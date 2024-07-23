ADVERTISEMENT

15 Longhorns make The Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist

Every year, approximately 1000 all-star game-eligible players are drafted, signed after the draft, or attend a rookie mini-camp. The Shrine Bowl 1000 aims to serve as a look into the scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2025 NFL Draft class.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a best-in-class all-star event that will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on January 30, 2025.

In 2024, Ryan Watts, Jonathon Brooks, and Jatavion Sanders were the three Texas Longhorns to be selected to the Shrine Bowl event, however only Watts played in the game. Brooks/Sanders were injured.


The 2024 Texas Longhorns have 15 players in the Shrine Bowl 1000.

Teams with the MOST players inside the Shrine Bowl 1000 (15+)
- Ole Miss: 20
- Oregon: 18
- Florida State: 18
- Florida: 17
- TCU: 17
- Ohio State: 17
- Oklahoma: 17
- Arkansas: 16
- South Carolina: 16
- Texas A&M: 16
- Miami (FL): 15
- Georgia: 15

TexasQuinnEwersQBFBSSEC
TexasTreyMooreEDGEFBSSEC
TexasAlfredCollinsIDLFBSSEC
TexasAndrewMukubaSAFFBSSEC
TexasJahdaeBarronSAFFBSSEC
TexasBarrynSorrellEDGEFBSSEC
TexasHaydenConnerOGFBSSEC
TexasSilasBoldenWRFBSSEC
TexasJakeMajorsOCFBSSEC
TexasGavinHolmesCBFBSSEC
TexasJermayneLoleiDLFBSSEC
TexasDavidGbendaLBFBSSEC
TexasGunnarHelmTEFBSSEC
TexasVernonBroughtoniDLFBSSEC
TexasBertAuburnKFBSSEC


Notes: I'm not sure why Kelvin Banks and Isaiah Bond aren't counted on the watch list as in 2024, the NFL approved Juniors to be eligible to play in All-Star games.


Listen to Shrine Bowl Director Eric Galko chat with @AlexDunlap last week during SEC Media Day's

 
