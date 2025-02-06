Are you Interested or do you know someone interested in Advertising in 2025?

Enjoy some Immanuel Iheanacho

An updated Iteration of the Stargazing Columns I did last off-season, they will be done position-by-position over the next few months. Today I'm starting with Offensive Tackles. The goal behind this is to cover every single offered prospect by the Texas Longhorns, according to Rivals.com, and by the end of Summer, including a strong majority of the best prospects in the "Southeast" of the United States, aka SEC Country.For those who just want the results, here are the 12 offered Offensive Tackles by Texas, including the committed Kodi Greene from Mater Dai in California who committed to Oregon in August but was offered by Texas less than a month ago.Left TackleInsane length to athleticism compatibility, Iheanacho is so much bigger than the rest of the world at his age, the sport shows rather simple. Watching his 4-minute Hudl, you will run out of fingers counting the number of humiliating pancakes served. He is a true finisher with Day 1 play-ability at the Power 5 level who will grade out very well in the run game in comparison to the entire sport.Mauler, Length, Finisher, Natural AthleticismMichael Oher (Rivals 6.0 - 4 Star) - Baltimore Ravens (1st Round Pick)7.77 (5-Star)Left TackleNatural Pass Protector with strong kick step for a High Schooler. His pad level is generally strong, but will occasionally get out of character. Relies on Natural strength if he loses the first step, not always ideal, but it works at the High School level. Day 1 starter at the Power-5 level. Great pocket navigation. The only time Pepe loses is when his pad level rises and he gets an over-balanced outside shoulderGreat feet, Natural force transmitting handsKaleb McGary (Rivals 5.8 - 4 Star) - Atlanta Falcons (1st Round Pick)7.77 (5-Star)LT/LGCompact. Great pad level and hip usage while moving downhill. Some of the smoothest footwork you will see in a High Schooler. I do wonder if Turntine might be an all-world level Guard, whereas I’m not sure it’s in his true range of outcome at Tackle—a functional athlete with close-range hand fighting chops.Power, Footwork, AthleticismPeter Skoronski, Northwestern (Rivals 5.8 - 4 Star) - Tennessee Titans (1st Round Pick)6.85 (4-Star)OTGreen could play either Left or Right Tackle, however, his run game prowess pushed me to Right Tackle. Greene's overall frame might be my favorite in the class at the position. At times he lacks the mentality to finish a player through the dirt, rather resorting to holding back just a touch at the end.Intentional, Strong, Road GraderRyan Ramczyk, Wisconsin (Rivals NR 0 Star) - New Orleans Saints (1st Round Pick)6.35 (3-Star)Left TackleUtilizes arm length almost a bit too much. Creates early separation in both the pass and run-blocking game with great power and length, but occasionally over-extends. Lots of natural power. Plays with a maniacal effort, through the whistling, often placing defenders deep in the dirt. Ojo’s pad level can get relaxed and high while not playing an equal defender.Mentality, Hand-Usage, Effort, LengthAmarius Mims, Georgia (Rivals 6.1 - 5 Star) - Cincinnati Bengals (1st Round Pick)6.81 (4-Star)Left TacklePhysical off of the snap, consistently finishing through plays, burying defenders. Strong hands with the mental strength to manipulate defenders' direction mid-rep and move them where he wants them or into a trap. Sometimes gets to far onto his heels in pass pro, giving up ground. His frame can carry another 20-40 lbs, not a negative just a development. Athletic.Physicality, Smooth, Strong HandsSam Cosmi (Rivals 5.6 - 3 Star) - Washington Commanders (2nd Round Pick)6.76 (4-Star)OTGood body symmetry at 6-6, 292. Guthrie shows confidence in the open field pass protecting with good length, footwork, and hand placement, at times he will be overly aggressive in pass pro and lean his weight over at the top, potentially exposing him at the next level. In the run game, he blocks with a knowledgeable head of steam while advancing to the second level, his pad level could use work, but his wrong strength is apparent.Potential, Symmetrical Frame, LengthBryan Bulaga (Rivals 6.0 - 4 Star) - Green Bay Packers (1st Round Pick)6.73 (4-Star)RTVice-grip hands with great drive and finish once attached, navigate 2nd and 3rd levels smoothly with natural athleticism. Silky smooth in pass pro against underwhelming defenders. Mauler.Natural Athlete, Grip, MaulerAndre Smith (Rivals 6.1 5-Star) - Cincinnati Bengals (1st Round Pick)6.70 (4-Star)RT/LTHis feet just keep on moving downfield while he is driving defenders off of the freeway. Good length. Plays with a higher pad level than you'd like occasionally causing over-extension in the pass pro. Large Human.Size, Length, Run BlockingJason Spriggs (Rivals 5.5 3-Star) - Green Bay Packers (2nd Round Pick)6.70 (4-Star)RTComes off of the screen like a fictional cartoon character due to his sheer size. 95th percentile plus length allows for a smooth transition in pass pro in high school. Lacks fortitude and nimble athleticism to finish in the run game downfield. Has lost on inside moves in pass protection because of high pad level.Size, LengthJah Reid, UCF (Rivals 5.1 - 2 Star) - Baltimore Ravens (3rd Round Pick)6.70 (4-Star)LT/LGWhen Utu gets his hands on you, his feet keep up with great energy and quickness, his lower body is a touch slight but that is normal among some taller offensive linemen, the problem is, I'm not sure Utu is 6'5. His length is not an elite trait as he allows a good amount of defenders into his chest, where blocking at the next level that same way will prove to be more difficult. Good pad-level.Footwork, Elusivness, HandsWillie Beavers (Rivals 5.5 - 3 Star) - Minnesota Vikings (4th Round Pick)6.70 (4-Star)Right Tackle (Current Left Tackle)Wright plays with a good pad level for being 6-8. His athletic ability could improve, but that will come with a proper strength and conditioning program. Showing great hustle chasing his own ball carrier down the field. Knowledge to get to the 2nd level within the allotted time to make leading blocks downfield. His mid-rep aggression could use improvement, but Wright always seems to get to the defenders in his path and Finish. Pass Blocking footwork is a tad tight and choppy, but that can be improved/coached.Road Grader Factor, Finisher, LengthFrank Crum, Wyoming (Rivals 5.3 - 2 Star) - Denver Broncos (UDFA)6.35 (3-Star)