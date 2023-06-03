BOOM! Sark lands his 2025 Big Fish QB

Ketchum
Texas has made a splash on the recruiting trail during its pool party and elite camp.
Four-star 2025 Saraland (Ala.) quarterback KJ Lacey announced his pledge to the Longhorns on Saturday during his visit to the 40 Acres. The signal caller was prioritized by Steve Sarkisian and AJ Millwee, and he becomes the first member of the Longhorns’ 2025 class.
Texas beat out stiff competition for the blue chip passer. That includes the home state rivals in Alabama and Auburn, as well as the likes of Florida State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and several others.
Lacey threw for 3,176 yards and 40 touchdowns as a sophomore. He added four touchdowns on the ground and led his team to a state title last fall.
“KJ is one of the top prep passers around, regardless of class, and it doesn’t take much digging to figure out why,” Rivals Southeast Recruiting Analyst John Garcia said. “There is a control within his game, despite gaudy arm talent and plus athleticism to fit the modern image at the QB position. The state champion can push the ball to all three levels, balanced or not, with the decisiveness to take a game over.
Ranked as the No. 66 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Lacey is a dynamic player behind center. He can make throws to all levels of the field, is accurate from different arm angles, and wins in and out of the pocket. Just a few weeks ago, it looked like Alabama might be merging as the front-runner for Lacey.
"Alabama has to like its position with the in-state prospect as the Saraland, Ala., standout has been recruited by the Crimson Tide, although many others are in hot pursuit as well," Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman wrote. "What could also give Alabama an edge here is that five-star receiver and Saraland teammate Ryan Williams is already committed. Florida State, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn and others like Texas and Texas A&M remain in the mix as well."
For Texas, Lacey is the latest blue chip passer to commit to the Longhorns since Sarkisian took over in Austin. Texas will now look to capitalize and surround Lacey and the other signal callers on campus with more premier skill talent.