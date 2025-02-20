West Virginia RBs coach Chad Scott will replace Tashard Choice (8:05 p.m. update)

Update at 8:05 p.m.









There are three names to keep an eye on as potential replacements for Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice.



Georgia Tech running backs coach Norval McKenzie, West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott, and Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel have emerged as candidates to watch as potential members of the Longhorn staff, according to my sources.



Here is what you need to know about each candidate, according to their bios:



Georgia Tech’s Norval McKenzie



Norval McKenzie, an Atlanta-area native who has coached running backs at the NCAA Division I level for 12 seasons, is in his first season as running backs coach/run-game coordinator at Georgia Tech.



In his first season with the Yellow Jackets, McKenzie’s running backs totaled 2,244 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns. Leading the way was sophomore Jamal Haynes, who transitioned from wide receiver to running back after McKenzie’s arrival on The Flats and, in his first season at the position, became Tech’s first 1,000-yard rusher in six seasons when he ran for 1,059 yards and seven scores, en route to all-conference recognition as both a running back and an all-purpose performer.



McKenzie came to The Flats after two seasons as the running backs coach/run-game coordinator at Vanderbilt. Under his tutelage in 2022, Vanderbilt’s Ray Davis, who went on to be selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, ranked fourth in the Southeastern Conference and in the top 35 nationally with 1,042 rushing yards. Davis’ 1,000-yard rushing season was only 10th by a running back in Vanderbilt history.



Prior to his two seasons at Vanderbilt, McKenzie spent two seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference at Louisville. At Louisville, he coached a pair of all-ACC performers in Javian Hawkins and Hassan Hall. The duo combined to rush for 3,071 yards and 23 touchdowns in two seasons under McKenzie’s tutelage, highlighted by Hawkins’ 1,525 yards (a Louisville single-season record) and nine touchdowns in 2019. Hawkins finished eighth nationally in rushing in ’19, en route to freshman all-America honors.



West Virginia’s Chad Scott



Chad Scott is the running backs coach on the Mountaineer Football staff. He has been on the WVU staff since 2019, overseeing the running backs. He also served as the offensive coordinator for 2023-24, and was the co-offensive coordinator for his first three seasons, and the run-game coordinator in 2022.



In 2024, the WVU rushing offense was among the best in the nation, ranking No. 9 among Power Four. Jahiem White, CJ Donaldson Jr. and Garrett Greene were one of the two FBS backfields to each rush for more than 600 yards in the regular season. The offense produced 10 games of more than 140 yards rushing and five with more than 200 yards, including three of the last five games. Since 2022, the Mountaineers have produced 140 or more rushing yards in 26 of 28 games.



West Virginia finished with 2,976 rushing yards in 2023, ranking No. 1 among Power Five schools. In Big 12 games, WVU was the only school to finish with more than 2,000 rushing yards (2,211), led the league in rushing yards per game (245.67) and tied for No. 1 in rushing touchdowns (24).



In 2022, West Virginia’s running game averaged 171.5 yards per game as Scott built a strong unit of depth and consistency. Running backs Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr., Donaldson and Jaylen Anderson combined for 1,793 yards and 18 touchdowns.



In 2021, running back Leddie Brown finished with more than 1,000 yards rushing for the second straight season (1,065) and a team-high 14 offensive touchdowns.



In 2020, the Mountaineers had the most improved offense in the country in terms of total yards. Their running game improved production by more than 60 yards per game, more than 90

yards of total offense and almost seven points a game.



Scott also served stints at North Carolina (TE/Hybrids/2016-18), Kentucky (RB/2013-14), Texas Tech (RB/2010-12) and Troy (RB/2007-09).



Nebraska’s E.J. Barthel



E.J. Barthel is in his third season as Nebraska’s running backs coach in 2025. Barthel is in his sixth season on Matt Rhule’s staff, having previously coached under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers and at Temple.



Barthel is in his 12th season of coaching in 2025, and he has put together a diverse resume having served in recruiting and player development roles in addition to being a running backs coach. Barthel has Big Ten experience at Nebraska, Rutgers and Penn State, and he coached for two seasons in the National Football League.



A New Jersey native, Barthel has a reputation as one of the top recruiters in the Northeast and specifically the New Jersey area. In his lone season at Penn State, he helped the Nittany Lions secure the No. 6 recruiting class in 2018, according to 247 Sports. As a running backs coach, he has helped both Nebraska and UConn rank in the top 35 nationally in rushing two of the past three seasons.