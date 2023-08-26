ADVERTISEMENT

A few nuggets to chew on from Saturday's scrimmage...

As a reminder, today's scrimmage isn't likely to impact the depth chart a ton and it was mostly designed to give the team situational elements to go through that will be similar to what they see next weekend in the first game against Rice.

That being established, here's a few things to chew on...

1. We were told Quinn Ewers had a very solid day and was much sharper on the whole than he was in the last scrimmage.

2. True freshman linebacker Anthony Hill continues to look like a guy that might play quite a bit. The Texas coaches continue to use him as a defensive piece that can line up all over the field.

3. Malik Muhammad had yet another good day at the office.

4. The same is true of Wake Forest transfer Gavin Holmes, who we reported in the War Room was a guy that has been getting better throughout the last two weeks.

5. True freshman CJ Baxter stood out at running back and there continues to be growing buzz about how large his role might look this season.

6. Isaiah Neyor was a receiver that caught some eyes today.

7. If there was ever any worry about starting tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, you'll feel good knowing that he didn't have any ball protection issues today.

8. We were told that the coaches continue to tinker around with the line-ups of the interior offensive line. That's a group that the coaches are not letting get too comfortable. The pressure to perform every day is a real stressing point.

9. Transfer punter Ryan Sanborn continues to be a real positive.

10. Johntay Cook spent some time returning punts and flashed back there in that role this afternoon.
 
