A look at the match-ups as the Horns prepare to host Texas Tech

Overall, the Texas Tech passing game is pretty mediocre. It’s been kind of a struggle for most of the season due to health of Tech’s quarterbacks being an issue. Behren Morton has played through an injured shoulder that really limited him in some games. He can sling the ball around, but his shoulder hasn’t really allowed him to push the ball downfield that much. Tech’s receivers have underperformed in getting vertical and making plays. They’ve been more successful in the flats and short/intermediate ranges. Myles Price didn’t play last week but should be back for this one. Xavier White has been really reliable in the flats. Coy Eakin is a redshirt freshman who has come on of late. Texas’ pass defense continues to give up huge numbers to mediocre passing attacks so it could be more of the same this week.Edge – Texas Tech **It’ll be a lot of Tahj Brook, Tahj Brooks and more Tahj Brooks. Brooks is third nationally in rushing with 1,352 yards on the season. If there’s one weakness to the run game, it’s that Tech doesn’t really have a number two guy, but some of that is due to how good Brooks is. Brooks is a tremendously strong runner, one of the tougher guys to bring down in all of college football and he’s a volume guy who has gone over 30 carries in three of the last four games. Cam’Ron Valdez is the backup but he’s had issues with durability. Texas’ defense ranks fifth nationally in rush defense so this will be a battle of two strengths.Edge – Texas *It’s a Tech offensive line that loves to run block, and it’s had a lot of success there this year. The line put up its best grades of the season last week. Dennis Wilburn had moved him over to right guard but is now back at center and that seems to have solidified some things. Right tackle Caleb Rogers is very athletic, will pull on some plays. Overall, the line is better at run blocking than pass protection, but the group has improved in all areas of late.Edge – Texas *Tech has been pretty mediocre with its coverage overall and will give up some explosives from time to time, but the Red Raiders actually rank fifth in the league in both passing yards given up and pass efficiency defense. The secondary is pretty sound in its tackling. Free safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has been a strong point the entire season and has been their most consistent DB. He did get a little dinged up last week but should be fine this week. Former Longhorn Tyler Owens plays their Star position. C.J. Baskerville, a transfer from SDSU, has been pretty good at strong safety. The corners have been okay, but not quite as good as what was expected.Edge – Texas **Tech is pretty mediocre in all aspects of its run defense. The Red Raiders rank seventh in the conference in yards per game given up and eighth in yards per carry. Middle linebacker Ben Roberts is productive, with 87 total tackles on the year. UCF and Kansas have gone for over 200 yards in the last two weeks and K-State ripped off nearly 300 yards on the ground.Edge – Texas **Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford are veterans in the middle. They’ve been pretty consistent this season but haven’t quite made the impact they made last season. Edge rushers have been okay but nothing spectacular. Joseph Adedire has been coming on the past few weeks. He doesn’t have a ton of size but just has a motor and finds a way to the quarterback.Edge – Texas **Austin McNamara is one of the best punters in the country. He leads the Big 12 in net punting and can really flip the field. Tech has been really good its coverages too. Myles Price solid as a punt returner. Drae McCray has a 100+ kick return to his credit already this year and is arguably the fastest guy on the team. Tech ranks second in the Big 12 in both kick returns and punt returns. Xavier Worthy is a real weapon as a returner and Bert Auburn has been very good of late but Tech gets a slight edge overall.Edge – Texas Tech *