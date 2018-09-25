Welcome to the New Rivals Community

Wanting to join the rest of our members? Feel free to sign up today.

Help and tutorials · Login

Sign Up

  1. Inside Scoop

    1. Inside the 40 Acres

      Often imitated, but never duplicated. The best board in the business.
      Discussions:
      171,568
      Messages:
      5,020,719
      Rotarran9116 Latest: Ehlinger’s upside Rotarran9116, Sep 25, 2018 at 2:34 AM
      RSS

  2. Football Forums

    1. Longhorn Sports

      Want to talk Longhorn football, basketball or baseball? This is the place to go for interaction with Longhorns, Sooners, Aggies and the rest of the crazies.
      Discussions:
      4,104
      Messages:
      119,049
      cwillfromdatx Latest: A freshman that no one's talk about cwillfromdatx, Sep 25, 2018 at 2:43 AM
      RSS

    2. Orangebloods 2014 Football Archives

      The full and complete set of OB archives for the 2013 season.
      Discussions:
      346
      Messages:
      34,442
      Tasby Latest: Some Tuesday coaching notes after digging around a bit Tasby, Jul 4, 2018
      RSS

  3. Recruiting Archives

    1. Orangebloods Recruiting Archives

      The full and complete set of OB archives for the 2014 recruiting class.
      Discussions:
      305
      Messages:
      18,110
      tldmd Latest: So is Fox not going to show the game anymore? tldmd, Sep 1, 2018
      RSS

  4. Other Forums

    1. The Orangebloods Podcast Library

      Discussions:
      1,731
      Messages:
      2,398
      bestmeds Latest: Buy zoloft online! BUY zoloft Buy Now!, Order zoloft online us bestmeds, Apr 9, 2018
      RSS

    2. Ketch's 10 Thoughts From the Weekend Archive

      Discussions:
      166
      Messages:
      36,284
      tony5468 Latest: Ketch's 10 Thoughts From the Weekend (Will Texas let TCU take its cornbread... again?) tony5468, Sep 18, 2018
      RSS

    3. The Longhorn Corral

      This is an open forum. Want to talk about politics? How about the Cowboys? This is the place to do it. Just keep it clean and you can talk about anything.
      Discussions:
      13,627
      Messages:
      571,839
      Jeffreyb31 Latest: Still think shes testifying? Jeffreyb31, Sep 25, 2018 at 1:05 AM
      RSS

    4. Swap Meet

      This is the forum to buy/sell/trade tickets and anything else you're looking to pawn off.
      Discussions:
      1,442
      Messages:
      3,522
      dcasa Latest: 4 OU tickets section 13 row 34 dcasa, Sep 24, 2018 at 10:59 PM
      RSS

    5. Inside the War Room

      Call it the house specialty. The War Room brings you information inside the Texas sports programs that you can't find anywhere else. Whether it be football, basketball or recruiting, this board is where the inside info of Longhorn athletics is discussed
      Discussions:
      434
      Messages:
      48,238
      Ketchum Latest: Texas Card House War Room (Herman's active role in play-calling; 5-star recruiting updates; more) Ketchum, Sep 22, 2018 at 2:24 PM
      RSS

    6. Orangebloods.com's Classics

      Want to see some of the best/funniest/stupidest threads ever? This is the place to view them in all of their glory.
      Discussions:
      74
      Messages:
      12,215
      soman1972 Latest: Anwar's and Tom's relationship is hitting all new levels! soman1972, Sep 18, 2018
      RSS

  5. National Forums

    1. College Football

      College Football Soundoff - The online meeting place for college football fans

    2. College Basketball

      College Basketball Board

    3. Football Recruiting

      The Main Board

    4. Basketball Recruiting

      Basketball Recruiting Board

    5. College Baseball Clubhouse

      Rivals.com College Baseball Forum

    6. High School Sports Central

      Rivals.com High School Sports Forum