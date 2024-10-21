"We're on to Vanderbilt..." | Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET







Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Fun Fact

Oklahoma allowed a program-record 9 sacks on Saturday against South Carolina, in a 26-point blowout loss. Not a season record... Program-record. (s/a Josh Pate)

Vanderbilt (5 days until)

- 5-2 Record, coming off of a 10-point win vs. Ball State, while riding a 3 game win streak, since the OT loss at Missouri.

AP TOP 25 - Vanderbilt is now ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, it’s the first time in-season since 2008 and 2nd since 1984. BALL STATE - While the Vandy board is a bit sparse, the majority were extremely underwhelmed by the team's output and only winning by 10 against Ball State. For the second time this year, Diego Pavia rushed the football 13 times, tying his season low against Alcorn State, which can be attributed to his 2nd most passes attempted, just two behind Georiga State in Week 3. Was Vandy preparing Pavia for Texas or can his near season-low passer rating just a part of overlooking a miserable Ball State team? CONFIDENCE? - Would you take a final record of 7-6? - This question was asked on the Commodore Board, a reminder that Vandy is currently 5-2. They have a rather tough schedule down the stretch, 5. Texas, @ Auburn, South Carolina, @ 8. LSU, and 7. Tennessee. - A few people said they'd be happy with 6 wins.. STADIUM - Reminder for those traveling to Nashville this week, the stadium is under construction right now and last week against Ball State, posters reported the stadium was only 75-80% full.. there is going to be a real opportunity for a Home away from Home feel, in this one! WILD DIEGO PAVIA COMP.. - "Watching KC win yet another game, I’m struck by the similarities I see between Mahomes and Pavia. - It’s not about arm strength or raw speed, but rather escapability, creativity, decision-making, and competitiveness. Making something out of nothing. And when he’s in the huddle, there’s no question who the leader is." - Other posters said "Purdy... Gardner Minshew... Case Keenum" ELI STOWERS - Get to know the name(or remember), as he played with Diego Pavia at New Mexico State in 2023 after transferring from Texas A&M. He is originally from Denton Guyer. Stowers is maybe the "best" player on the team outside of Pavia. In three of the last 5 games, Stowers has north of 100 receiving yards (Georgia State, Alabama, Ball State) INJURY - Langston Patterson: The Commodores leading tackler has been injured the last two weeks with an ankle injury - we will keep an eye on the injury report this week, as there was no injury report last week with it being an out-of-conference game. Patterson did not play, regardless.

Florida (19 days until)

- 4-3 Record, coming off of a 28-point win vs. Kentucky, with 2. Georgia on the horizon in Week 10.

INJURY - Graham Mertz: Mertz tore his ACL against Tennessee in Week 6. Freshman DJ Lagway took over, completing 50% of his 14 pass attempts against Kentucky, for 259 yards WHAT CHANGED? The past three weeks Playcalling is the same guys doing it that has not changed. Florida stopped with the HEAVY DL rotation and no secret they looked much better when they went more with Pyburn(#44) and Sapp(#94) at DE two guys who are more physical at the point of attack. OL has also settled down DJ Lagway is a different cat than Mertz. DJ takes shots downfield that Mertz wouldn't even attempt them. Miami is really damn good this year Mobile QBs (TAMU) are hard on the Gators (and most teams) There is a different intensity and energy. Napier could have quit like Mullen, who in general I greatly preferred, but who was ready to go in 21. Napier has not quit. BYE/NEUTRAL/AWAY/HOME - Florida is on BYE this week after the 4-score win against Kentucky. Beginning on November 2nd against 2. Georgia in Jacksonville, they will play three consecutive top-10 teams including @ Texas, and home against LSU. A true GAUNTLET. POSTER NOTE - "I still think UF finishes with a 5-7 record. Yes, we have seen improvement, but not nearly enough to retain this coaching staff. Other coaches could do more with this talent."

My Week 8 Orangebloods SEC Power Poll

Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 49 total (t-3rd in CFB)

Week 9 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

- MOVEMENT: (+1)

- MOVEMENT: (+1)

- MOVEMENT: (-2)

- MOVEMENT: (+1)

- MOVEMENT: (+2)

- MOVEMENT: (+2)

- MOVEMENT: (-4)

- MOVEMENT: (+3)

- MOVEMENT: (-1)

- MOVEMENT: (+4)

- MOVEMENT: (-1)

- MOVEMENT: (-3)

- MOVEMENT: (+2)

- MOVEMENT: (+3)

- MOVEMENT: (+1)

- MOVEMENT: (+9)

- MOVEMENT: (-5)

- MOVEMENT: (+6)

- MOVEMENT: (+3)

- MOVEMENT: (-5)

- MOVEMENT: (+8)

- MOVEMENT: (-5)

- MOVEMENT: (+5)

- MOVEMENT: (+6)

- MOVEMENT: (-6)

My Week 9 Heisman Watchlist Update