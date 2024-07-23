15 Longhorns make The Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist

The 2024 Texas Longhorns have 15 players in the Shrine Bowl 1000.

Teams with the MOST players inside the Shrine Bowl 1000 (15+)

Texas Quinn Ewers QB FBS SEC Texas Trey Moore EDGE FBS SEC Texas Alfred Collins IDL FBS SEC Texas Andrew Mukuba SAF FBS SEC Texas Jahdae Barron SAF FBS SEC Texas Barryn Sorrell EDGE FBS SEC Texas Hayden Conner OG FBS SEC Texas Silas Bolden WR FBS SEC Texas Jake Majors OC FBS SEC Texas Gavin Holmes CB FBS SEC Texas Jermayne Lole iDL FBS SEC Texas David Gbenda LB FBS SEC Texas Gunnar Helm TE FBS SEC Texas Vernon Broughton iDL FBS SEC Texas Bert Auburn K FBS SEC

Every year, approximately 1000 all-star game-eligible players are drafted, signed after the draft, or attend a rookie mini-camp. The Shrine Bowl 1000 aims to serve as a look into the scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2025 NFL Draft class.The East-West Shrine Bowl is a best-in-class all-star event that will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on January 30, 2025.In 2024, Ryan Watts, Jonathon Brooks, and Jatavion Sanders were the three Texas Longhorns to be selected to the Shrine Bowl event, however only Watts played in the game. Brooks/Sanders were injured.- Ole Miss: 20- Oregon: 18- Florida State: 18- Florida: 17- TCU: 17- Ohio State: 17- Oklahoma: 17- Arkansas: 16- South Carolina: 16- Texas A&M: 16- Miami (FL): 15- Georgia: 15