"We're on to Vanderbilt..." | Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET







Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men

​

What are Peptides?

Weight Loss: Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, Retatrutide, and AOD-964 Peptides can enhance weight loss by speeding up the fat loss rate and affecting the way fat is stored in the body

Anti-aging: Growing research implicates that peptides like Mots-C and growth hormone secretagogues like Tesamorelin can dramatically reduce the effects of aging on our bodies while improving our skin, hair, and sleep patterns and thwarting age-related diseases. Mots-C was shown to extend the life of rodents by 45%!

Brain Fog: Peptides like Cerebrolysin and Semax have been shown to enhance memory, focus, and learning abilities by promoting neurogenesis (the formation of new neurons) and repairing damaged brain cells.

Fatigue or Reaching a Plateau in the Gym: What if I told you we can improve your aerobic state so that you have improved endurance? This is precisely what the peptide Mots-C does. Studies have shown that humans can go on a treadmill three times their normal time after administration of Mots-C. This peptide is taken once a week for four weeks with the benefits shown to last 4-6 months.

Sports Injury: Peptides like BP-157, known as the “wolverine drug,” can dramatically speed up recovery from musculoskeletal, tendon, and cartilage injuries.

ED: PT-141 peptide has a remarkable benefit for men who suffer from ED, and in many cases, it works when oral agents don’t. It is also FDA-approved for women lacking arousal.

Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Fun Fact

Oklahoma allowed a program-record 9 sacks on Saturday against South Carolina, in a 26-point blowout loss. Not a season record... Program-record. (s/a Josh Pate)

Vanderbilt (5 days until)

- 5-2 Record, coming off of a 10-point win vs. Ball State, while riding a 3 game win streak, since the OT loss at Missouri.

AP TOP 25 - Vanderbilt is now ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, it’s the first time in-season since 2008 and 2nd since 1984. BALL STATE - While the Vandy board is a bit sparse, the majority were extremely underwhelmed by the team's output and only winning by 10 against Ball State. For the second time this year, Diego Pavia rushed the football 13 times, tying his season low against Alcorn State, which can be attributed to his 2nd most passes attempted, just two behind Georiga State in Week 3. Was Vandy preparing Pavia for Texas or can his near season-low passer rating just a part of overlooking a miserable Ball State team? CONFIDENCE? - Would you take a final record of 7-6? - This question was asked on the Commodore Board, a reminder that Vandy is currently 5-2. They have a rather tough schedule down the stretch, 5. Texas, @ Auburn, South Carolina, @ 8. LSU, and 7. Tennessee. - A few people said they'd be happy with 6 wins.. STADIUM - Reminder for those traveling to Nashville this week, the stadium is under construction right now and last week against Ball State, posters reported the stadium was only 75-80% full.. there is going to be a real opportunity for a Home away from Home feel, in this one! WILD DIEGO PAVIA COMP.. - "Watching KC win yet another game, I’m struck by the similarities I see between Mahomes and Pavia. - It’s not about arm strength or raw speed, but rather escapability, creativity, decision-making, and competitiveness. Making something out of nothing. And when he’s in the huddle, there’s no question who the leader is." - Other posters said "Purdy... Gardner Minshew... Case Keenum" ELI STOWERS - Get to know the name(or remember), as he played with Diego Pavia at New Mexico State in 2023 after transferring from Texas A&M. He is originally from Denton Guyer. Stowers is maybe the "best" player on the team outside of Pavia. In three of the last 5 games, Stowers has north of 100 receiving yards (Georgia State, Alabama, Ball State) INJURY - Langston Patterson: The Commodores leading tackler has been injured the last two weeks with an ankle injury - we will keep an eye on the injury report this week, as there was no injury report last week with it being an out-of-conference game. Patterson did not play, regardless.

Florida (19 days until)

- 4-3 Record, coming off of a 28-point win vs. Kentucky, with 2. Georgia on the horizon in Week 10.

INJURY - Graham Mertz: Mertz tore his ACL against Tennessee in Week 6. Freshman DJ Lagway took over, completing 50% of his 14 pass attempts against Kentucky, for 259 yards WHAT CHANGED? The past three weeks Playcalling is the same guys doing it that has not changed. Florida stopped with the HEAVY DL rotation and no secret they looked much better when they went more with Pyburn(#44) and Sapp(#94) at DE two guys who are more physical at the point of attack. OL has also settled down DJ Lagway is a different cat than Mertz. DJ takes shots downfield that Mertz wouldn't even attempt them. Miami is really damn good this year Mobile QBs (TAMU) are hard on the Gators (and most teams) There is a different intensity and energy. Napier could have quit like Mullen, who in general I greatly preferred, but who was ready to go in 21. Napier has not quit. BYE/NEUTRAL/AWAY/HOME - Florida is on BYE this week after the 4-score win against Kentucky. Beginning on November 2nd against 2. Georgia in Jacksonville, they will play three consecutive top-10 teams including @ Texas, and home against LSU. A true GAUNTLET. POSTER NOTE - "I still think UF finishes with a 5-7 record. Yes, we have seen improvement, but not nearly enough to retain this coaching staff. Other coaches could do more with this talent."

My Week 8 Orangebloods SEC Power Poll

Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 49 total (t-3rd in CFB)

Week 9 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

- MOVEMENT: (+1)

- MOVEMENT: (+1)

- MOVEMENT: (-2)

- MOVEMENT: (+1)

- MOVEMENT: (+2)

- MOVEMENT: (+2)

- MOVEMENT: (-4)

- MOVEMENT: (+3)

- MOVEMENT: (-1)

- MOVEMENT: (+4)

- MOVEMENT: (-1)

- MOVEMENT: (-3)

- MOVEMENT: (+2)

- MOVEMENT: (+3)

- MOVEMENT: (+1)

- MOVEMENT: (+9)

- MOVEMENT: (-5)

- MOVEMENT: (+6)

- MOVEMENT: (+3)

- MOVEMENT: (-5)

- MOVEMENT: (+8)

- MOVEMENT: (-5)

- MOVEMENT: (+5)

- MOVEMENT: (+6)

- MOVEMENT: (-6)

My Week 9 Heisman Watchlist Update

Peptides, a sequence of amino acids smaller than a protein, have the potential to significantly impact your health and wellness journey. They can be naturally produced in your body, obtained from certain foods, or synthesized in a lab for medicinal use. When used medicinally, peptides are typically administered as a small subcutaneous injection, bypassing the degradation caused by stomach acid when taken orally.Peptides gained significant popularity after Joe Rogan spoke about his use of peptides on several occasions. His most popular discussion occurred on Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh, an episode that aired in June 2022.Peptides are unique in that they tend to have very targeted effects on specific cellular processes within organs and tissues in the body. Peptides are used as a form of cellular communication, where they provide cell signaling. Once a peptide binds to a cell’s receptor, it causes the cell to turn on gene expression, achieving a specific desired effect.So, who benefits the most from peptide therapies? It depends on the individual's goals. I have all my patients list the objectives they wish to achieve so we can custom-tailor suitable peptides to help them achieve their targets.Here are some examples where peptides can play a role:If you are ready to invest in your health. If you want to turn back the clock and feel and look your very best, you should consider peptide therapy. At OB Men, we only source US-based licensed compounding pharmacies, ensuring that your peptides are safe, physician-guided, and achieve maximum efficacy. To schedule your consultation with our peptide specialist, Dr. Darryl Camp, call OBMen today.Which Peptide Treatment is Right for You?Contact Us Today to Schedule Your Free In-person Or Virtual Consultation!📞 Call Us: (713) 770-6226📍 Visit Us: 4141 SW Fwy Suite 315, Houston, TX 🌐 Website: OBmen.net Your New Beginning Starts Here!Feel Free to DM me directly with any questions you may have to @Jamaicashane *Both the Vandy and Florida sites pale in comparison to any other Team Site I've been on the last month outside of A&M.1. Georgia (+2)2. Texas (-1)3. Tennessee (+1)4. LSU (+2)5. Texas A&M (-)6. Alabama(-3)7. Vanderbilt (+1)8. Ole Miss (-1)9. South Carolina (+3)10. Florida (+4)11. Missouri (-2)12. Kentucky (-1)13. Arkansas (-1)14. Auburn (+1)15. Oklahoma (-2)16. Mississippi State (-)Texas continues to dominate downfield, for the second game in a row, they reeled off 9 plays of 20+ yards while allowing 0. Texas currently ranks 2nd in the country with 45 plays of 20+ yards, just behind the Miami Hurricanes, who are averaging 1.3 more per game.Arch Manning 21-yard rush vs. GeorgiaMatthew Golden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaMatthew Golden 34-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaGunnar Helm 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaGunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaGunnar Helm 30-yard reception from Matthew Golden vs. OklahomaGunnar Helm 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaRyan Wingo 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaRyan Wingo 25-yard rush vs. OklahomaTre Wisner 36-yard rush vs. OklahomaTre Wisner 43-yard rush vs. OklahomaDeAndre Moore 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaMatthew Golden 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaMatthew Golden 22-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateIsaiah Bond 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateIsaiah Bond 26-yard rush vs. Miss StateDeAndre Moore 49-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateDeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateJohntay Cook 31-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateArch Manning 26-yard rush vs. Miss StateTre Wisner 38-yard rush vs. Miss StateJaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Miss StateRyan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMMatthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMIsaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMJaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULMColin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULMGunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSAIsaiah Bond 51-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSAArch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSAColin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSAGunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganJaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganDeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganIsaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganRyan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado StateJerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado StateRyan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateJohntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State-- Team Leaders --Running Backs with 9 total (3 for Blue, 2 for Page, 3 for Wisner, 1 for Gibson)Gunnar Helm with 9 total (8 from Quinn, 1 from Golden)Matthew Golden with 8 total (5 from Quinn, 3 from Arch)Isaiah Bond with 7 total (2 from Quinn, 3 from Arch, 2 rush)Ryan Wingo with 7 total (4 from Arch, 2 rush, 1 from Quinn)1. Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) - .9802. Oregon Ducks (6-0) - .9753. Texas Longhorns (6-0) - .9724. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) - .951 - IDLE5. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (7-0) - .9286. Clemson Tigers (6-1) - .9187. Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) - .9178. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) - .905 - IDLE9. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) - .90010. Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) - .82411. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) - .79612. LSU (6-1) - .79313. Iowa State (7-0) - .78814. Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) - .76915. BYU Cougars (7-0) - .76516. Missouri Tigers (6-1) - .76017. Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) - .740 - IDLE18. Boise State (5-1) - .723 - IDLE19. Indiana Hoosiers (7-0) - .71920. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) - .71521. SMU Mustangs (6-1) - .70022. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2) - .70023. Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) - .69324. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2) - .69025. Michigan Wolverines (4-3) - .69026. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-0) - .682 - IDLE27. Navy Midshipman (6-0) - .68028. Louisville Cardinals (4-3) - .67829. Army Black Knights (7-0) - .67330. Washington State Cougars (6-1) - .671 -31. Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) - .6501. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (68.7%, 2,538 yards, 24 td 5 int) - 183.5 Rating - (35-190-3 Rushing)2. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (126-1,248-17 Rushing) - (9-39-0 Receiving)3. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (77%, 2,080 yards, 15 td 4 int) - 172.7 Rating (33-92-4 Rushing)4. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (66.7%, 1,836 yards, 20 td 3 int) - 164.5 Rating - (41-227-4 Rushing)5. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (51-604-6 Receiving) - (18 Tackles, 3 PD, 1 FF and 2 INT on Defense)6. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (70.2%, 2,384 yards, 14 td 3 int) - 182.1 Rating (53-183-3 Rushing)7. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - QB - (74.6%, 1,941 yards, 15 td 3 int) - 188.7 Rating - (24-45-2 Rushing)8. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU - QB - (64.7%, 2,222 yards, 18 td 6 int) - 147.4 Rating - (10-16-2 Rushing)1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)10. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (Week 8)11. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (Week 8)12. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (Week 8)Have a great week 🤘 Big bounce back, on the way! +30