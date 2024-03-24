A couple KJ Lacey notes after seeing him at the Austin Elite 11 regional

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 101,573
-
- 347,045
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
- Texas QB commitment KJ Lacey was one of three participants from today's camp to get an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals. OU commitment Kevin Sperry (Denton Guyer) and SMU commitment Keelon Russell (Duncanville) were also invited.
- Lacey will be on the UT campus tomorrow for a Texas practice. He said he's looking forward to seeing the UT coaches again and interacting with the guys on the team, especially the QBs.
- Lacey will return to Texas on April 6 and again on April 20. He'll then be back in June for his official visit.
- He does not have any visits to any other schools on the schedule, either unofficial or official. That could very well change, but nothing is on the calendar right now.
- Schools like Auburn, Ole Miss and Oregon are still working on him but Lacey seems very happy with his commitment to Texas (check out the necklace).
- Today wasn't an ideal day for QBs (cold and windy). I would classify Lacey's day as a bit up and down. He missed on some throws but also had several throws in the drill that really flashed his talent. Today's camp didn't really have a lot of pure dropbacks where guys just let it rip and showed off their arm strength (there also weren't one-on-ones), instead it was mostly drill work including throwing on the run, throwing in the face of pressure and making some off-schedule throws. Lacey was pretty solid with some of the off-schedule stuff.