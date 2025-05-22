ADVERTISEMENT

Weekly Recriting Board update - Texas trending up with several Rivals100 members

QUARTERBACKS (1)
Next up for Bell will be his official visit to Texas in June.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Dia Bell
Plantation (FL) American Heritage		45.9Rivals100Texas commit
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Troy Huhn (Penn State), Keisean Henderson (Houston), Jared Curtis (Georgia)
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting: Semaj Beals
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


RUNNING BACKS (1 or 2)
Texas has expanded its search a bit with the offer to Carsyn Baker.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
KJ Edwards
Carthage		46State No. 6
Rivals100		65%
Ezavier Crowell
Jackson (AL)		46Rivals10030%
Amari Latimer
Tyrone (GA) Sandy Creek		35.730%
Derrek Cooper
Hollywood (FL) Chaminade Madonna		56.1Rivals10040%
Carsyn Baker
Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes		45.8Rivals25030%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jaylen McGill (Rutgers), Tradarian Ball (Oregon), Ja'Michael Jones (Ole Miss), Javian Osborne (Notre Dame), Deshonne Redeaux (USC)
Offered and on the radar: Savion Hiter, Dylan McCoy
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


WIDE RECEIVERS (3 or 4)
Look for Kohen Brown to set up a June OV to Texas.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Chris Stewart
Pearland Shadow Creek		45.8State No. 22
Rivals250		Texas commit
Kaydon Finley
Aledo		45.9State No. 13
Rivals100		55%
Aaron Gregory
Douglasville (GA) Douglas County		46.0Rivals10020%
DOWN
Jabari Mack
Destrehan (LA)		45.9Rivals10030%
Mason James
Norman (OK)		45.8Rivals25045%
UP
Kohen Brown
Waxahachie		45.8State No. 34
Rivals250		40
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: London Smith (Baylor), Madden Williams (Texas A&M), Devin Carter (Auburn), Dequane Prevo (Arkansas), Jonah Smith (UCLA), Daniel Odom (Oklahoma), Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State), Naeem Burroughs (Clemson), Trent Mosley (USC), Tristen Keys (LSU), Michael Brown (Texas A&M), Carson Clark (San Jose State), Aljour Miles II (SMU), Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State), Tyreek King (Tennessee)
Offered and on the radar: Marquez Daniel, Brayden Robinson, Zion Robinson, Jordan Clay, Messiah Hampton
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Boobie Feaster
On the radar but not offered:


TIGHT ENDS (2)
The tight end board is hard to figure out.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Mark Bowman
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei		46Rivals10040%
Heze Kent
Brunswick (GA)		45.8Rivals25040%
Kaiden Prothro
Bowden (GA)		46.0Rivals10040%
Zachery Turner
Duncanville		45.8State No. 3825%
Kevin Sullivan
Kansas City Rockhurs		35.625%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kendre' Harrison (Oregon), Brock Harris (BYU), Matt Ludwig (Michigan)
Offered and on the radar: Camden Jensen, Mack Sutter, JC Anderson, Xavier Tiller, Luke Sorensen
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (5 or 6)
Texas will look to load up along the OL and it's a deep year in state.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Maximus Wright
Melissa		45.9State No. 17
Rivals250		Texas commit
Nicolas Robertson
Klein		45.8State No. 30
Rivals250		Texas commit
John Turntine III
North Crowley		46.0State No. 4
Rivals100		55%
Felix Ojo
Mansfield Lake Ridge		56.1State No. 2
Rivals100		55%
Zaden Krempin
Prosper		45.8State No. 23
Rivals250		50%
Samuel Roseborough
Clearwater (FL)		45.8Rivals25060%
UP
Samuelu Utu
Orange (CA) Lutheran		45.845%
UP
Malakai Lee
Honolulu Kamehameha School		45.9Rivals25030%
Aaron Thomas
Phoenix Mountain Pointe		45.845%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Kodi Greene (Washington), Brysten Martinez (LSU), Adam Guthrie (Clemson), Bear McWhorter (Michigan), Keenyi Pepe (USC), Pupungatoa Katoa (SMU)
Offered and on the radar: Noah Best, Drew Evers, Breck Kolojay, Grayson McKeogh
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: Immanuel Iheanacho
On the radar but not offered:


DEFENSIVE ENDS (2 or 3)
Texas is in casting a wide net here.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Jamarion Carlton
Temple		45.9State No. 5
Rivals100		40%
UP
Bryce Perry-Wright
Buford (GA)		45.9Rivals10040%
UP
JaReylan McCoy
Tupelo (MS)		45.9Rivals25060%
UP
Dre Quinn
Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian		45.9Rivals25055%
Khamari Brooks
Bogart (GA) North Oconee		45.9Rivals10035%
Jake Kreul
IMG Academy		45.9Rivals10035%
Richard Wesley
Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon		56.1Rivals10020%
DOWN
Luke Wafle
Princeton (NJ) Hun School		45.9Rivals10045%
Landon Barnes
Duncanville		45.9Rivals25040%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Jordan Carter (Texas A&M), Anthony Kennedy Jr. (Missouri), Tieson Ejiawoko (Texas Tech), Zion Elee (Missouri), Jesse Ford (TCU), Jermaine Kinsler (Texas A&M), Shaun Scott (USC), Camron Brooks (Cal), Rodney Dunham (Notre Dame)
Offered and on the radar: Aiden Harris, Andrew Harris, James Morrow, Anthony Jones, Ashton Moore, CJ Sibley, KJ Ford, Titan Davis, Calvin Carter, Payhton Porter, Yahya Gaad, Zavion Griffin-Haynes, Trenton Henderson, Damaad Lewis, Darryus McKinley
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


DEFENSIVE TACKLES (2 OR 3)
Looks like it will be out-of-state guys in this class unless things heat up with Keith Dotie or Jaimeon Winfield.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Dylan Berymon
Monroe (LA) Ouachita		45.8Rivals25045%
Tico Crittendon Jr.
Lithonia (GA)		45.9Rivals25030%
James Johnson
Miami Northwestern		45.8Rivals25030%
Damari Simeon
Richland (NJ) St. Augustine		45.8Rivals25035%
Vodney Cleveland
Birmingham (AL) Parker		45.9Rivals25035%
Emanuel Ruffin
Bessemer (AL) City High School		45.835%
Valdin Sone
St. George (VA) Blue Ridge		45.825%
Kendall Guervil
Forty Myers (FL)		45.865%
Lamar Brown
Baton Rouge University Lab		46.0Rivals10035%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Richard Anderson (LSU), Tony Cumberland (Oregon), Trashawn Ruffin (Texas A&M), Tomuhini Topui (Oregon), Jaimeon Winfield (USC), Keith Dotie (SMU), Tiki Hola (Notre Dame)
Offered and on the radar: Preston Carey, Noah Clark, Manoah Faupusa, Elijah Golden, Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, Tajh Overton, Cam Brickle, Corey Wells
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas: "Deuce" Geralds
On the radar but not offered:


LINEBACKERS (3 or 4)
Texas might need to load up here after some recent transfers and a small class in 2025.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Tyler Atkinson
Loganville (GA) Grayson		56.1Rivals10030%
Kosi Okpala
Mayde Creek		45.9State No. 45
Rivals250		55%
Tai'Yion King
Port Arthur Memorial		45.9State No. 41
Rivals100		35%
Talanoa Ili
Kahuku (HI)		45.9Rivals10030%
Calvin Thomas
Cypress Ranch		45.8State No. 3645%
Brayden Rouse
Marietta (GA) Kell		45.9Rivals10055%
Xavier Griffin
Gainesville (GA)		45.9Rivals10060%
UP
Beau Jandreau
Chandler (AZ) Hamilton		35.735%
UP
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Samu Moala (Texas A&M), Tristan Phillips (Oregon), Izayia Williams (Florida), Simeon Caldwell (Ohio State)
Offered and on the radar: Kenneth Goodwin, DaQuives Beck, Anthony Davis
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


DEFENSIVE BACKS (3 or 4)
The DB targets are starting to come a bit more into focus.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Hayward Howard
New Orleans Edna Karr		45.8Texas commit
Jermaine Bishop Jr.
Willis		45.8State No. 26
Rivals250		Texas commit
Yaheim Riley
Austin Anderson		35.7State No. 76Texas commit
Jalen Lott
Frisco Panther Creek		46.0State No. 7
Rivals100		45%
Chace Calicut
North Shore		45.9State No. 11
Rivals100		65%
Justice Fitzpatrick
Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas		45.9Rivals25035%
Samari Matthews
Cornelius (NC) Hough		46.0Rivals10050%
Camren Hamiel
Goodyear (AZ) Desert Edge		45.845%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: RJ Sermons (USC), Jamarion Vincent (Baylor), Jaelen Waters (Florida), Jontavius Wyman (Georgia), Blaine Bradford (Ohio State), Jorden Edmonds (Alabama), Havon Finney Jr. (LSU), Jordan Thomas (Ohio State), Markel Ford (SMU), Jaydin Broadnax (Louisville)
Offered and on the radar: Dorian Barney, Davon Benjamin, Jeron Jones, Nassir McCoy, Jamar Owens, Jett Washington, Brandon Arrington, Bralan Womack, CJ Hester, Isaiah Williams, Brock King, Donovan Webb, Blake Stewart
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered:


SPECIALISTS (0 or 1)
Texas added a long-snapper and may look to bring in a kicker as well.
NAMESTARSRRRANKINGSODDS/ TREND
Trott O'Neal
Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy		25.3Texas commit
Mikey Bukauskas
Prosper		75%
Other offered targets that committed elsewhere: Gaston Gramatica (South Florida)
Offered and on the radar:
Offered but Texas no longer recruiting:
Offered but not considering Texas:
On the radar but not offered: Gavin Strange, Michael Taylor
 
Latest posts

