIALISTS (0 or 1)
Texas added a long-snapper and may look to bring in a kicker as well.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|RANKINGS
|ODDS/ TREND
|Trott O'Neal
Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy
|2
|5.3
|Texas commit
|Mikey Bukauskas
Prosper
|75%
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered: Gavin Strange, Michael Taylor