Covert Thoughts: Discussing Lockett, Ffrench, Terry and Fasusi

Ketchum
- May 29, 2001
A few recruiting thoughts rolling around in my head going into the weekend...
1. Talked with a couple of sources in the last few days about the status of super blue chip wide receiver Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett. Confidence continues to exist for both, but there does seem to be an acknowledgement that anything could happen during the summer months based on the unexpected turns that have already taken place in a number of recruitments.
2. At various times in 2024, there's been a different vibe about the WR that the Longhorns are in the best position with. For a while, it looked like Ffrench. Then Dakorien Moore. Now it looks like it might just be Lockett, who will announce his decision on August 7th. In talking to people with connections to both Texas and other schools recruiting him, here's a real sense that the decision by Moore to commit to Oregon has really certified Texas' position with the Sachse HS star. In fact, there had been some LSU buzz this week about Lockett from On3's Steve Wiltfong, but the LSU people I communicated with this week don't feel like the Tigers are anywhere close to the Longhorns in this recruitment.
