"We're on to Vanderbilt..." | Behind Enemy Lines

CodyCarpentier
every like is another Jonathon Brooks rushing yard
Gold Member
-
- Nov 25, 2023
-
- 2,316
-
- 5,988
-
- 113
Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NETWhat are Peptides?
Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
Peptides, a sequence of amino acids smaller than a protein, have the potential to significantly impact your health and wellness journey. They can be naturally produced in your body, obtained from certain foods, or synthesized in a lab for medicinal use. When used medicinally, peptides are typically administered as a small subcutaneous injection, bypassing the degradation caused by stomach acid when taken orally.
Peptides gained significant popularity after Joe Rogan spoke about his use of peptides on several occasions. His most popular discussion occurred on Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh, an episode that aired in June 2022.
Peptides are unique in that they tend to have very targeted effects on specific cellular processes within organs and tissues in the body. Peptides are used as a form of cellular communication, where they provide cell signaling. Once a peptide binds to a cell’s receptor, it causes the cell to turn on gene expression, achieving a specific desired effect.
So, who benefits the most from peptide therapies? It depends on the individual's goals. I have all my patients list the objectives they wish to achieve so we can custom-tailor suitable peptides to help them achieve their targets.
Here are some examples where peptides can play a role:
- Weight Loss: Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, Retatrutide, and AOD-964 Peptides can enhance weight loss by speeding up the fat loss rate and affecting the way fat is stored in the body
- Anti-aging: Growing research implicates that peptides like Mots-C and growth hormone secretagogues like Tesamorelin can dramatically reduce the effects of aging on our bodies while improving our skin, hair, and sleep patterns and thwarting age-related diseases. Mots-C was shown to extend the life of rodents by 45%!
- Brain Fog: Peptides like Cerebrolysin and Semax have been shown to enhance memory, focus, and learning abilities by promoting neurogenesis (the formation of new neurons) and repairing damaged brain cells.
- Fatigue or Reaching a Plateau in the Gym: What if I told you we can improve your aerobic state so that you have improved endurance? This is precisely what the peptide Mots-C does. Studies have shown that humans can go on a treadmill three times their normal time after administration of Mots-C. This peptide is taken once a week for four weeks with the benefits shown to last 4-6 months.
- Sports Injury: Peptides like BP-157, known as the “wolverine drug,” can dramatically speed up recovery from musculoskeletal, tendon, and cartilage injuries.
- ED: PT-141 peptide has a remarkable benefit for men who suffer from ED, and in many cases, it works when oral agents don’t. It is also FDA-approved for women lacking arousal.
If you are ready to invest in your health. If you want to turn back the clock and feel and look your very best, you should consider peptide therapy. At OB Men, we only source US-based licensed compounding pharmacies, ensuring that your peptides are safe, physician-guided, and achieve maximum efficacy. To schedule your consultation with our peptide specialist, Dr. Darryl Camp, call OBMen today.
Which Peptide Treatment is Right for You?
Contact Us Today to Schedule Your Free In-person Or Virtual Consultation!
📞 Call Us: (713) 770-6226📍 Visit Us: 4141 SW Fwy Suite 315, Houston, TX 🌐 Website: OBmen.net
Your New Beginning Starts Here!
Feel Free to DM me directly with any questions you may have to @Jamaicashane
************************************************************
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Fun Fact
- Oklahoma allowed a program-record 9 sacks on Saturday against South Carolina, in a 26-point blowout loss. Not a season record... Program-record. (s/a Josh Pate)
Vanderbilt (5 days until) - 5-2 Record, coming off of a 10-point win vs. Ball State, while riding a 3 game win streak, since the OT loss at Missouri.
- AP TOP 25 - Vanderbilt is now ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, it’s the first time in-season since 2008 and 2nd since 1984.
- BALL STATE - While the Vandy board is a bit sparse, the majority were extremely underwhelmed by the team's output and only winning by 10 against Ball State. For the second time this year, Diego Pavia rushed the football 13 times, tying his season low against Alcorn State, which can be attributed to his 2nd most passes attempted, just two behind Georiga State in Week 3. Was Vandy preparing Pavia for Texas or can his near season-low passer rating just a part of overlooking a miserable Ball State team?
- CONFIDENCE? - Would you take a final record of 7-6? - This question was asked on the Commodore Board, a reminder that Vandy is currently 5-2. They have a rather tough schedule down the stretch, 5. Texas, @ Auburn, South Carolina, @ 8. LSU, and 7. Tennessee. - A few people said they'd be happy with 6 wins..
- STADIUM - Reminder for those traveling to Nashville this week, the stadium is under construction right now and last week against Ball State, posters reported the stadium was only 75-80% full.. there is going to be a real opportunity for a Home away from Home feel, in this one!
- WILD DIEGO PAVIA COMP.. - "Watching KC win yet another game, I’m struck by the similarities I see between Mahomes and Pavia. - It’s not about arm strength or raw speed, but rather escapability, creativity, decision-making, and competitiveness. Making something out of nothing. And when he’s in the huddle, there’s no question who the leader is." - Other posters said "Purdy... Gardner Minshew... Case Keenum"
- ELI STOWERS - Get to know the name(or remember), as he played with Diego Pavia at New Mexico State in 2023 after transferring from Texas A&M. He is originally from Denton Guyer. Stowers is maybe the "best" player on the team outside of Pavia. In three of the last 5 games, Stowers has north of 100 receiving yards (Georgia State, Alabama, Ball State)
- INJURY - Langston Patterson: The Commodores leading tackler has been injured the last two weeks with an ankle injury - we will keep an eye on the injury report this week, as there was no injury report last week with it being an out-of-conference game. Patterson did not play, regardless.
Florida (19 days until) - 4-3 Record, coming off of a 28-point win vs. Kentucky, with 2. Georgia on the horizon in Week 10.
- INJURY - Graham Mertz: Mertz tore his ACL against Tennessee in Week 6. Freshman DJ Lagway took over, completing 50% of his 14 pass attempts against Kentucky, for 259 yards
- WHAT CHANGED? The past three weeks
- Playcalling is the same guys doing it that has not changed.
- Florida stopped with the HEAVY DL rotation and no secret they looked much better when they went more with Pyburn(#44) and Sapp(#94) at DE two guys who are more physical at the point of attack.
- OL has also settled down
- DJ Lagway is a different cat than Mertz. DJ takes shots downfield that Mertz wouldn't even attempt them.
- Miami is really damn good this year
- Mobile QBs (TAMU) are hard on the Gators (and most teams)
- There is a different intensity and energy. Napier could have quit like Mullen, who in general I greatly preferred, but who was ready to go in 21. Napier has not quit.
- BYE/NEUTRAL/AWAY/HOME - Florida is on BYE this week after the 4-score win against Kentucky. Beginning on November 2nd against 2. Georgia in Jacksonville, they will play three consecutive top-10 teams including @ Texas, and home against LSU. A true GAUNTLET.
- POSTER NOTE - "I still think UF finishes with a 5-7 record. Yes, we have seen improvement, but not nearly enough to retain this coaching staff. Other coaches could do more with this talent."
*Both the Vandy and Florida sites pale in comparison to any other Team Site I've been on the last month outside of A&M.
My Week 8 Orangebloods SEC Power Poll
1. Georgia (+2)
2. Texas (-1)
3. Tennessee (+1)
4. LSU (+2)
5. Texas A&M (-)
6. Alabama(-3)
7. Vanderbilt (+1)
8. Ole Miss (-1)
9. South Carolina (+3)
10. Florida (+4)
11. Missouri (-2)
12. Kentucky (-1)
13. Arkansas (-1)
14. Auburn (+1)
15. Oklahoma (-2)
16. Mississippi State (-)
Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 49 total (t-3rd in CFB)
Texas continues to dominate downfield, for the second game in a row, they reeled off 9 plays of 20+ yards while allowing 0. Texas currently ranks 2nd in the country with 45 plays of 20+ yards, just behind the Miami Hurricanes, who are averaging 1.3 more per game.
-- 4 vs. Georgia --
Arch Manning 21-yard rush vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 34-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Gunnar Helm 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
-- 9 vs. Oklahoma --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Gunnar Helm 30-yard reception from Matthew Golden vs. Oklahoma
Gunnar Helm 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Ryan Wingo 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Ryan Wingo 25-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
Tre Wisner 36-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
Tre Wisner 43-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
DeAndre Moore 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Matthew Golden 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
-- 9 vs. Mississippi State --
Matthew Golden 22-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 49-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Johntay Cook 31-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Arch Manning 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
Tre Wisner 38-yard rush vs. Miss State
Jaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Miss State
-- 5 vs. UL-Monroe --
Ryan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Matthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Isaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Jaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULM
Colin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULM
-- 7 vs. UTSA --
Gunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Isaiah Bond 51-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Arch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSA
Colin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSA
-- 8 vs. Michigan --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Jaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
DeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Isaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Ryan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. Michigan
-- 7 vs. Colorado State --
Gunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Jerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Ryan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Johntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
-- Team Leaders --
Running Backs with 9 total (3 for Blue, 2 for Page, 3 for Wisner, 1 for Gibson)
Gunnar Helm with 9 total (8 from Quinn, 1 from Golden)
Matthew Golden with 8 total (5 from Quinn, 3 from Arch)
Isaiah Bond with 7 total (2 from Quinn, 3 from Arch, 2 rush)
Ryan Wingo with 7 total (4 from Arch, 2 rush, 1 from Quinn)
Week 9 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings (.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)
Tier 1 - (Championship Material)
1. Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) - .980 - MOVEMENT: (+1)
2. Oregon Ducks (6-0) - .975 - MOVEMENT: (+1)
3. Texas Longhorns (6-0) - .972 - MOVEMENT: (-2)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) - .951 - IDLE
Tier 2 (Championship Contender)
5. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (7-0) - .928 - MOVEMENT: (+1)
6. Clemson Tigers (6-1) - .918 - MOVEMENT: (+2)
7. Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) - .917 - MOVEMENT: (+2)
Tier 3 (Playoff Material)
8. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) - .905 - IDLE
9. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) - .900 - MOVEMENT: (-4)
Tier 4 (Playoff Contender)
10. Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) - .824
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) - .796
12. LSU (6-1) - .793 - MOVEMENT: (+3)
13. Iowa State (7-0) - .788 - MOVEMENT: (-1)
Tier 5 (The Bubble)
14. Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) - .769 - MOVEMENT: (+4)
15. BYU Cougars (7-0) - .765 - MOVEMENT: (-1)
16. Missouri Tigers (6-1) - .760 - MOVEMENT: (-3)
17. Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) - .740 - IDLE
Tier 6 (Qualities of a Contender)
18. Boise State (5-1) - .723 - IDLE - MOVEMENT: (+2)
19. Indiana Hoosiers (7-0) - .719 - MOVEMENT: (+3)
20. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) - .715 - MOVEMENT: (+1)
Tier 7 (Unlikely Contender)
21. SMU Mustangs (6-1) - .700 - MOVEMENT: (+9)
22. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2) - .700 - MOVEMENT: (-5)
23. Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) - .693 - MOVEMENT: (+6)
24. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2) - .690 - MOVEMENT: (+3)
The Next Best (Fun to Watch)
25. Michigan Wolverines (4-3) - .690 - MOVEMENT: (-5)
26. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-0) - .682 - IDLE
27. Navy Midshipman (6-0) - .680 - MOVEMENT: (+8)
28. Louisville Cardinals (4-3) - .678 - MOVEMENT: (-5)
29. Army Black Knights (7-0) - .673 - MOVEMENT: (+5)
30. Washington State Cougars (6-1) - .671 -- MOVEMENT: (+6)
31. Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) - .650 - MOVEMENT: (-6)
My Week 9 Heisman Watchlist Update
Tier 1
1. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (68.7%, 2,538 yards, 24 td 5 int) - 183.5 Rating - (35-190-3 Rushing)
Tier 2
2. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (126-1,248-17 Rushing) - (9-39-0 Receiving)
Tier 3
3. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (77%, 2,080 yards, 15 td 4 int) - 172.7 Rating (33-92-4 Rushing)
4. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (66.7%, 1,836 yards, 20 td 3 int) - 164.5 Rating - (41-227-4 Rushing)
Tier 4
5. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (51-604-6 Receiving) - (18 Tackles, 3 PD, 1 FF and 2 INT on Defense)
6. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (70.2%, 2,384 yards, 14 td 3 int) - 182.1 Rating (53-183-3 Rushing)
7. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - QB - (74.6%, 1,941 yards, 15 td 3 int) - 188.7 Rating - (24-45-2 Rushing)
8. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU - QB - (64.7%, 2,222 yards, 18 td 6 int) - 147.4 Rating - (10-16-2 Rushing)
Dropped from Watchlist
1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)
2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)
3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)
4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)
5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)
6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)
7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)
8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)
9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)
10. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (Week 8)
11. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (Week 8)
12. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (Week 8)
Have a great week 🤘 Big bounce back, on the way! +30
Last edited: