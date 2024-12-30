Will Arizona State Score? | Keys to Victory vs. Arizona State

When I think about play styles, Ollie Gordon has always reminded me of a Derrick Henry/Latavius Murray type, being 225-235 lbs and running north and south directly into you. For those that can't recall, the late part of the 2023 season featured some drama around the Iowa State (Jarrod Hufford #54), Texas Tech (Brett Yormark) and Oklahoma State (Ollie Gordon 2,000 yards from scrimmage) games, while Texas out-scored those three teams 132-44 and actualyl beat those team at their own game, averaging 219 rushing yards per game, remember Ollie Gordon, Abu Sama and Tahj Brooks? Texas does, to the tune of 39 attempts and 140 yards combined.