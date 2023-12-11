5 Thoughts on new 2024 5-star Ryan Williams...

Ketchum
Just spit-balling here.
1. I fully expect that kid to end up at Alabama. He freaking loves Alabama. I think he's visited them more times than most of us have gone to Whataburger in the last year.
2. It sounds like he wantsa to enjoy some visits in the short amount of time before he has some time and the Longhorns could very well be a school he takes a visit to. Hell, I'd imagine Texas commit and his teammate KJ Lacey would come with him.
3. Swing the bat You can't hit a home run without swinging the bat. Even if 1999 Pedro Martinez is on the mount, swing the bat.
4. There's an interesting little rub for the Longhorns in trying to pursue hm. As things currently stand, the depth chart going into 2024 will look quite inviting and you'd love to see him fill the Xavier Worthy speed component in the offense.
Here's the rub.
Texas can't wait until January before making some moves at the WR position. I'm expecting them to add a pair of Portal WRs before the month is complete because that's the speed of the process as things currently stand and these additions will want to be able to get things in order to be on campus in the spring. Assuming they land the level of guys they are targeting, the 2024 WR scenario could look a lot less inviting in January than it does right now. I'm not sure the timing will. be perfect on this one. If you could get him in this weekend and get him to commit, you could back off a Portal guy in a heartbeat and potentially add him and a single Portal guy.
5. And then there's from Rivals, which could make this all a moot point:
"Texas, LSU, USC and other programs have also worked to earn a puncher's chance with the star wideout, but it would be an upset if he attended college outside of his home state.
"Williams' father played in the Auburn secondary so there is plenty of familiarity of the program within the household. A final decision will be public next Wednesday, as Rivals is told Williams will sign during the first day of the Early Signing Period."
We'll see what happens. Again, the timing could be tricker to overcome than his love of Alabama.
